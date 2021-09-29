« previous next »
Topic: The Monarchy*

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2080 on: Yesterday at 10:04:14 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2081 on: Yesterday at 10:07:40 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 07:38:44 pm
The bees are lucky, the poor Corgis have been gifted to Handy Andy and his ex wife.
The dogs have really gone to those two?
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2082 on: Yesterday at 10:11:01 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:04:14 pm
The UK is North Korea.

https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/met-office-suspends-forecasts-respect-queen-twitter-backlash-b1024598.html

Fucking weird shit this.
Seems the Met Office have clarified ('reversed', is probably more accurate) their position.

https://www.mylondon.news/news/uk-world-news/met-office-apologises-after-backlash-24981058

Why do organisations tie themselves up in knots like this?
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2083 on: Yesterday at 10:27:34 pm
Some of this stuff is cringe worthy, also some of the stuff the family have to do too I never knew existed is a tad cringey not helped by the media following every second I suspect.
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2084 on: Yesterday at 10:28:09 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:30:57 pm
Thanks for the replies.

Is there a backlash brewing? I don't from your self-proclaimed republicans, but from the general population of those who were previously ambivalent about the Royal Family?

I can't see it. Maybe over time but I would have thought the adulation of the royals is at an all-time high and the media whitewash, a collective controlled attempt to suppress negative sentiment, will work a treat. Those who were on the fence will likely get swept up in the pageantry while also seeing how those dissenters are treated and think better of it.

Those who are against the monarchy are staying quiet, avoiding the TV and biding their time for when the argument is acceptable again. Unfortunately for most, we'll have our lives to get on with and to be honest, as much as I hate the royals, there's much more at stake for our nations than putting the time and effort into getting shot of one stupendously wealthy family. Their palaces won't be worth shit when the planet is up in flames.
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2085 on: Yesterday at 10:41:40 pm
Manchester City, zero times European Champions.

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2086 on: Yesterday at 10:53:22 pm
The reaction to her death has been bizarre to say the least. I expected - I think we all did - for the coverage to be non-stop and incessant and a lot of the footage was pre-recorded, and they had things ready to go but seeing it play out as it has done has been rather weird to observe.

I think the press understands that this is a major moment for the history of the Monarchy, and it does seem to me that they're under instruction to make out like the Monarchy is the best thing to ever exist, and to force it in to everybody that nobody disliked the Queen, everybody loves the new King and how they represent the best of everything that is British. The majority of people do not feel that way, and the coverage seems at odds with that to some degree.

Even earlier on today, you could say dozens were at the gates of Buckingham Palace but they were making out like you couldn't see a speck of concrete for people. Every story about her has been positive, you would think she was God. It is a complete and utter weird country.
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2087 on: Yesterday at 11:18:41 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:11:01 pm
Seems the Met Office have clarified ('reversed', is probably more accurate) their position.

https://www.mylondon.news/news/uk-world-news/met-office-apologises-after-backlash-24981058

Why do organisations tie themselves up in knots like this?

Well how else will we know about clouds that look like the Queen?
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2088 on: Yesterday at 11:23:31 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 08:12:44 pm
BBC Breakfast@BBCBreakfast
On #BBCBreakfast Sally reveals the Royal Parks are asking that people don't leave any more Paddington Bears or marmalade sandwiches

https://twitter.com/BBCBreakfast/status/1569222795892035585
Perfectly normal behaviour in normal country.
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2089 on: Yesterday at 11:24:38 pm
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 10:27:34 pm
Some of this stuff is cringe worthy, also some of the stuff the family have to do too I never knew existed is a tad cringey not helped by the media following every second I suspect.
Well at least Charlie Brooker has plenty of new material for any future Black Mirror episodes.
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2090 on: Yesterday at 11:55:22 pm
Never thought I'd post an Andrew Marr link but he's bang on the money here

https://mobile.twitter.com/LBC/status/1569374630070165505
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2091 on: Today at 12:04:37 am
I'm surprised the cameras have not followed Charles to the toilet really and see how he grieves on the throne.
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2092 on: Today at 12:28:16 am
I'm living in Halifax, Canada for the rest of the year with no TV so largely avoided the over reaction back home.

I do however go to the HFX Wanderers home games here with friends who are season ticket holders - they had a minutes silence, followed by God Save the King, followed by the Canadian national anthem.  ::)

Was a bit embarrassed like.
:D

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2093 on: Today at 12:37:12 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 02:21:15 pm

Off with her head

Made me think of this ;D


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Vl4ufIrMtXg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Vl4ufIrMtXg</a>
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2094 on: Today at 12:39:47 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 08:12:44 pm
BBC Breakfast@BBCBreakfast
On #BBCBreakfast Sally reveals the Royal Parks are asking that people don't leave any more Paddington Bears or marmalade sandwiches

https://twitter.com/BBCBreakfast/status/1569222795892035585
Mrs Spion told me about the marmalade sandwich request earlier and I thought she was joking. I thought, who the hell leaves marmalade sandwiches as a tribute to anyone who has died?  :o

And to think, in 1989 we were ridiculed right across this country and told we "revelled in grief and mawkish over-sentimentality" just because we laid flowers for the Hillsborough dead. Now, we have half of this country grief signalling to absurd levels over someone they'd never met, while the rest look on in bemused disbelief.
Last Edit: Today at 12:41:23 am by Son of Spion
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2095 on: Today at 12:42:02 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:04:37 am
I'm surprised the cameras have not followed Charles to the toilet really and see how he grieves on the throne.
If they could, they would.

Talking of Charles. I saw a picture of him the other day. Pain etched on his face and tears in his eyes. I really felt for the man. The pain of losing a parent is crushing and all-consuming, no matter who you are or what you have.
Last Edit: Today at 12:46:15 am by Son of Spion
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2096 on: Today at 01:12:22 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:42:02 am
If they could, they would.

Talking of Charles. I saw a picture of him the other day. Pain etched on his face and tears in his eyes. I really felt for the man. The pain of losing a parent is crushing and all-consuming, no matter who you are or what you have.


I would agree, I know the feeling, but then we force him to do the majority of his grieving in public so people can watch (or just takes pictures for some reason).


Cannot understand why people go to watch something like the procession in Edinburgh then spend the whole occasion with their phone taking useless pictures that no-one will ever see because everyone has seen the pictures anyway. Why not just go and watch, with respect. It's not the Lord Mayor's parade.
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2097 on: Today at 01:28:35 am
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 10:41:40 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:04:14 pm
The UK is North Korea.

https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/met-office-suspends-forecasts-respect-queen-twitter-backlash-b1024598.html

Fucking weird shit this.
:lmao :lmao
What? You can't see the parallels between the two nations in how the populace are expected to behave in collective grief at the passing of their head of state? There have already been similar comments posted to this thread - I dare say you read them but only decided to react when I wrote similar. :-* Exaggeration is a rhetorical technique used for emphasis. :)
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2098 on: Today at 01:30:43 am
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 10:53:22 pm
The reaction to her death has been bizarre to say the least. I expected - I think we all did - for the coverage to be non-stop and incessant and a lot of the footage was pre-recorded, and they had things ready to go but seeing it play out as it has done has been rather weird to observe.

I think the press understands that this is a major moment for the history of the Monarchy, and it does seem to me that they're under instruction to make out like the Monarchy is the best thing to ever exist, and to force it in to everybody that nobody disliked the Queen, everybody loves the new King and how they represent the best of everything that is British. The majority of people do not feel that way, and the coverage seems at odds with that to some degree.

Even earlier on today, you could say dozens were at the gates of Buckingham Palace but they were making out like you couldn't see a speck of concrete for people. Every story about her has been positive, you would think she was God. It is a complete and utter weird country.
Yep. My point. Fucking weird and stunted.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2099 on: Today at 01:32:40 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:18:41 pm
Well how else will we know about clouds that look like the Queen?
The weird shit people find 'meaningful' is indicative of mental weakness.

Edit: I recall when my father was close to passing away that the hospital nurse gave us a couple of palm-sized wooden hearts (and a blanket). My mum would hold one heart, and my dad the other. The blanket would be wrapped around my dad. Oh, and the ability to take a hand print. The apparent idea was to create some kind of meaning in the objects which we would then keep as meaningful keepsakes. Weirdest fucking, forced (and meaningless) sentimental shit I had ever come across. We all just looked at each other in a mixture of bewilderment and annoyance. It did not help that it was done so fucking cack-handedly. It did not help at all - it only made things worse. Nevermind the lifetimes spent together - we have something better: a couple of wooden hearts.
Last Edit: Today at 03:10:20 am by Jiminy Cricket
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2100 on: Today at 01:42:10 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:18:41 pm
Well how else will we know about clouds that look like the Queen?
Or they the Royal Bees have been told she's died.
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2101 on: Today at 01:54:37 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:39:47 am
Now, we have half of this country grief signalling to absurd levels over someone they'd never met, while the rest look on in bemused disbelief.
That's it, 'grief signaling'! :-[ It's pathetic. And, actually, fucking undignified. Like I said earlier (Mister Flip Flop), North fucking Korea when Dear Leader dies.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2102 on: Today at 02:02:03 am
Ive actually started to feel a bit sorry for Charles and the rest of the family (apart from Andrew the nonce of course). Losing a parent, no matter what age, is a horrible, weird, disorientating experience, and to have to process it all in public and mourn while everyones watching must be very strange. I saw him standing vigil over the coffin before and just started to wish the cameras would pan away from him. Another reason why monarchy is deeply odd and has no real place in a modern society.

I mean hes 73, and today, he had to get up early, go to Parliament, make a speech, get up to Edinburgh, make another speech and stand over a coffin while strangers stared at him. Four days after my dad died, I was still at the sitting round in my boxies, eating crisps and crying a lot stage.

I dont like the Royals , Ive not got much time for the new King but I do feel sorry for him on a personal level.
Last Edit: Today at 02:04:40 am by Cracking Left Foot
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2103 on: Today at 02:10:10 am
Quote from: Cracking Left Foot on Today at 02:02:03 am
I’ve actually started to feel a bit sorry for Charles and the rest of the family (apart from Andrew the nonce of course). Losing a parent, no matter what age, is a horrible, weird, disorientating experience, and to have to process it all in public and mourn while everyone’s watching must be very strange. I saw him standing vigil over the coffin before and just started to wish the cameras would pan away from him. Another reason why monarchy is deeply odd and has no real place in a modern society.

I mean today, he had to get up early, go to Parliament, make a speech, get up to Edinburgh, make another speech and stand over a coffin while strangers stared at him. Four days after my dad died, I was still at the “sitting round in my boxies, eating crisps and crying a lot” stage.

I don’t like the Riyals, I’ve not got much time for the new King but I do feel sorry for on a personal level.
On a human level, I sympathise with anyone who has lost a close family member. I've been through it - as probably the majority of members here have been too. But the institution itself is ripe for criticism. Although I have not joined in, I can understand why (much of) 'Black- and Irish-Twitter' have been rejoicing in the death of the Queen. I would not do it, but the reaction is understandable. I'd say, it is more understandable than the forced, hysterical grieving of people who had no personal connection to the Queen.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2104 on: Today at 02:16:32 am
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 11:55:22 pm
Never thought I'd post an Andrew Marr link but he's bang on the money here

https://mobile.twitter.com/LBC/status/1569374630070165505
Spot on! I was not expecting that from him.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2105 on: Today at 02:48:39 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:12:22 am

I would agree, I know the feeling, but then we force him to do the majority of his grieving in public so people can watch (or just takes pictures for some reason).


Cannot understand why people go to watch something like the procession in Edinburgh then spend the whole occasion with their phone taking useless pictures that no-one will ever see because everyone has seen the pictures anyway. Why not just go and watch, with respect. It's not the Lord Mayor's parade.
Standing there with your phone/camera out feels really disrespectful to me. Where's the dignity?

Also, supporting people in their grief is one thing, but much of what's going on at the moment feels like grief voyeurism. It becomes less about the deceased and their bereaved loved ones, and more about the fascinated observer themselves, standing there with their phone out.
Last Edit: Today at 02:56:34 am by Son of Spion
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2106 on: Today at 02:55:37 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:54:37 am
That's it, 'grief signaling'! :-[ It's pathetic. And, actually, fucking undignified. Like I said earlier (Mister Flip Flop), North fucking Korea when Dear Leader dies.
Yes, it's highly undignified.

Not only must you grieve, but you must be seen to grieve too.

It seems that the more you are seen to grieve, the better the subject/patriot/person you are in the eyes of some. It seems some are keen to out-grieve each other.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2107 on: Today at 03:05:01 am
Was planning to avoid all the madness next Monday by seeing a couple of movies, but just learned that all my local cinemas are shutting for the day.  They really don't want you to have any escape do they?
Last Edit: Today at 03:16:01 am by MKB
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2108 on: Today at 03:20:41 am
Quote from: MKB on Today at 03:05:01 am
Was planning to avoid all the madness next Monday by seeing a couple of movies, but just learned that all my local cinemas are shutting for the day.  They really don't want you to have any escape do they?
Nope, You must either stand on the street in London and see the actual coffin or watch it on TV and nothing else.
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #2109 on: Today at 04:10:04 am
The corgis have gone to Prince Andrew given his vast experience in grooming. Apparently when he was asked to take them on he said "no sweat",
