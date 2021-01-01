« Reply #1924 on: Today at 06:45:54 am »
Man arrested for shouting who elected him? At a proclamation in Oxford.
Whoever arrested them should be sacked
absolutely absurd
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W