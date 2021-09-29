In fairness, Bowie leaves behind an artistic legacy that will be enjoyed for generations to come. My nephew, born after Bowie died, has just fallen in love with his work. Im obviously biased as a Republican, but I dont see anything comparable in the queens legacy: some nice handshakes? The odd quip?



In terms of the Queen's legacy, I'd say she presided over a period of unprecedented change and modernisation of a post war Britain still wrestling with its new, diminished place in the world. I supposed it could be called a political placebo effect, but continuity and stability were critically important as the country sought a new identity and the youth took up a new direction.Now we can argue, she modernised an institution that likely needs to be done away with altogether, but the fact that the monarchy is still even this relevant is largely down to her. We can say that's not a good thing, but is it a bad thing?We would all love an upper elected chamber, and (perhaps) an elected head of state, but without the Queen, that could have been President Boris. We saw what Trump tried to do with executive power. We could argue that the monarch keeps a certain power under lock and key, away from someone who could frightfully misuse it.I'm not going to bog things down by trying to justify everything the Queen said or did for the presumptive good of the country. As I've said, I'm largely anti-royal. But I'm pro-human.Obviously there are, such as in Bowie's case, far more "hands on" legacies that have made an arguably bigger impact on the UK over the past 50 years. But perhaps we can never truly appreciate what the Queen did because much of it was behind closed doors?I wouldn't call much on this list "accomplishments" but I'll share the link because I feel it's important. I think we can say the Queen's biggest contribution to the UK was a diplomatic one. I think her presence granted the UK a standing and respect probably above its station at times over the past 70 odd years; and I think with Brexit and her loss, that the UK is about to get an ice bucket of reality over where we now are.