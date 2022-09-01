What an odious bunch of pricks



Reminds me of the clip at the end of the Godfather when they were taking care of business while the baptism was happening.I get the "he's grieving" shout to explain his behaviour. At the same time though, he's been in service for decades preparing for such a moment, this is his big dance, the spotlight he's been waiting for all this time will have tough moments, he had the loss of Diana and his dad as a rehearsal, so act like it. Grieving does affect different people in different ways, which is why if things get too much then excuse yourself for a few minutes, compose, come back.He has to know the eyes of the nation -if not the world- are on him, he's not a child or relatively inexperienced. Unlike most people who suffer a loss, he has an army of handlers and advisers left and right to help him or follow his instructions.Public opinion/perception of him is mixed at best and he should be keeping his 'demanding' tendencies in check.Beginning to think the Queen held on 'till death knowing this fella's not the most endearing of souls.