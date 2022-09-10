« previous next »
Author Topic: The Monarchy*  (Read 36191 times)

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1760 on: Yesterday at 07:45:50 pm »
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1761 on: Yesterday at 07:47:41 pm »
I was hoping to find something about how Truss has usurped Charlie's Four Nations tour.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1762 on: Yesterday at 07:49:38 pm »
At the next match there should be a minute's forelock tugging.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1763 on: Yesterday at 07:51:25 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:48:51 am
Her greatest achievement was never opening her mouth. For 75 years she kept schtum.

What did she think about de-colonisation? She never said.
Who did she prefer? The Tories or Labour? She never said.
Was she pro-Scottish independence? She never said.
Pro or anti-EU? She never said.

Perhaps we think we know the answers to all those questions, but the fact is she never said. Her greatest service was keeping the crown out of politics and holding the ring.

The grown-up baby who has replaced her will most likely fuck it all up within a month. In which case goodbye Monarchy, hello President.

She did open her mouth on this topic actually.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2014/sep/14/scottish-independence-queen-remark-welcomed-no-vote
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1764 on: Yesterday at 07:57:05 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 07:49:38 pm
At the next match there should be a minute's forelock tugging.
I'd love to see the whole of Anfield do that. ;D
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1765 on: Yesterday at 08:03:51 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 07:57:05 pm
I'd love to see the whole of Anfield do that. ;D

Or tugging something else
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1766 on: Yesterday at 08:04:50 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 07:29:42 pm
Charles doing a four nation tour (as per long standing London Bridge plans). Liz Truss accompanying him. Not in the plans - and dodgy as fuck.

Wonder was she invited (assume so)?  Next up, Johnson joining as a support act.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1767 on: Yesterday at 08:09:15 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on September  9, 2022, 03:24:34 pm
What should the new National Anthem be?

* God Save the King
* Jerusalem
* Land of Hope and Glory
* Match of the Day Theme
* I've got a Brand New Combine Harvester
* The Terminator theme Tune
* Escape from New York theme Tune?

Oh 'God Save The King' without a doubt and sang with pride by one and all.....with a little tweak or two of course!

God save our gracious King,
That's what we kopites sing,
God save our King.
He made us victorious,
All those goals glorious,
Long may he be one of us,
God save our King.

Should royally piss the right people off!
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1768 on: Yesterday at 08:10:37 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 08:04:50 pm
Wonder was she invited (assume so)?  Next up, Johnson joining as a support act.
Don't be surprised to see John Terry as well.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1769 on: Yesterday at 08:36:08 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 08:03:51 pm
Or tugging something else
Steady. You don't want to plant any seeds. ;D
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1770 on: Yesterday at 09:01:17 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 07:35:11 pm
As an Irishman working over here the stage managed nature of the whole succession and funeral is surreal. It's like North Korea the way they have all these professional griefers turning up to wail at the goings on. I wouldn't mind if it was just the spectacle, but the way ordinary life is being policed to force people to appear grief sticken and sad for someone most only knew from the occassional news snippet is a bit mind blowing.

The daily Mail posting pics of clouds shaped like Liz and rainbows over Buck Palace was eerily similar to articles that ran in North Korea when Kim Jung Il died.

Quote
According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), during his death a fierce snowstorm "paused" and "the sky glowed red above the sacred Mount Paektu" and the ice on a famous lake also cracked so loud that it seemed to "shake the Heavens and the Earth".
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1771 on: Yesterday at 09:06:44 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 09:01:17 pm
The daily Mail posting pics of clouds shaped like Liz and rainbows over Buck Palace was eerily similar to articles that ran in North Korea when Kim Jung Il died.

..... And our bog brush suddenly took on his likeness.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1772 on: Yesterday at 09:06:57 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 06:32:33 pm
Mikes' a poet
and we didn't know it
He says things that rhyme
quite often
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1773 on: Yesterday at 09:16:30 pm »
I see they're blaming us for getting the footy cancelled now. Boiling piss without even trying.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1774 on: Yesterday at 09:46:37 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 09:06:57 pm
He says things that rhyme
quite often, flashing rhythm
poetic license
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1775 on: Yesterday at 09:56:26 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 09:16:30 pm
I see they're blaming us for getting the footy cancelled now. Boiling piss without even trying.

F*ck em. We werent the team chanting through a minutes silence at Wembley last season.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1776 on: Yesterday at 09:59:41 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 09:46:37 pm

I'm crap at haiku
It's not something that I do
Very well I'm afraid
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1777 on: Yesterday at 10:03:26 pm »
So why is football binned this week (Including local kids team ffs) but cricket and other sports continues?
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1778 on: Yesterday at 10:03:50 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 09:59:41 pm
I'm crap at haiku
It's not something that I do
Very well I'm afraid

Tone will be in here eventually, his RAWK haiku radar is unerring...
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1779 on: Yesterday at 10:05:04 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 10:03:50 pm
Tone will be in here eventually, his RAWK haiku radar is unerring...
Yeah man; he's brilliant at it  :thumbup
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1780 on: Yesterday at 10:11:27 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 10:03:26 pm
So why is football binned this week (Including local kids team ffs) but cricket and other sports continues?

Because us footy fans are all vile yobs .....not sure if that is the official reason though !
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1781 on: Yesterday at 10:12:58 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 10:03:26 pm
So why is football binned this week (Including local kids team ffs) but cricket and other sports continues?
It doesnt make much sense really ..
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1782 on: Yesterday at 10:39:07 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 10:03:26 pm
So why is football binned this week (Including local kids team ffs) but cricket and other sports continues?

Because the FA are carrying on in their usual manner of treating match going fans like shit.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1783 on: Yesterday at 10:49:06 pm »
Not sure why the news is out interviewing people at 2am but this is my favourite interview https://twitter.com/NoContextBrits/status/1568215065874124800
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1784 on: Yesterday at 10:49:25 pm »
Ok so - the Queen was a fundamental link with history for the country and the world. A genuine link through the century. Shes been an ever preeent in peoples lives so people mourning is natural.

But fuck me today has been weird. Surely to fucking goodness places like Antigua, Jamaica, Canada and Australia are going to bin off having a British King as head of state - its mental.

Also when are we going to drop the fucking fancy dress. Soldiers walking around with muskets and pikes dressed theyre off to have a tiff with Napoleon. We need to grow the fuck up.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1785 on: Yesterday at 10:59:40 pm »
Quote from: johnybarnes on Yesterday at 10:49:06 pm
Not sure why the news is out interviewing people at 2am but this is my favourite interview https://twitter.com/NoContextBrits/status/1568215065874124800
Haha ha. Laughed loudly at that lad. Eejit
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1786 on: Yesterday at 11:08:33 pm »
Quote from: johnybarnes on Yesterday at 10:49:06 pm
but this is my favourite interview https://twitter.com/NoContextBrits/status/1568215065874124800
Brilliant, a snapshot of that night right up to his final words which could be taken in two ways.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1787 on: Yesterday at 11:19:25 pm »
It's all a bit ridiculous to me but really I'm not arsed either way. I'm far more arsed about getting the Tories out of power. That has much more relevance in any pursuit of equality I think. Get rid of the Royal Family tomorrow and we still have Tories, still have our capitalism that's fucking everyone over, would change nothing. Seems like a waste of energy to me to be overly arsed about it even if it is archaic. And we'd defo end up replacing it with something just as shite.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1788 on: Yesterday at 11:22:01 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 09:56:26 pm
F*ck em. We werent the team chanting through a minutes silence at Wembley last season.
Yeah, But you see we had the audacity to boo the anthem and Poor William so they clearly had no choice but to can the footy so those evil Scousers don't boo The Queen.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1789 on: Yesterday at 11:23:50 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:49:25 pm
Surely to fucking goodness places like Antigua, Jamaica, Canada and Australia are going to bin off having a British King as head of state - its mental.

You'd think so, however there is a complicating factors. For example in Canada, the treaties that were made hundreds of years ago with Indigenous peoples were between them and the Crown. Therefore, abolishing the monarchy isn't not simple because it would potentially mean re-opening those treaties and would almost certainly result in new claims over land and resources. Also there are many Indigenous peoples that want to keep the status quo. Abolishing the monarchy would require a rewrite of the Canadian constitution and a likely national referendum which would open a massive can of worms that few politicians want to touch.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1790 on: Yesterday at 11:25:56 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:49:25 pm
Ok so - the Queen was a fundamental link with history for the country and the world. A genuine link through the century. Shes been an ever preeent in peoples lives so people mourning is natural.

But fuck me today has been weird. Surely to fucking goodness places like Antigua, Jamaica, Canada and Australia are going to bin off having a British King as head of state - its mental.

Also when are we going to drop the fucking fancy dress. Soldiers walking around with muskets and pikes dressed theyre off to have a tiff with Napoleon. We need to grow the fuck up.
As an Australian I sure do hope so. I don't think many here are that bothered by the Royals (outside the gossipy shite) I hope the republic debate gears up in the future since there hasn't been one since the late-90s and they probably feel there might be more support for it now since I think a lot of people are going to be a lot less invested in the royals now The Queen has died.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1791 on: Yesterday at 11:28:43 pm »
The way I look at having a republic vs a monarchy is this. The argument that the Queen was a great neutral head of state, above politics, might be reasonably argued. Leaving aside 'but is it right', the problem is that this only works with a very unusual individual. The reality is that most monarchs will not be neutral (or appear to be neutral). Indeed, the wide expectation is that Charlie will not be able to play the game anywhere near as well as his mum. He is also less well liked (also a problem). But the great must be that because it is an inherited position, at some point we will end up with a complete nightmare of a monarch. We should not wait for that moment to arrive before trying to do something about it.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1792 on: Yesterday at 11:33:53 pm »
Can't we be run by Jedi Knights and have loads of laser battles and shit?
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1793 on: Yesterday at 11:35:03 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:33:53 pm
Can't we be run by Jedi Knights and have loads of laser battles and shit?

Wasn't Darth Vader a Jedi as well?
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1794 on: Yesterday at 11:48:49 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:33:53 pm
Can't we be run by Jedi Knights and have loads of laser battles and shit?

Someone would complain about the flashing lightsaber lights and being ruled by a cult.  :P
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1795 on: Yesterday at 11:54:45 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:28:43 pm
The way I look at having a republic vs a monarchy is this. The argument that the Queen was a great neutral head of state, above politics, might be reasonably argued. Leaving aside 'but is it right', the problem is that this only works with a very unusual individual. The reality is that most monarchs will not be neutral (or appear to be neutral). Indeed, the wide expectation is that Charlie will not be able to play the game anywhere near as well as his mum. He is also less well liked (also a problem). But the great must be that because it is an inherited position, at some point we will end up with a complete nightmare of a monarch. We should not wait for that moment to arrive before trying to do something about it.
Honestly the prospect of having a nightmare monarch does not frighten me considering the standard of c*nt we actually vote to lead us....  Scary thought when King Charlie is probably more progressive (at least in some areas) than every Tory PM ever.

If you look at other similar democracies who have had worse monarchs than Lizzy, they are sort of kept in line by the fact they don't really have any power and could be done away with. It's kicking the can down the road for sure but there's also the fact spending billions fighting and pursuing the issue during the economic crisis we're facing doesn't seem like it should be a focus right now. To me anyway.

Maybe as you say a future monarch would prove that foolish but i don't personally believe it's something to worry about too much. Just basically because of the fact they have no power other than what we allow them. If they were to be a complete c*nt it would probably be quite entertaining from my point of view. Say they were outspokenly progressive and we would be watching the Tory type who have been crying today call for the abolition. Would be great.

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1796 on: Today at 01:01:53 am »
Could someone tell me whether I am still mourning, indeed I had heard that Charles wanted it to go on7 days after the funeral. Will someone please ring me up around 26th September and tell me it's OK to lighten up a bit and switch on the telly in safety.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1797 on: Today at 02:07:36 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Yesterday at 11:25:56 pm
As an Australian I sure do hope so. I don't think many here are that bothered by the Royals (outside the gossipy shite) I hope the republic debate gears up in the future since there hasn't been one since the late-90s and they probably feel there might be more support for it now since I think a lot of people are going to be a lot less invested in the royals now The Queen has died.

There's very little energy currently being put into Australia becoming a republic. The main focus for the next few years will be giving a voice to our first nations people. Both Republicans or Monarchists will want to be seen as asking for priority when there's a much bigger issue to be resolved.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1798 on: Today at 03:08:29 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:10:37 pm
Don't be surprised to see John Terry as well.

 ;D
