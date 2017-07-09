« previous next »
Author Topic: The Monarchy*  (Read 41996 times)

Offline Jshooters

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1960 on: Today at 11:01:21 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:46:54 am
The Royals do get a lot of Money for Nothing.

 ;D
Believer

Offline Pistolero

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1961 on: Today at 11:03:36 am »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 10:21:37 am
After 4pm is when radio 6 is at its best

after 7pm for me.....Lamacq does my swede in.....Marc Riley still great value...leading up to the guv'nor Gid Coe at 9pm
Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1962 on: Today at 11:14:26 am »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 10:21:37 am
After 4pm is when radio 6 is at its best

Any time when none of the dour professional northern men are on is best. So drab. Most of R6 best Djs are women, with a couple of exceptions, and yet the dullards (still talking about band t-shirts and punk...) get the primetime slots most days.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1963 on: Today at 11:33:27 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:53:17 am

 :thumbup

That whole 'balance' thing was only ever a sham.

As you say, whenever the EU was being discussed, the BBC (on Tory orders?) would always insist on giving anti-EU misathropes like Frottage air time to spread their bullshit and lies.



Unlikely as the PM was a remainer. More likely the BBC trying to appear squeeky clean
Offline Qston

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1964 on: Today at 11:33:45 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:46:54 am
The Royals do get a lot of Money for Nothing.

....and some get chicks for free
Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1965 on: Today at 11:38:55 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:37:12 am
Have you considered going into TV.

They are all flat screen these days, not a hope he'd fit.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1966 on: Today at 11:39:41 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:31:03 am
A friend who is admin staff at a uni has been told, via a staff-wide email, to wear black clothing and avoid bright colours this week in work. Also asked to avoid posting anything negative or disrespectful on personal social media.

So many new republicans will emerge from this.

Having worked in the public sector all my working life this simply demonstrates that jobsworths and lickspittles are often promoted.
Online stewil007

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1967 on: Today at 11:52:54 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 11:33:45 am
....and some get chicks for free

*£12m
Offline whiteboots

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1968 on: Today at 11:56:29 am »
the upside of all of this, is the question "why"? will be asked with greater frequency and renewed understanding by so many more people
Offline TepidT2O

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1969 on: Today at 11:58:15 am »
Quote from: whiteboots on Today at 11:56:29 am
the upside of all of this, is the question "why"? will be asked with greater frequency and renewed understanding by so many more people
Thats a good reflection
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1970 on: Today at 12:01:11 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:31:03 am
A friend who is admin staff at a uni has been told, via a staff-wide email, to wear black clothing and avoid bright colours this week in work. Also asked to avoid posting anything negative or disrespectful on personal social media.

So many new republicans will emerge from this.
FFS. I expect that instructions can be ignored. I'd go completely the other way in response.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1971 on: Today at 12:01:33 pm »
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1972 on: Today at 12:06:28 pm »
The country has suddenly become obsessed with and in awe of selfless duty in public life. Was ever a feather so lightly blown to and fro.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1973 on: Today at 12:07:26 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 11:33:45 am
....and some get chicks for free
I expect Andrew pays. But probably less than what was agreed.
Online Mahern

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1974 on: Today at 12:08:59 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:00:21 am
Talking of which Andrew is now Ye Ancient Corgi Walker in Chief;
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-62870783


That dog in the picture clearly does not want to go with prince Andrew, good judges of character.
Online Dench57

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1975 on: Today at 12:11:06 pm »
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1976 on: Today at 12:11:41 pm »
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 12:08:59 pm
That dog in the picture clearly does not want to go with prince Andrew, good judges of character.
Pooper scooper-in-waiting. About time he had a turn instead of everyone having to clean up his shit after him.
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1977 on: Today at 12:55:27 pm »
Quote from: Mahern on Today at 12:08:59 pm
That dog in the picture clearly does not want to go with prince Andrew, good judges of character.


It's only young, can you blame it
Online Red Berry

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1978 on: Today at 12:56:16 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 11:33:45 am
....and some get chicks for free

Barely hatched in some cases (allegedly)
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1979 on: Today at 01:03:37 pm »
How many funerals are we having? Appears to something like one going on in Edinburgh today.


I'll just probably end up on a landfill site given the way the country is spending the last of it's money at the moment.
