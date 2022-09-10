The way I look at having a republic vs a monarchy is this. The argument that the Queen was a great neutral head of state, above politics, might be reasonably argued. Leaving aside 'but is it right', the problem is that this only works with a very unusual individual. The reality is that most monarchs will not be neutral (or appear to be neutral). Indeed, the wide expectation is that Charlie will not be able to play the game anywhere near as well as his mum. He is also less well liked (also a problem). But the great must be that because it is an inherited position, at some point we will end up with a complete nightmare of a monarch. We should not wait for that moment to arrive before trying to do something about it.