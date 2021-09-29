« previous next »
Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1880 on: Today at 04:52:28 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:45:57 pm
I see you're an optimist.

At this rate the coverage will still be wall-to-wall well into the festive season.
They should cancel Christmas and New Year out of respect. No frivolity for you!
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

FlashingBlade

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1881 on: Today at 04:58:40 pm
My view is come Tue/Wed the right wing media gushing will have run out of steam or new things to say....what they will do then is turn on anyone or group not showing absolute deference or worse disagreeing with the OTT mourning.
ToneLa

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1882 on: Today at 05:04:14 pm
put on BBC1 for a helicopter view of traffic jams

riveting
Machae

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1883 on: Today at 05:25:30 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 04:58:40 pm
My view is come Tue/Wed the right wing media gushing will have run out of steam or new things to say....what they will do then is turn on anyone or group not showing absolute deference or worse disagreeing with the OTT mourning.

Something Meghan Markle has said, done, not done, or worn I guess
Elzar

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1884 on: Today at 05:36:00 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 05:04:14 pm
put on BBC1 for a helicopter view of traffic jams

riveting

I thought the F1 highlights are on Channel 4 these days
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1885 on: Today at 05:37:13 pm
Any chance, the jewels stolen from India and Africa can be returned now?
So... Howard Phillips

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1886 on: Today at 05:54:26 pm
Just had a look on the Mail website for a laugh.

Hitchens has gone completely swivel eyed and utterly incomprehensible ranting on about swords,the Bible and the Divine Right of Kings albeit with a mild dig at Truss but giving Blair both barrels.

He must think Blairs still PM and his lot have only just taken over.
killer-heels

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1887 on: Today at 05:56:21 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 05:54:26 pm
Just had a look on the Mail website for a laugh.

Hitchens has gone completely swivel eyed and utterly incomprehensible ranting on about swords,the Bible and the Divine Right of Kings albeit with a mild dig at Truss but giving Blair both barrels.

He must think Blairs still PM and his lot have only just taken over.

The right absolutely detest Blair because as far as they are concerned, Blair shifted all of politics to the centre, including the Tory party.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1888 on: Today at 05:59:05 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:56:21 pm
The right absolutely detest Blair because as far as they are concerned, Blair shifted all of politics to the centre, including the Tory party.

Yes but its great to see him still getting under the skin of Hitchens and his paymasters.
Henry Kissinger

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1889 on: Today at 06:29:39 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:43:38 pm

Imagine queuing up since 5am to see a car go past at 5pm....

Also The middle ages must have been shite, no football, and the only form of entertainment is what the king proclaims.

Surely not dissimilar to people queuing up since 6am to watch a group of well paid men drive past in a bus at 5pm holding a large silver bauble.

Each to their own.
"What's passive smoking? There's passive lots of things. Like passive listening to shitheads. I have to put up with that every day. Are you going to ban people from talking crap? They give me a headache. Believe me, they're killing me. One day people's conversations on the street will do me in." Terry Hall

afc turkish

    Flat Back Four
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1890 on: Today at 06:31:09 pm
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 06:29:39 pm
Surely not dissimilar to people queuing up since 6am to watch a group of well paid men drive past in a bus at 5pm holding a large silver bauble.

Each to their own.

Maybe hundreds of thousands wanted a bit of remedial, rote maths refresher.

Reasons...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Red Berry

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1891 on: Today at 06:38:04 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:39:31 am
In fairness, Bowie leaves behind an artistic legacy that will be enjoyed for generations to come. My nephew, born after Bowie died, has just fallen in love with his work. Im obviously biased as a Republican, but I dont see anything comparable in the queens legacy: some nice handshakes? The odd quip?

In terms of the Queen's legacy, I'd say she presided over a period of unprecedented change and modernisation of a post war Britain still wrestling with its new, diminished place in the world. I supposed it could be called a political placebo effect, but continuity and stability were critically important as the country sought a new identity and the youth took up a new direction.

Now we can argue, she modernised an institution that likely needs to be done away with altogether, but the fact that the monarchy is still even this relevant is largely down to her. We can say that's not a good thing, but is it a bad thing?

We would all love an upper elected chamber, and (perhaps) an elected head of state, but without the Queen, that could have been President Boris. We saw what Trump tried to do with executive power. We could argue that the monarch keeps a certain power under lock and key, away from someone who could frightfully misuse it.

I'm not going to bog things down by trying to justify everything the Queen said or did for the presumptive good of the country. As I've said, I'm largely anti-royal. But I'm pro-human.

Obviously there are, such as in Bowie's case, far more "hands on" legacies that have made an arguably bigger impact on the UK over the past 50 years. But perhaps we can never truly appreciate what the Queen did because much of it was behind closed doors?

I wouldn't call much on this list "accomplishments" but I'll share the link because I feel it's important. I think we can say the Queen's biggest contribution to the UK was a diplomatic one. I think her presence granted the UK a standing and respect probably above its station at times over the past 70 odd years; and I think with Brexit and her loss, that the UK is about to get an ice bucket of reality over where we now are.

https://www.grunge.com/680882/queen-elizabeth-iis-most-notable-accomplishments/
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Red Berry

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1892 on: Today at 06:44:52 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:08:24 pm
This is more problematic for the monarchy, though. Theres a direct familial link and that family is still living off those profits. The average Liverpudlian is just as likely (more likely?) descended from Irish peasants kicked out of their country by the aristocracy and landed gentry. It wasnt like the spoils of slavery were doled out to the working class.

Some of Liverpool's finest buildings were built off the back of the slave trade; and let's not forget the bigwigs of the city actively supported the Confederates during the US civil war. And let's not forget it's not just London's museums and galleries that benefited from the plunder of colonialism.

I feel like the British Empire and the royals in particular bears the brunt of the criticism because they were the last man standing. It's like people don't remember how the French behaved towards its colonies post WW2, or that it was chiefly the Spanish and Portuguese who ransacked South America.

Let's not try to absolve ourselves from blame here. It's a tad embarrassing, given the city offers a ceremony of apology each year for its role in the slave trade.

Explaining the Royals' position doesn't excuse bad behaviour, but honestly a gilded cage is still a cage. I'd like to see the monarchy done away with as much for their sake as ours. I can't imagine anything more horrific than being born into a role and you get no say in it. I don't care how much money I'd inherit. (Which is why if you're going to renounce your place, Harry, then you need to hand the dosh back too.)
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Disregarder

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1893 on: Today at 07:38:09 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 05:54:26 pm
Just had a look on the Mail website for a laugh.

Hitchens has gone completely swivel eyed and utterly incomprehensible ranting on about swords,the Bible and the Divine Right of Kings albeit with a mild dig at Truss but giving Blair both barrels.

He must think Blairs still PM and his lot have only just taken over.

Half of France regret getting rid of their king and want to restore the monarchy! What's he smoking? 😵‍💫
So... Howard Phillips

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1894 on: Today at 07:42:14 pm
Quote from: Disregarder on Today at 07:38:09 pm
Half of France regret getting rid of their king and want to restore the monarchy! What's he smoking? 😵‍💫

Did you get that far without feeling that you were smoking something hallucinogenic?

It was one of the weirdest things Ive read for a long time. Swords, the Bible, Kings, boooo Blair. Very peculiar but he is a very peculiar man.

And hes grown a beard as well. Looks like a sociology lecturer. ;D
Cafe De Paris

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1895 on: Today at 09:45:55 pm
What a magnificent c*nt.
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

AlphaDelta

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1896 on: Today at 09:59:27 pm
One thing that strikes me during this, and sadly it doesn't surprise me. The toxic stench all over Twitter. People have always been gobshites on there, but for some reason its worse than ever. People coming out with stuff, outrageous stuff, knowing full well if they said it in person they'd get punched in the face. This ability to hide behind a screen is getting worse and worse.
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1897 on: Today at 10:11:47 pm
@AlphaDelta What kind of things are you reading there? I do not visit Twitter a lot, and given the size of the platform and how content is funneled, what you see will not be what I see.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Elzar

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1898 on: Today at 10:12:45 pm
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 09:45:55 pm
What a magnificent c*nt.

Was it an open coffin?
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Jshooters

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1899 on: Today at 10:30:03 pm
This resonated with me in light of the conversations concerning Royal legacy and historic misdeeds

Believer

Jwils21

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1900 on: Today at 10:42:57 pm
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 09:59:27 pm
One thing that strikes me during this, and sadly it doesn't surprise me. The toxic stench all over Twitter. People have always been gobshites on there, but for some reason its worse than ever. People coming out with stuff, outrageous stuff, knowing full well if they said it in person they'd get punched in the face. This ability to hide behind a screen is getting worse and worse.

Ive seen Scousers and Hillsborough both trending, which was enough for me. Cesspit.
Red Berry

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1901 on: Today at 10:44:32 pm
Currently watching a meme video on QEII. I won't post here as it's a starred topic, but it's not particularly disrespectful. Mostly laments how all the "Queen Elizabeth is immortal" memes are now defunct.  ;D
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1902 on: Today at 10:54:06 pm
Now that the initial grief period is over, a lot of serious questions will now come into play this week. Scottish independence will be front and centre before the funeral.
Circa1892

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1903 on: Today at 11:03:55 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 05:37:13 pm
Any chance, the jewels stolen from India and Africa can be returned now?

I mean unlikely as they were taken centuries before she was born.
Max_powers

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1904 on: Today at 11:07:31 pm
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 10:30:03 pm
This resonated with me in light of the conversations concerning Royal legacy and historic misdeeds

Also to be noted that despite being in a position of power and influence, they have hardly used that influence to push back against awful shit in the past 50 years. Generally took a diplomatic, offend nobody tone rather than speak up for the poor and oppressed. Colonial rule was still ongoing well into the reign of Lizzie.
 
Circa1892

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1905 on: Today at 11:09:39 pm
I do think she'll be the last monorach who works properly within our system.

The reason she's worked as a hereditary monarch is that she's ultimately done nothing. Yes the pomp and ceremony etc, but ultimately nothing. That isn't even a criticism. Having a position where anything you said would be listened to across the world and saying nothing for 70 years is actually hard.

As well as the sense of duty - I do think there are a couple of factors that made her a success in her constitutional role. 1) Her lack of general education - this was basically by design (design of her Mother). She had very limited schooling and formed few opinions. After the abdication she learned constitutional history - that way she worked well with her role because that was what she knew. 2) Edward VIII. He was a fucking shambles and nearly killed the monarchy (and arguably led to the death of her father). She's seen first hand what a bad King looked like in the context of our constitution and did the opposite.

And I think that's two alarm bells. 1) Any subsequent King (and it will be a King throughout our lives) will be better educated and will have formed strong views on political issues. Charles has campaigned for 50 years. Everyone knows what he stands for. Even if he says nothing as Truss accelerates climate change, people know what he thinks. That'll continue. 2) The Queen is peoples only living memory. It makes people think that the Monarchy works by design - if anything at this stage it works by accident. The whole thing is mad, but it's worked because it's a mixture of being everywhere and being nowhere.
Circa1892

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1906 on: Today at 11:11:52 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 11:07:31 pm
Also to be noted that despite being in a position of power and influence, they have hardly used that influence to push back against awful shit in the past 50 years. Generally took a diplomatic, offend nobody tone rather than speak up for the poor and oppressed.

Ultimately that's the point of them in our system. They can no more "speak up for the poor and oppressed" than rail against the decline of empire, or increase in workers rights or whatever. The whole point is that they shouldn't have a view on good or bad, right and wrong.
