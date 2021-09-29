So Marie Antoinette was slammed for the let them eat cake thing.



Whereas our approach is let them starve to death. Ok



The only "reasonable" way they can justify it is the expected volume of people who will be in and across London will make accessing it difficult for staff and those who need it.Fact is though that hunger doesn't stop to pay respect to the Queen and it should not be hard to make plans, even if it was reduced hours due to staffing issues.For what its worth, I'd say a concerted, but polite, effort by as many as possible to speak out about the decision to try and encourage them to change this decision might work - it would at least make clear that this is a bullshit decision and they are not serving their community by doing this