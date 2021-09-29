« previous next »
Author Topic: The Monarchy*  (Read 54669 times)

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2480 on: Today at 08:16:26 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:27:00 pm
Andrew getting a role with a stack of responsibility and everybody going too far on funeral day. Fair to say not exactly a textbook beginning. I'm not as anti-royal as some people in the UK but my god, have I had a skinful now or what. Literally impossible to avoid unless you're living in the Amazon.

There seems a bit of confusion on this.  I've heard he has had a new role from Charles, also heard its an existing given to him by his Mother.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2481 on: Today at 08:17:03 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:24:32 pm
As others have said, this is a circular debate and it's not appropriate for a starred topic. If you want to talk about removal of the Royal Family, then I expect it's better to do it in the "Future of Britain" thread.

What I will say is this: it's dead wrong to say the human angle is irrelevant. Debate 101 tells us that if you want to stand a chance of persuading someone to your point of view, you first need to make that person feel their position is validated. "I understand your position, but it's irrelevant" will only make someone dig their heels in and refuse to engage with you.

That's not me I'm referring to - there's millions of people up and down the country who are feeling this. I'm largely not arsed, but I prefer to side on the human element because we're dealing with people. You can't divorce the two in my opinion.

This is not about debating the country's future; this is about getting the country to a place where it feels comfortable even considering the issue.

You are absolutely right on one thing - I am not an apologist.  The fact that I can be accused of being so for showing a bit of compassion is a poor reflection of where people stand right now.

I have said right from the start that this is not a black and white issue, but I'm seeing an awful lot of that in this thread, with a lot of finger pointing. I don't like sitting on the fence as it's never terribly comfortable but when it comes to the future direction of the nation then people need to meet in the middle, and that's not happening anytime soon.

That's my last word on this particular matter.

You misread my intent. I didnt mean to infer you were an apologist and shouldve worded it better. I meant, the general response to Charless outburst has been positive in the uk with many staunchly defending him on compassionate grounds. Im sure hes grieving, but this is in keeping with his character from all reports.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2482 on: Today at 08:20:04 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:16:26 pm
There seems a bit of confusion on this.  I've heard he has had a new role from Charles, also heard its an existing given to him by his Mother.

Either way, probably best for all concerned to keep him occupied.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2483 on: Today at 08:24:32 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:17:03 pm
You misread my intent. I didnt mean to infer you were an apologist and shouldve worded it better. I meant, the general response to Charless outburst has been positive in the uk with many staunchly defending him on compassionate grounds. Im sure hes grieving, but this is in keeping with his character from all reports.
Yeah, I too read (misunderstood) you comments as you having a bit of a dig at Red Berry. But I agree; and your intended point stands.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2484 on: Today at 08:26:15 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:17:03 pm
You misread my intent. I didnt mean to infer you were an apologist and shouldve worded it better. I meant, the general response to Charless outburst has been positive in the uk with many staunchly defending him on compassionate grounds. Im sure hes grieving, but this is in keeping with his character from all reports.

Fair enough. :thumbup

My contention is simply that you cannot divorce the human element from this, no matter how much some might want to. Plenty of celebrities are divas, for example, but it doesn't seem to affect their popularity unless they make a very public and inexcusable gaffe. Fucking hell, Charlie's dad made enough of those to write a book, and everyone treated him as some loveable, cantankerous old grandad.

I cried more when Bernard Cribbins died - he really was the nation's grandad.

If Charles' is a bad tempered cnut behind closed doors, the country will have to deal with it. It's not something that will bring the monarchy down.
Popcorn's Art

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2485 on: Today at 08:28:46 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:04:35 pm
the uniforms are due to ceremonial titles rather than actual military service apparently

Give that Andrew was sacked and Harry effectively resigned they dont get to wear them..

sacked/resigned from the royal family?  Or from the military?  I'd say Harry is perfectly entitled to his military uniform - he's served under fire with his comrades, who respected him.

I remember Prince Edward joining the marines and then daddy rescuing him after about three days. ;D

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2486 on: Today at 08:29:32 pm »
BBC still live at Westminster Hall. Wonder what time it will close. One bloke walked past it without looking at the coffin.

Hoping it livens up a bit. Maybe after midnight.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2487 on: Today at 08:31:17 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:28:46 pm
sacked/resigned from the royal family?  Or from the military?  I'd say Harry is perfectly entitled to his military uniform - he's served under fire with his comrades, who respected him.

I remember Prince Edward joining the marines and then daddy rescuing him after about three days. ;D


Sacked from royal titles and ceremonial positions

It seems the uniforms only come from ceremonial positions not actual roles in the military. Otherwise Andrew would be able to wear one, lets not forget that before he was a nonce he was on active service
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2488 on: Today at 08:32:11 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:31:17 pm
Sacked from royal titles and ceremonial positions

It seems the uniforms only come from ceremonial positions not actual roles in the military. Otherwise Andrew would be able to wear one, lets not forget that before he was a nonce he was on active service

Bold of you to assume his noncery only started then.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2489 on: Today at 08:32:39 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:32:11 pm
Bold of you to assume his noncery only started then.
Beat me to the edit there!  You are of course correct.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2490 on: Today at 08:35:12 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:29:32 pm
BBC still live at Westminster Hall. Wonder what time it will close. One bloke walked past it without looking at the coffin.

Hoping it livens up a bit. Maybe after midnight.

Looks a bit dead, to be honest.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2491 on: Today at 08:36:04 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:35:12 pm
Looks a bit dead, to be honest.

Enough about the Queen though, what are the crowds like?
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2492 on: Today at 08:36:16 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:28:46 pm
#

I remember Prince Edward joining the marines and then daddy rescuing him after about three days. ;D

https://twitter.com/HrryFlwrs/status/1569598419513266176/photo/1

.

Prince Edward who was in the Royal Marines for just four months, but looking at all those medals, it must have been a fucking mental four months.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2493 on: Today at 08:36:20 pm »
Media reporting that queuing to view the coffin could be quite a grueling, exhausting experience with the line moving just enough to not allow anyone time to sleep.

The heart bleeds.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2494 on: Today at 08:39:35 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:28:46 pm
sacked/resigned from the royal family?  Or from the military?  I'd say Harry is perfectly entitled to his military uniform - he's served under fire with his comrades, who respected him.

I remember Prince Edward joining the marines and then daddy rescuing him after about three days. ;D


I cant wear my uniform and neither can any other member of the armed forces once you leave, unless you are in the reserves. Harry left the royal family so he doesnt get to open Mr Benns box of uniforms and medals and parade around. He does however get to wear his medals. Harry and Andrew are ironically the only two that have IMO earned medals, and yes I have earned medals too. Andrew a South Atlantic Medal (Falklands) and Harry a medal for his Afghanistan tour.

I always fume at Edward and his ribbons and medals, Id be embarrassed myself.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2495 on: Today at 08:40:11 pm »
To be fair, theyve made him wear a skirt.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2496 on: Today at 08:40:53 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:36:16 pm
https://twitter.com/HrryFlwrs/status/1569598419513266176/photo/1

Prince Edward who was in the Royal Marines for just four months, but looking at all those medals, it must have been a fucking mental four months.

One of the replies:


Hamish Mackintosh
@McBuddah
13 Sep
Replying to
@HrryFlwrs
Just back from 'Nam....Cheltenham

;D
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2497 on: Today at 08:43:13 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:40:53 pm
One of the replies:


Hamish Mackintosh
@McBuddah
13 Sep
Replying to
@HrryFlwrs
Just back from 'Nam....Cheltenham

;D
:lmao
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2498 on: Today at 08:43:24 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 08:36:20 pm
Media reporting that queuing to view the coffin could be quite a grueling, exhausting experience with the line moving just enough to not allow anyone time to sleep.

The heart bleeds.

A woman walked in with a baby. Incredible scenes.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2499 on: Today at 08:43:30 pm »
Quote from: DaveLFC on Today at 08:39:35 pm
I always fume at Edward and his ribbons and medals, Id be embarrassed myself.
Does the ribbon signify anything? or is this just part of the uniform? also what about those yellow microphone like ropes, are they meant to be something?
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2500 on: Today at 08:46:04 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 08:43:30 pm
Does the ribbon signify anything? or is this just part of the uniform? also what about those yellow microphone like ropes, are they meant to be something?
I thought the lanyard thing was aide de camp. (Thats the yellow gold ropes you mention)

Personal assistant to the Queen, I believe or some other rubbish.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2501 on: Today at 08:47:36 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:40:53 pm
One of the replies:


Hamish Mackintosh
@McBuddah
13 Sep
Replying to
@HrryFlwrs
Just back from 'Nam....Cheltenham

;D


I know, brilliant  :lmao..
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2502 on: Today at 08:50:13 pm »
Quote from: DaveLFC on Today at 08:46:04 pm
I thought the lanyard thing was aide de camp. (Thats the yellow gold ropes you mention)

Personal assistant to the Queen, I believe or some other rubbish.
Cheers mate, looks like quite a bit going on in those uniforms! interesting.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2503 on: Today at 08:53:23 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 08:50:13 pm
Cheers mate, looks like quite a bit going on in those uniforms! interesting.
If its army then theres a load of traditional stuff which is generally unique to each regiment.

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2504 on: Today at 09:01:01 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:00:30 pm
Funny how certain events introduces you to new words/terms. Until lockdown I had never heard of furlough. Since the Queens death I had never heard it described as lying in state.

Just thought that term was reserved for one suffering from a hangover in a Sunday morning.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2505 on: Today at 09:06:23 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:43:24 pm
A woman walked in with a baby. Incredible scenes.

Solid tactical call from that woman, put your baby in inappropriate conditions and rely on the pity of others to climb the queue.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2506 on: Today at 09:32:48 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:40:53 pm
One of the replies:


Hamish Mackintosh
@McBuddah
13 Sep
Replying to
@HrryFlwrs
Just back from 'Nam....Cheltenham

;D
Old Ted Chippington joke that. I saw him live once. I think they refer to it as 'Anti-humour' these days. But he was quite brilliant.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2507 on: Today at 09:35:44 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:43:24 pm
A woman walked in with a baby. Incredible scenes.
You'll like this one then, Killer:

https://twitter.com/MrMichaelSpicer/status/1570034199754571776
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2508 on: Today at 09:36:57 pm »
Quote from: DaveLFC on Today at 08:46:04 pm
I thought the lanyard thing was aide de camp. (Thats the yellow gold ropes you mention)

Personal assistant to the Queen, I believe or some other rubbish.
Skipping rope, I believe.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2509 on: Today at 09:36:58 pm »
My dad is now getting end of life treatment in hospital. He is hanging on, he's a strong stubborn old guy, but it's difficult to watch, obviously. The family have been there near enough round the clock since Monday and it does mean we have had some interesting conversations.

I am not allowed to go to the funeral dressed as a field marshall, nor am I allowed to look out out my old BB uniform.

A bit more seriously though, this bank holiday on Monday potentially will be a total pain in the arse for us depending on what happens over the next 48 hours.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2510 on: Today at 09:40:59 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 09:36:58 pm
My dad is now getting end of life treatment in hospital. He is hanging on, he's a strong stubborn old guy, but it's difficult to watch, obviously. The family have been there near enough round the clock since Monday and it does mean we have had some interesting conversations.

I am not allowed to go to the funeral dressed as a field marshall, nor am I allowed to look out out my old BB uniform.

A bit more seriously though, this bank holiday on Monday potentially will be a total pain in the arse for us depending on what happens over the next 48 hours.
Sorry to hear that, Musketeer. My family and I went through something similar with my Dad last year. Hang in there.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2511 on: Today at 10:00:00 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:29:32 pm
BBC still live at Westminster Hall. Wonder what time it will close. One bloke walked past it without looking at the coffin.

Hoping it livens up a bit. Maybe after midnight.

Probably zombified after queueing for days.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2512 on: Today at 10:07:03 pm »
These people are all going through the next door to be sacrificed. Enough souls captured and they can bring her back.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2513 on: Today at 10:15:41 pm »
I suspect many of them just want to be a part of history. I dont have the dedication to drive into town & call Andrew a nonce let alone queue for hours to see a flag draped coffin of a stranger. Perhaps these people are just better than me & I need to re-evaluate my life choices.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2514 on: Today at 10:21:12 pm »
Can't believe there's a near 3-mile queue to look at a box.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2515 on: Today at 10:21:26 pm »
10:20 and people are walking in with small children and trying to comfort their clearly tired kids. Nutters.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2516 on: Today at 10:21:50 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:00:30 pm
Since the Queens death I had never heard it described as lying in state.

https://twitter.com/OnlyFoolsLines/status/1166433353211502593
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2517 on: Today at 10:23:39 pm »
Theyre going to form a queue to get in the queue for 2 different queues arent they?
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2518 on: Today at 10:51:14 pm »
Just heard Starmer speak about protestors. He really does chat some utter rubbish at times. All he had to say was its fine to protest provided it wasnt too aggressive right now.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2519 on: Today at 10:53:06 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:31:17 pm
Sacked from royal titles and ceremonial positions

It seems the uniforms only come from ceremonial positions not actual roles in the military. Otherwise Andrew would be able to wear one, lets not forget that before he was a nonce he was on active service

Ah right, understood.

That would annoy the fuck out of me in their situation.
