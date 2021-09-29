The reaction to her death has been bizarre to say the least. I expected - I think we all did - for the coverage to be non-stop and incessant and a lot of the footage was pre-recorded, and they had things ready to go but seeing it play out as it has done has been rather weird to observe.



I think the press understands that this is a major moment for the history of the Monarchy, and it does seem to me that they're under instruction to make out like the Monarchy is the best thing to ever exist, and to force it in to everybody that nobody disliked the Queen, everybody loves the new King and how they represent the best of everything that is British. The majority of people do not feel that way, and the coverage seems at odds with that to some degree.



Even earlier on today, you could say dozens were at the gates of Buckingham Palace but they were making out like you couldn't see a speck of concrete for people. Every story about her has been positive, you would think she was God. It is a complete and utter weird country.