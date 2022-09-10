The way I look at having a republic vs a monarchy is this. The argument that the Queen was a great neutral head of state, above politics, might be reasonably argued. Leaving aside 'but is it right', the problem is that this only works with a very unusual individual. The reality is that most monarchs will not be neutral (or appear to be neutral). Indeed, the wide expectation is that Charlie will not be able to play the game anywhere near as well as his mum. He is also less well liked (also a problem). But the great must be that because it is an inherited position, at some point we will end up with a complete nightmare of a monarch. We should not wait for that moment to arrive before trying to do something about it.



Honestly the prospect of having a nightmare monarch does not frighten me considering the standard of c*nt we actually vote to lead us.... Scary thought when King Charlie is probably more progressive (at least in some areas) than every Tory PM ever.If you look at other similar democracies who have had worse monarchs than Lizzy, they are sort of kept in line by the fact they don't really have any power and could be done away with. It's kicking the can down the road for sure but there's also the fact spending billions fighting and pursuing the issue during the economic crisis we're facing doesn't seem like it should be a focus right now. To me anyway.Maybe as you say a future monarch would prove that foolish but i don't personally believe it's something to worry about too much. Just basically because of the fact they have no power other than what we allow them. If they were to be a complete c*nt it would probably be quite entertaining from my point of view. Say they were outspokenly progressive and we would be watching the Tory type who have been crying today call for the abolition. Would be great.