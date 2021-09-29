Says it all, really. Head of State. Absolutely fucking ridiculous. Why do we enable this stuff anymore?



Absolutely fucking hilarious more like. If I was born into that utter nonsense I'd have lost my mind very quickly. Always asking for two plums but only eating one must be Charles on a wind-up.I'm trying to think of a rationale for it beyond it being royal bantz. Maybe if he has two he can assess them before eating the one he deems superior. But then why not request a full punnet and increase the odds of finding a gem of a plum? Maybe he thinks it's wasteful to return more than one unwanted plum but wasting just one - one every day of his boresome adult life - won't do any harm.Our royal family lineage is littered with odd balls and completely unreasonable individuals - Charles's father for one. Charles being a bit of a twat would make the whole thing a bit more entertaining.