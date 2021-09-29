Not only are they pushing back Monday arrivals by 24 hours, but those who are already at the park are being kicked out (though their luggage can stay). What exactly are they going to do if people refuse to leave?Also feel a bit sorry for the poor sods in their customer service who've suddenly had a shit load of extra work dumped on them - and will be the ones dealing with the abuse while the decision makers carry on with their day.
Appalling.People staying Friday to Friday would neec to find alternative accommodation in the locality (good luck with that!), or curtail their holiday altogether. Not everyone travels there by car, either.
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.
I suggest they should: pack up; go home; sue. All of them!
RidiculousWimbledon Food Bank@WimbledonFBOur condolences go out to the Royal family at this sad time. All food bank hubs will be closed on Monday 19th September due to funeral. We will reopen from Tuesday 20th Sept
All this shit is just so counter productive, I was just going to chill my way through it, be respectful and basically ignore everything however that cycling announcement combined with those arrests has been my tipping point. Bet there's millions fucked off in one way or another over all kinds of things. Respect is a two way street or its nothing. Fuck em now.
