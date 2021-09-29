Ive actually started to feel a bit sorry for Charles and the rest of the family (apart from Andrew the nonce of course). Losing a parent, no matter what age, is a horrible, weird, disorientating experience, and to have to process it all in public and mourn while everyones watching must be very strange. I saw him standing vigil over the coffin before and just started to wish the cameras would pan away from him. Another reason why monarchy is deeply odd and has no real place in a modern society.
I mean hes 73, and today, he had to get up early, go to Parliament, make a speech, get up to Edinburgh, make another speech and stand over a coffin while strangers stared at him. Four days after my dad died, I was still at the sitting round in my boxies, eating crisps and crying a lot stage.
I dont like the Royals , Ive not got much time for the new King but I do feel sorry for him on a personal level.