My dad is now getting end of life treatment in hospital. He is hanging on, he's a strong stubborn old guy, but it's difficult to watch, obviously. The family have been there near enough round the clock since Monday and it does mean we have had some interesting conversations.



I am not allowed to go to the funeral dressed as a field marshall, nor am I allowed to look out out my old BB uniform.



A bit more seriously though, this bank holiday on Monday potentially will be a total pain in the arse for us depending on what happens over the next 48 hours.