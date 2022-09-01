« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 54 55 56 57 58 [59]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Monarchy*  (Read 51224 times)

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 351
  • Up the Red Men
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2320 on: Today at 11:12:02 am »
Quote from: DaveLFC on Today at 08:06:17 am
Short tempered and demanding He will finish off the monarchy for sure in my opinion. The Queen was always going to be a very hard act to follow, she set the bar and while hes had a lifetime to learn, hes obviously not.

Hes been waited on hand and foot for all of these years and it doesnt look good when he behaves like this, you imagine he treats all of his staff this way. The first time he did it I noticed Williams behaviour in stark contrast to his fathers, William handed the pen tray back politely. Spoilt brat type behaviour, its no surprise he is nicknamed the pampered prince. Ive never liked him since he caused a lot to lose time off for a surprise visit to us over the festive period back in the 80s.

To be fair he has given us a Bank Holiday for his mums funeral. Although all the fkn pubs are closed, the shops are shutting and the weather looks shit. Probably better off working that day.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,800
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2321 on: Today at 11:14:23 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:21:41 am

The banner at the Bayern Munich game captured my mood more than the eye-rolling silence at Anfield did. 



I'd have thought they'd have had more empathy with their deceased compatriot.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,731
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2322 on: Today at 11:16:12 am »
Logged
Manchester City, zero times European Champions.

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,731
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2323 on: Today at 11:19:05 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 08:53:58 am
Guy on BT basically said the same, instead of saying one or two he said most stayed quite but some didnt or similar.

You could almost feel the disappointment from them and all rival fans that more hadnt booed or heckled, so got left clutching straws.

It's actually really impressive it was respected that much. I have no doubt words from Klopp and the real King had a hand in that.
Logged
Manchester City, zero times European Champions.

Online Jack_Bauer

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 748
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2324 on: Today at 11:39:37 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:14:23 am

I'd have thought they'd have had more empathy with their deceased compatriot.
Shhh we don't talk about their German heritage
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,685
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2325 on: Today at 11:48:19 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:14:23 am

I'd have thought they'd have had more empathy with their deceased compatriot.


Bavaria was a different country.


What was the banner?
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,169
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2326 on: Today at 11:49:25 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 11:48:19 am
Bavaria was a different country.


What was the banner?

Lyrics to a new Mane song.
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,868
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2327 on: Today at 11:51:11 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:16:12 am
What an odious bunch of pricks

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/sep/13/king-charles-staff-given-redundancy-notice-during-church-service-for-queen?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other
Reminds me of the clip at the end of the Godfather when they were taking care of business while the baptism was happening.

I get the "he's grieving" shout to explain his behaviour. At the same time though, he's been in service for decades preparing for such a moment, this is his big dance, the spotlight he's been waiting for all this time will have tough moments, he had the loss of Diana and his dad as a rehearsal, so act like it. Grieving does affect different people in different ways, which is why if things get too much then excuse yourself for a few minutes, compose, come back.

He has to know the eyes of the nation -if not the world- are on him, he's not a child or relatively inexperienced. Unlike most people who suffer a loss, he has an army of handlers and advisers left and right to help him or follow his instructions.

Public opinion/perception of him is mixed at best and he should be keeping his 'demanding' tendencies in check.

Beginning to think the Queen held on 'till death knowing this fella's not the most endearing of souls.
Logged

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,660
  • IFWT
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2328 on: Today at 11:53:41 am »
He's grieving for goodness sake.  I'm grieving the loss of my Mum at the moment.  I've been short tempered and acting in ways I wouldn't normally do. 
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,800
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2329 on: Today at 12:04:33 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 11:48:19 am
Bavaria was a different country.


What was the banner?

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Andy

  • short fingered vulgarian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,138
  • Form is temporary, class is permanent.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2330 on: Today at 12:08:55 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 11:51:11 am
Reminds me of the clip at the end of the Godfather when they were taking care of business while the baptism was happening.

I get the "he's grieving" shout to explain his behaviour. At the same time though, he's been in service for decades preparing for such a moment, this is his big dance, the spotlight he's been waiting for all this time will have tough moments, he had the loss of Diana and his dad as a rehearsal, so act like it. Grieving does affect different people in different ways, which is why if things get too much then excuse yourself for a few minutes, compose, come back.

He has to know the eyes of the nation -if not the world- are on him, he's not a child or relatively inexperienced. Unlike most people who suffer a loss, he has an army of handlers and advisers left and right to help him or follow his instructions.

Public opinion/perception of him is mixed at best and he should be keeping his 'demanding' tendencies in check.

Beginning to think the Queen held on 'till death knowing this fella's not the most endearing of souls.

Not sure empathy is your strongest suit. I doubt he saw the other funerals as a 'dress reheasal'. And becoming King will be hugely stressful, even if a proportion of the country couldn't give a fuck.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,550
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2331 on: Today at 12:10:12 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 11:48:19 am
Bavaria was a different country.


What was the banner?
The banner:

"Last minute match delays and bans because of a Royal's death?!

Respect fans!"


Edit: Nobby was quicker on the draw.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:12:02 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,685
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2332 on: Today at 12:18:28 pm »
Ta both. They are right, of course, but the sad thing is you'd have probably got into trouble with the same banner here. Even though it doesn't look "disrespectful" to me.

Lots of people losing money on flights and hotels and losing days off work.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly
Pages: 1 ... 54 55 56 57 58 [59]   Go Up
« previous next »
 