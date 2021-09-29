I find all the weird traditions quite interesting. A lot of is seems to have to do with communication in times without news, and where few could read and most would have never seen the face or a picture of a monarch. How do you prove the Queen has died? You need to give everyone the opportunity to come and have a look for themselves. How do you prove the body is indeed the one of the Queen? You have to exhibit the aetifacts of power, the crown, the right flags, and so on. A lot of the strange costumes have to do with proving they are who they say they are.