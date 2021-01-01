Finding it interesting on fb seeing people sharing the historical sins of the Queen and the royal family in general - colonialism, imperialism, the stealing of wealth of other nations. Someone even dug out a picture of Elizabeth giving a nazi salute when she had to be all of six years old.



It's true the royal family as an institution embodies an archaic tradition that reinforces an obsolete class system. It's true they hold millions of unearned wealth, protect (alleged) nonces and engaged in all manner of shady shit and cover ups.



Maybe it's just a backlash against the saturation coverage and the wailing of cap doffers on Beeb vox pops, but it seems quite vitriolic. I dont fundamentally disagree with any of the points being made, but it just seems... nasty.



I've always considered myself anti-royal, but I find myself almost wanting to defend Liz. As a human being she seemed decent enough person, with a bright sense of humour. I honestly feel you would be hard pressed to find a more down to earth person born into high status - certainly when you look at royalty from certain other, football club owning nations, or the mega-rich "elites" from countries like the US, that seem hell bent on espousing the worst values of a class system their politicians claim to have left behind.



Maybe I'm bogging down in whataboutism; if it wasn't the British Empire it would have been the French Empire, or the Dutch or Spanish or even Portuguese. Feels like the Queen is being made to carry the sins of many fathers. Or maybe I just find the whole situation dehumanizing, as if critics have to remove the human element or not look at anything good the Queen might have done and focus solely on the bad.



Just feels both sides of the debate are quite polarised and I'm no longer sure which side I want to be on.



PS: I just realised the Queen is 17 days older than David Attenborough. Someone wrap that man in cotton wool!