Author Topic: The Monarchy*  (Read 40532 times)

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1920 on: Today at 02:03:50 am »
https://www.scotsman.com/news/crime/queen-elizabeth-ii-edinburgh-woman-arrested-after-protest-breaks-out-on-royal-mile-3839377

> Moments before the proclamation on Sunday afternoon, a demonstrator appeared in the crowd opposite the Mercat Cross. She held a sign saying "f*** imperialism, abolish monarchy".
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1921 on: Today at 02:25:52 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 01:35:14 am
That one guy in the middle just looked a bit baffled as to what he was doing.
Worse Majorette's I've ever seen.
Udo von Müffling
@vonmuf

Did  I get this right? The English government is going to borrow about £150Bn, then give it to energy companies? After which UK taxpayers will pay off the debt?

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1922 on: Today at 04:34:00 am »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 09:45:55 pm
What a magnificent c*nt.
at 96 years of age?? i never thought id hear those words about an OAP
JFT 96

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1923 on: Today at 06:04:38 am »
Man arrested for shouting who elected him? At a proclamation in Oxford.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1924 on: Today at 06:45:54 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 06:04:38 am
Man arrested for shouting who elected him? At a proclamation in Oxford.
Whoever arrested them should be sacked absolutely absurd
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
