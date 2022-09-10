What should the new National Anthem be?
* God Save the King
* Jerusalem
* Land of Hope and Glory
* Match of the Day Theme
* I've got a Brand New Combine Harvester
* The Terminator theme Tune
* Escape from New York theme Tune?
Oh 'God Save The King' without a doubt and sang with pride by one and all.....with a little tweak or two of course!
God save our gracious King,
That's what we kopites sing,
God save our King.
He made us victorious,
All those goals glorious,
Long may he be one of us,
God save our King.
Should royally piss the right people off!