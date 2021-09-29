« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 47 48 49 50 51 [52]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Monarchy*  (Read 44530 times)

Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,770
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2040 on: Today at 04:46:07 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 11:03:36 am
after 7pm for me.....Lamacq does my swede in.....Marc Riley still great value...leading up to the guv'nor Gid Coe at 9pm

Now I like Lamacq ha ha    Marc Riley is amazing
Logged

Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,893
  • JFT97
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2041 on: Today at 04:53:53 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 04:42:49 pm
Did anyone else see the footage of Andrew copping a feel of his own daughters arse yesterday? Dirty bastard.

He got shouted at during the procession to the cathedral earlier.

https://twitter.com/iain_latto/status/1569325758169989128?s=46&t=fZxsypbCDDUn7ZDTPLikEQ
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,088
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2042 on: Today at 05:21:59 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:26:40 pm
Have they told us when we can next smile?
No smiling for at least another 8 days, no enjoyment of any kind either, the Gammonati are sad so you must be too, it's your patriotic duty.
Logged

Offline DaveLFC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,385
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2043 on: Today at 05:31:49 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:00:21 am
Talking of which Andrew is now Ye Ancient Corgi Walker in Chief;
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-62870783


Not the trip to the groomer they expected.
Logged
The consequences of rejecting reality are not immediate but they are inevitable

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,651
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2044 on: Today at 05:37:06 pm »
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,610
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2045 on: Today at 05:59:11 pm »
Unsurprisingly our game at Chelsea is off. 
Logged

Online Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,084
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2046 on: Today at 06:00:54 pm »
Quote from: DaveLFC on Today at 05:31:49 pm
Not the trip to the groomer they expected.

touche  ;D
Logged

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,207
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2047 on: Today at 06:07:18 pm »
Quote
Morrisons supermarket has turned off the beeps at its checkouts in a mark of respect to the Queen.

Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,056
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2048 on: Today at 06:08:02 pm »
I could understand that if it had been Dale Winton who  had died.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,692
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2049 on: Today at 06:13:54 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,668
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2050 on: Today at 06:20:04 pm »
I find all the weird traditions quite interesting. A lot of is seems to have to do with communication in times without news, and where few could read and most would have never seen the face or a picture of a monarch. How do you prove the Queen has died? You need to give everyone the opportunity to come and have a look for themselves. How do you prove the body is indeed the one of the Queen? You have to exhibit the aetifacts of power, the crown, the right flags, and so on. A lot of the strange costumes have to do with proving they are who they say they are.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2051 on: Today at 06:49:00 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 06:07:18 pm
Morrisons supermarket has turned off the beeps at its checkouts in a mark of respect to the Queen.
Please tell me that's a joke!?
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2052 on: Today at 06:49:24 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:08:02 pm
I could understand that if it had been Dale Winton who  had died.
;D
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,963
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2053 on: Today at 06:49:48 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 06:49:00 pm
Please tell me that's a joke!?

No it check outs.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,772
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2054 on: Today at 06:50:55 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:08:02 pm
I could understand that if it had been Dale Winton who  had died.

:D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2055 on: Today at 06:51:26 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Henry Kissinger

  • Posterior sponsored by Wilkinson Sword. On the Llama Protection Register. Should wash his mouth out with soap and water.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,549
  • Experience is the name we give our mistakes
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2056 on: Today at 07:29:16 pm »
I was listening to R3 today (not by choice I hasten to add) and it was reported that when a member of the Royal Family dies someone has to go to the Royal Beehive and inform the Royal Bees. And say a prayer.

You simply can't make this shit up!
Logged
"What's passive smoking? There's passive lots of things. Like passive listening to shitheads. I have to put up with that every day. Are you going to ban people from talking crap? They give me a headache. Believe me, they're killing me. One day people's conversations on the street will do me in." Terry Hall

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,335
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2057 on: Today at 07:38:44 pm »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 07:29:16 pm
I was listening to R3 today (not by choice I hasten to add) and it was reported that when a member of the Royal Family dies someone has to go to the Royal Beehive and inform the Royal Bees. And say a prayer.

You simply can't make this shit up!

The bees are lucky, the poor Corgis have been gifted to Handy Andy and his ex wife.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2058 on: Today at 07:43:08 pm »
Ha is this real or fake from a JD Wetherspoon Pub.

#barebackforlizzie

 https://twitter.com/iain_latto/status/1569327838381105158

« Last Edit: Today at 07:45:16 pm by RedSince86 »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,184
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2059 on: Today at 07:43:47 pm »
Make it stop.

AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGHHHHHHHHHHHHH !!!
Logged

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,651
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2060 on: Today at 07:46:46 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 07:43:47 pm
Make it stop.

AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGHHHHHHHHHHHHH !!!
Just don't watch the TV. I haven't seen a second of it since it happened. In fact, I didn't even know she was dead until about 6 hours after the fact.

It's fuckin great. Try it.
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,184
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2061 on: Today at 07:48:30 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 07:46:46 pm
Just don't watch the TV. I haven't seen a second of it since it happened. In fact, I didn't even know she was dead until about 6 hours after the fact.

It's fuckin great. Try it.
Hardly watch any TV. All over social media as well.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2062 on: Today at 07:50:04 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 07:43:08 pm
Ha is this real or fake from a JD Wetherspoon Pub.

#barebackforlizzie

 https://twitter.com/iain_latto/status/1569327838381105158


Fake, I expect. The blue text at the top appears to be blurred. Whereas the black test is sharp.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,824
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2063 on: Today at 07:55:34 pm »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 07:29:16 pm
I was listening to R3 today (not by choice I hasten to add) and it was reported that when a member of the Royal Family dies someone has to go to the Royal Beehive and inform the Royal Bees. And say a prayer.

You simply can't make this shit up!
Who broke the news, Gordon Honeycombe?
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online Henry Kissinger

  • Posterior sponsored by Wilkinson Sword. On the Llama Protection Register. Should wash his mouth out with soap and water.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,549
  • Experience is the name we give our mistakes
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2064 on: Today at 07:58:05 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 07:55:34 pm
Who broke the news, Gordon Honeycombe?

Very good sir, well played.  :D
Logged
"What's passive smoking? There's passive lots of things. Like passive listening to shitheads. I have to put up with that every day. Are you going to ban people from talking crap? They give me a headache. Believe me, they're killing me. One day people's conversations on the street will do me in." Terry Hall

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,651
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2065 on: Today at 08:00:25 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 07:48:30 pm
Hardly watch any TV. All over social media as well.
I don't do social media either. The only place, ironically, that I'm aware of it is on here.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,571
  • Dutch Class
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2066 on: Today at 08:02:24 pm »
The marmalade sandwich story has made my blood boil. Anyone who has done that should be required to make a donation to a food bank as recompense for their utter fucking stupidity at a time when people are suffering as a result of rising food and energy costs
Logged

Online Port_vale_lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,444
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2067 on: Today at 08:08:50 pm »
Its still on in my house (PLEASE MAKE IT STOP :'() and the need to watch the queens children grieve is so fecking bizarre i cant quite wrap my head around it even more so is the commenting and discussion about watching someone grieve its now started to seriously take the piss.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,963
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2068 on: Today at 08:08:59 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 08:02:24 pm
The marmalade sandwich story has made my blood boil. Anyone who has done that should be required to make a donation to a food bank as recompense for their utter fucking stupidity at a time when people are suffering as a result of rising food and energy costs


,,, What is the marmalade sandwich story?
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,571
  • Dutch Class
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2069 on: Today at 08:12:44 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:08:59 pm

,,, What is the marmalade sandwich story?

BBC Breakfast@BBCBreakfast
On #BBCBreakfast Sally reveals the Royal Parks are asking that people don't leave any more Paddington Bears or marmalade sandwiches

https://twitter.com/BBCBreakfast/status/1569222795892035585
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,824
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2070 on: Today at 08:13:59 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:08:59 pm

,,, What is the marmalade sandwich story?
She choked to death on a marmalade sarny she had stolen off one of the kids.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,184
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2071 on: Today at 08:15:53 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 08:13:59 pm
She choked to death on a marmalade sarny she had stolen off one of the kids.
;D
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,963
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2072 on: Today at 08:20:35 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 08:13:59 pm
She choked to death on a marmalade sarny she had stolen off one of the kids.

 ;D

This almost makes more sense than the actual reason.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2073 on: Today at 08:35:03 pm »
So. Is this getting as bad there as it was after Diana's death?
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,184
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2074 on: Today at 08:40:29 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 08:35:03 pm
So. Is this getting as bad there as it was after Diana's death?
100% worse, if that is possible.
Haven't seen much of it, but caught a bit yesterday where you had loads of people lining the streets as the car with the coffin was going by. All throwing flowers and mostly crying.
TV has been off since and ain't going back on until tomorrow night for our game.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 47 48 49 50 51 [52]   Go Up
« previous next »
 