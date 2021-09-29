Even royalists who loved the Queen must be getting bored of this ridiculously drawn out process, all the obscure rituals and the media's refusal to cover any other news. Watching BBC Breakfast and they had two headlines at 8:00am, both were about the Queen. Is nothing else happening in the world? They're just endlessly showing people slowly walk into a building and trying to fill for hours on end.
And I really wish they'd stop interviewing children and asking things like, "What did the Queen mean to you?"
Apparently, there's a little bit of news regarding Ukraine. But, obviously, nothing like as important as watching the Royals (and dead Royals) 24/7.
As for interviewing children in situations like this, it is child abuse. No, really it is. It is adding the distress they are experiencing, forced upon them by their parents, the media, and probably their schools too. It is a disgrace. Mark my words, there will be studies about this in years to come.