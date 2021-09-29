https://twitter.com/OwenJones84/status/1569425451784732672



Interview with Prince Harry around his and Meghan's treatment by the gutter press. Really interesting & sad.



There, it has happened - the earth has stopped circling the sun - I find myself agreeing with Owen Jones.To some strong pushback from one or two fellow RAWites, I've written here before that I am quite impressed with Harry (and Meghan), especially if we consider his upbringing. I am even more impressed now. The vast majority of people would not grow anywhere near as much as that in similar circumstances. It is an interesting juxtaposition given his family's history in relationship with The Empire and everything which went with it (the slave trade, subjection of peoples, etc.).