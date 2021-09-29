« previous next »
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2240 on: Today at 05:18:56 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 04:57:04 pm
Not only are they pushing back Monday arrivals by 24 hours, but those who are already at the park are being kicked out (though their luggage can stay).

What exactly are they going to do if people refuse to leave?


Also feel a bit sorry for the poor sods in their customer service who've suddenly had a shit load of extra work dumped on them - and will be the ones dealing with the abuse while the decision makers carry on with their day.



Appalling.

People staying Friday to Friday would neec to find alternative accommodation in the locality (good luck with that!), or curtail their holiday altogether. Not everyone travels there by car, either.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2241 on: Today at 05:24:20 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:18:56 pm


Appalling.

People staying Friday to Friday would neec to find alternative accommodation in the locality (good luck with that!), or curtail their holiday altogether. Not everyone travels there by car, either.
I suggest they should: pack up; go home; sue. All of them!
Online TSC

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2242 on: Today at 05:33:59 pm »
Cant this aircraft take off already?  In from work about 20 mins and news has footage of this thing waiting to take off with talking heads waffling crap to fill time in.
Online Bobsackamano

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2243 on: Today at 05:38:12 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:24:20 pm
I suggest they should: pack up; go home; sue. All of them!

All this shit is just so counter productive, I was just going to chill my way through it, be respectful and basically ignore everything however that cycling announcement combined with those arrests has been my tipping point. Bet there's millions fucked off in one way or another over all kinds of things. Respect is a two way street or its nothing. Fuck em now.
Online TSC

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2244 on: Today at 05:41:24 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:52:00 pm
Ridiculous

Wimbledon Food Bank@WimbledonFB
Our condolences go out to the Royal family at this sad time. All food bank hubs will be closed on Monday 19th September due to funeral. We will reopen from Tuesday 20th Sept



A forced fast for the hungry.
Offline Snail

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2245 on: Today at 05:48:16 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:52:00 pm
Ridiculous

Wimbledon Food Bank@WimbledonFB
Our condolences go out to the Royal family at this sad time. All food bank hubs will be closed on Monday 19th September due to funeral. We will reopen from Tuesday 20th Sept

Absolutely livid about this yeno.
Online TSC

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2246 on: Today at 05:57:19 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 05:38:12 pm
All this shit is just so counter productive, I was just going to chill my way through it, be respectful and basically ignore everything however that cycling announcement combined with those arrests has been my tipping point. Bet there's millions fucked off in one way or another over all kinds of things. Respect is a two way street or its nothing. Fuck em now.

Of course we have our game later. If someone so much as breathes loudly during a silence well be all over the Tory rags tomorrow.  No change there
Online Circa1892

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2247 on: Today at 05:57:39 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:52:00 pm
Ridiculous

Wimbledon Food Bank@WimbledonFB
Our condolences go out to the Royal family at this sad time. All food bank hubs will be closed on Monday 19th September due to funeral. We will reopen from Tuesday 20th Sept

So Marie Antoinette was slammed for the let them eat cake thing.

Whereas our approach is let them starve to death. Ok
Online Circa1892

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2248 on: Today at 05:58:01 pm »
I mean the positives from the British Cycling thing would be there not being cyclists around
Online Elzar

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2249 on: Today at 06:04:44 pm »
Is betting allowed at the minute? Is making money (or losing) disrespectful?
Online Elmo!

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2250 on: Today at 06:08:32 pm »
Just checked their Twitter and seems they have changed their mind.

Wimbledon Food Bank
@WimbledonFB
·
1h
UPDATE: Due to the overwhelming support we have recieved we now have volunteers to run our Monday session as usual. As a reminder we are not a government service and run solely on peoples donations of time, money and food.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2251 on: Today at 06:11:26 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 06:08:32 pm
Just checked their Twitter and seems they have changed their mind.

Wimbledon Food Bank
@WimbledonFB
·
1h
UPDATE: Due to the overwhelming support we have recieved we now have volunteers to run our Monday session as usual. As a reminder we are not a government service and run solely on peoples donations of time, money and food.
They should have asked for volunteers in the first place. If there was a lack of support, they then could have explained that 'due to volunteer shortages...'. I expect that they did not even consider this.
Offline Red Berry

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2252 on: Today at 06:15:01 pm »
^^^ I had a feeling the Wimbledon food bank issue was down to a lack of volunteers for the day. They maybe could have handled it better, but for now we've no way of knowing if they hadn't been asking for help behind the scenes before going public on their decision to close. Glad they were able to get some help. :)
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2253 on: Today at 06:16:51 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 06:04:44 pm
Is betting allowed at the minute? Is making money (or losing) disrespectful?

When the fun(eral) stops. Stop.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2254 on: Today at 06:18:49 pm »
Offline ianburns252

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2255 on: Today at 06:20:21 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 05:57:39 pm
So Marie Antoinette was slammed for the let them eat cake thing.

Whereas our approach is let them starve to death. Ok

The only "reasonable" way they can justify it is the expected volume of people who will be in and across London will make accessing it difficult for staff and those who need it.

Fact is though that hunger doesn't stop to pay respect to the Queen and it should not be hard to make plans, even if it was reduced hours due to staffing issues.

For what its worth, I'd say a concerted, but polite, effort by as many as possible to speak out about the decision to try and encourage them to change this decision might work - it would at least make clear that this is a bullshit decision and they are not serving their community by doing this
Online Red-Soldier

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2256 on: Today at 06:34:12 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 06:11:26 pm
They should have asked for volunteers in the first place. If there was a lack of support, they then could have explained that 'due to volunteer shortages...'. I expect that they did not even consider this.

You talk in absolutes........ How much experience have you got running a community project like this?

Are you criticising people running a food bank...............???

Food banks are generally run by volunteers, and these groups are usually charities or community enterprises.

A quick search indicates that foodbank is affiliated with the Trussell Trust:

We will create a UK without the need for food banks

Quote
We support a nationwide network of food banks and together we provide emergency food and support to people locked in poverty, and campaign for change to end the need for food banks in the UK.

https://wimbledon.foodbank.org.uk/

https://www.trusselltrust.org/



All the posters criticising this foodbank........I wonder how much volunteering you've done for the local community??
Online Mumm-Ra

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2257 on: Today at 06:38:23 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 06:11:26 pm
They should have asked for volunteers in the first place. If there was a lack of support, they then could have explained that 'due to volunteer shortages...'. I expect that they did not even consider this.

It seems like Rawk (myself included) didn't consider that it might be a simple staffing issue either. It might just be a little lesson in jumping to an outraged opinion based on limited social media information

I'm guessing the Wimbledon food bank's twitter doesn't usually get this much traffic to be thinking about a carefully worded statement
Online Bobsackamano

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2258 on: Today at 07:04:18 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 04:39:00 pm
Don't go for a ride during the Queen's funeral, cyclists told
As detailed here, a host of events have been cancelled or postponed on the day of the Queen's funeral on Monday, prompting mixed responses.

Guidance issued by British cycling has now emerged that suggest people should avoid going out on their bike while the service and "associated processions" take place.

"British Cycling strongly recommends that anybody out riding their bike on the day of the State Funeral does so outside of the timings of the funeral service and associated processions," a statement said.

 :lmao :lmao


I don't think they expected the reaction they got, they've amended their guidance now. Idiots.
Online FiSh77

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2259 on: Today at 07:12:28 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 05:33:59 pm
Cant this aircraft take off already?  In from work about 20 mins and news has footage of this thing waiting to take off with talking heads waffling crap to fill time in.

[pedant]
It's "Can't this aircraft take off NOW"

Already means something that has already happened, the clue is in the "already" bit, like your boss saying "have you finished that job already?" or your ma saying "have you finished your dinner already?" or, and I'm not talking from experience here, but I've heard some fellas might have a young lady whisper in their ear "is that it? are you done already?"
[/pedant]
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2260 on: Today at 07:26:45 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 06:34:12 pm
You talk in absolutes........ How much experience have you got running a community project like this?
1) There was nothing in their two announcements which suggests that they had sought volunteers.

2) If the decision was arbitrary, it failed to consider the effects upon people who rely upon their services.

3) The original announcement aligns with similar (arbitrary) announcements we are hearing all over the place, so was worthy of comment.

4) The Trussell Trust leadership (I expect they all are salaried) should not be considered as above criticism/reproach.

5) At the very minimum, their messaging was poor.

6) And finally, ' I expect' is not an absolute term.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 06:11:26 pm
They should have asked for volunteers in the first place. If there was a lack of support, they then could have explained that 'due to volunteer shortages...'. I expect that they did not even consider this.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2261 on: Today at 07:28:22 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 06:38:23 pm
It seems like Rawk (myself included) didn't consider that it might be a simple staffing issue either. It might just be a little lesson in jumping to an outraged opinion based on limited social media information

I'm guessing the Wimbledon food bank's twitter doesn't usually get this much traffic to be thinking about a carefully worded statement
And that's a fair comment/assessment.
Online west_london_red

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2262 on: Today at 07:33:21 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 06:20:21 pm
The only "reasonable" way they can justify it is the expected volume of people who will be in and across London will make accessing it difficult for staff and those who need it.

Fact is though that hunger doesn't stop to pay respect to the Queen and it should not be hard to make plans, even if it was reduced hours due to staffing issues.

For what its worth, I'd say a concerted, but polite, effort by as many as possible to speak out about the decision to try and encourage them to change this decision might work - it would at least make clear that this is a bullshit decision and they are not serving their community by doing this

Forgive my ignorance but are food banks staffed by employees or volunteers?
Online Red-Soldier

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2263 on: Today at 07:34:23 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 07:26:45 pm


A simple 'you're correct' would've surfficed.

Like we both agreed, you have no experience of these organisations whatsoever.
