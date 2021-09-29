Do we know better though and are we more aware? I am not so sure about that. I think people especially since the internet have become more closed in their minds. They have the tools to rewrite history to their own views, rather than attempting to understand life as it was when certain situations occurred. It's how things like the holocaust never happened has suddenly become a thing in certain people now. The internet can become a dangerous weapon when you only look at things from one opinion.

Not denying the above at all, Jill. With information you'll get disinformation, misinformation, echo chambers and so on.It depends how bleak/optimistic you can look at it, I suppose.I find having multiple sources of info at your disposal, and being able to research facts and history at the touch of a button is (generally, I would stress) a force for good. Malevolence will exist no doubt, but I hope the majority can agree on a common narrative.All this aside, and still, I would much prefer the good and bad of de-centralising your source for info, for calm, for guidance, than having -what is essentially an avatar more than a person- to tell your freezing household "it'll be alright" this winter, while they stand next to their grand fireplace.