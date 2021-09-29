« previous next »
ianburns252

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2120 on: Today at 08:43:54 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:41:57 am

Are we allowed to cheer? Maybe the teams are under  strict instruction to not score any goals so there's no cheering.

You must stand and applaud politely before shaking hands with the people next to you
thejbs

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2121 on: Today at 09:13:13 am
Just found out Im losing an evening of wages because of the funeral, even though I was to be working 8 hours after the funeral.

Bank holidays more usually mean a loss of wages for us self employed folk.
Dr. Beaker

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2122 on: Today at 09:18:21 am
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 08:43:54 am
You must stand and applaud politely before shaking hands with the people next to you
And a vicar will place on the tip of your tongue a piece of bread and marmalade.
Jack_Bauer

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2123 on: Today at 09:26:02 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 08:40:41 am
Is this a UEFA decision? Might be for the best considering their unpopularity.
Despite the shitty organisation UEFA are I still like the Champions League music.
Circa1892

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2124 on: Today at 09:33:06 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:41:57 am

Are we allowed to cheer? Maybe the teams are under  strict instruction to not score any goals so there's no cheering.

We shouldn't have too many issues with that based on the last few games. V respectful of the lads.
Jack_Bauer

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2125 on: Today at 09:33:39 am
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:33:06 am
We shouldn't have too many issues with that based on the last few games. V respectful of the lads.
Yep, Good of them to down tool the last few games out of respect.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2126 on: Today at 09:35:58 am
Quote from: Metallinick on Today at 04:10:04 am
The corgis have gone to Prince Andrew given his vast experience in grooming. Apparently when he was asked to take them on he said "no sweat",
It was misreported - an understandable typo. No one wanted to take on the corgis so they offered Andrew the position of 'Official Groomer'. Of course he jumped at it and responded with, 'sweeet'.
andy07

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2127 on: Today at 09:37:05 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:41:57 am

Are we allowed to cheer? Maybe the teams are under  strict instruction to not score any goals so there's no cheering.

Unless we show some improvement the issue of cheering wont arise.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2128 on: Today at 09:42:27 am
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 07:37:51 am
I think the headline and link are massively misleading too - it is the sort of Daily Mail shite that will stir people up when in fact they have simply written a very politely worded email.

Going to be plenty of hardcore/performative royalists who would read that and use it to make a big song and dance
How is it misleading? The university cancelled graduation day and plan to reschedule for a month or two later. This is massively inconvenient for many/most, and will result in money down the drain for many (who will not not attend at all but will have already paid for travel/accommodation) and further expense for those who will attend the rescheduled ceremony.
ianburns252

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2129 on: Today at 09:42:40 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:18:21 am
And a vicar will place on the tip of your tongue a piece of bread and marmalade.

So long as that is the only thing being put on the tip of my tongue
Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2130 on: Today at 09:44:49 am
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 08:13:15 am
Even royalists who loved the Queen must be getting bored of this ridiculously drawn out process, all the obscure rituals and the media's refusal to cover any other news. Watching BBC Breakfast and they had two headlines at 8:00am, both were about the Queen. Is nothing else happening in the world? They're just endlessly showing people slowly walk into a building and trying to fill for hours on end.

And I really wish they'd stop interviewing children and asking things like, "What did the Queen mean to you?"
Apparently, there's a little bit of news regarding Ukraine. But, obviously, nothing like as important as watching the Royals (and dead Royals) 24/7.

As for interviewing children in situations like this, it is child abuse. No, really it is. It is adding the distress they are experiencing, forced upon them by their parents, the media, and probably their schools too. It is a disgrace. Mark my words, there will be studies about this in years to come.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2131 on: Today at 09:51:23 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:20:45 am
Exactly my reaction, I get laying flowers or leaving candles or cards. But a marmelade sandwich? What are they trying to do, feed the rats?
They are idiots. No, really they are. They are truly simple-minded, stunted people. There are loads of them (in the UK).
Keita Success

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2132 on: Today at 09:54:33 am
https://twitter.com/OwenJones84/status/1569425451784732672

Interview with Prince Harry around his and Meghan's treatment by the gutter press. Really interesting & sad.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2133 on: Today at 10:02:36 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:18:21 am
And a vicar will place on the tip of your tongue a piece of bread and marmalade.
Well, since Charlie Boy is head of the Church, maybe he will make a declaration to that effect.
Circa1892

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2134 on: Today at 10:03:08 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:44:49 am
Apparently, there's a little bit of news regarding Ukraine. But, obviously, nothing like as important as watching the Royals (and dead Royals) 24/7.

I just popped the tele on during tea yesterday out of habit.

BBC were showing Charles and co stood near the coffin somewhere - it was live. But like - literally nothing happened or was said. Just some blokes looking at a coffin for half an hour. Genuinely by far the most boring thing ever shown on tele.
redbyrdz

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2135 on: Today at 10:13:17 am
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:03:08 am
I just popped the tele on during tea yesterday out of habit.

BBC were showing Charles and co stood near the coffin somewhere - it was live. But like - literally nothing happened or was said. Just some blokes looking at a coffin for half an hour. Genuinely by far the most boring thing ever shown on tele.

I wonder if there's people that watch that and stand up and stand there with him.


But then I also always wonder if you have to observe the minute's silence when your watching the match at home on the TV.
thaddeus

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2136 on: Today at 10:13:32 am
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-62883713
The prime minister's spokesman would not comment on individual arrests, but said: "More broadly, obviously, this is a period of national mourning for the majority, the vast, vast majority of the country.

"But the fundamental right to protest remains as a keystone of our democracy."
Is it?

I mourn those nearest and dearest to me.  I have empathy for the former Queen's immediate family but it certainly doesn't extend to mourning.  The crowds maybe give the illusion of national mourning but they're a very tiny percentage of the UK population (and, judging by the amount of mobile phones out recording things, a good proportion are there for social media reasons or FOMO rather than due to grief).

I have the same strength of feelings towards the royal family as I do towards a cheese sandwich; meh.  I recognise there are a lot of republicans that feel much more strongly, certainly enough that nobody could honestly say the vast, vast majority of the country are in mourning.

We should all be used to being gas-lit by our government by now but it doesn't make it any less irritating.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2137 on: Today at 10:22:12 am
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 09:54:33 am
https://twitter.com/OwenJones84/status/1569425451784732672

Interview with Prince Harry around his and Meghan's treatment by the gutter press. Really interesting & sad.
There, it has happened - the earth has stopped circling the sun - I find myself agreeing with Owen Jones.

To some strong pushback from one or two fellow RAWites, I've written here before that I am quite impressed with Harry (and Meghan), especially if we consider his upbringing. I am even more impressed now. The vast majority of people would not grow anywhere near as much as that in similar circumstances. It is an interesting juxtaposition given his family's history in relationship with The Empire and everything which went with it (the slave trade, subjection of peoples, etc.).
Kenny's Jacket

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2138 on: Today at 10:25:10 am
I have weekly sessions in my home with a group of Occupational Therapists.  They called me this morning to make sure I was still ok to do it and mentioned that they wont be in black, normal uniform.   :butt


The grief signalling is pathetic, but for balance (remember that BBC?) equally pathetic is the inverted virtue signalling. Im going to open the champers to celebrate her death, or hope she suffered etc etc.

Pathetic and weird on both counts.



