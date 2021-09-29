You talk in absolutes........ How much experience have you got running a community project like this?
1) There was nothing in their two announcements which suggests that they had sought volunteers.
2) If the decision was arbitrary, it failed to consider the effects upon people who rely upon their services.
3) The original announcement aligns with similar (arbitrary) announcements we are hearing all over the place, so was worthy of comment.
4) The Trussell Trust leadership
(I expect they all are salaried) should not be considered as above criticism/reproach.
5) At the very minimum, their messaging was poor.
6) And finally, ' I expect' is not
an absolute term.
They should have asked for volunteers in the first place. If there was a lack of support, they then could have explained that 'due to volunteer shortages...'. I expect that they did not even consider this.