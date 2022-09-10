« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 40 41 42 43 44 [45]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Monarchy*  (Read 35725 times)

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,951
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1760 on: Today at 07:45:50 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,951
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1761 on: Today at 07:47:41 pm »
I was hoping to find something about how Truss has usurped Charlie's Four Nations tour.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,805
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1762 on: Today at 07:49:38 pm »
At the next match there should be a minute's forelock tugging.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,946
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1763 on: Today at 07:51:25 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:48:51 am
Her greatest achievement was never opening her mouth. For 75 years she kept schtum.

What did she think about de-colonisation? She never said.
Who did she prefer? The Tories or Labour? She never said.
Was she pro-Scottish independence? She never said.
Pro or anti-EU? She never said.

Perhaps we think we know the answers to all those questions, but the fact is she never said. Her greatest service was keeping the crown out of politics and holding the ring.

The grown-up baby who has replaced her will most likely fuck it all up within a month. In which case goodbye Monarchy, hello President.

She did open her mouth on this topic actually.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2014/sep/14/scottish-independence-queen-remark-welcomed-no-vote
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,951
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1764 on: Today at 07:57:05 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 07:49:38 pm
At the next match there should be a minute's forelock tugging.
I'd love to see the whole of Anfield do that. ;D
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,236
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1765 on: Today at 08:03:51 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 07:57:05 pm
I'd love to see the whole of Anfield do that. ;D

Or tugging something else
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,607
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1766 on: Today at 08:04:50 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 07:29:42 pm
Charles doing a four nation tour (as per long standing London Bridge plans). Liz Truss accompanying him. Not in the plans - and dodgy as fuck.

Wonder was she invited (assume so)?  Next up, Johnson joining as a support act.
Logged

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,320
  • kopite
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1767 on: Today at 08:09:15 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 03:24:34 pm
What should the new National Anthem be?

* God Save the King
* Jerusalem
* Land of Hope and Glory
* Match of the Day Theme
* I've got a Brand New Combine Harvester
* The Terminator theme Tune
* Escape from New York theme Tune?

Oh 'God Save The King' without a doubt and sang with pride by one and all.....with a little tweak or two of course!

God save our gracious King,
That's what we kopites sing,
God save our King.
He made us victorious,
All those goals glorious,
Long may he be one of us,
God save our King.

Should royally piss the right people off!
« Last Edit: Today at 08:11:38 pm by mikeb58 »
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,923
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1768 on: Today at 08:10:37 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:04:50 pm
Wonder was she invited (assume so)?  Next up, Johnson joining as a support act.
Don't be surprised to see John Terry as well.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,951
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1769 on: Today at 08:36:08 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 08:03:51 pm
Or tugging something else
Steady. You don't want to plant any seeds. ;D
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,525
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1770 on: Today at 09:01:17 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 07:35:11 pm
As an Irishman working over here the stage managed nature of the whole succession and funeral is surreal. It's like North Korea the way they have all these professional griefers turning up to wail at the goings on. I wouldn't mind if it was just the spectacle, but the way ordinary life is being policed to force people to appear grief sticken and sad for someone most only knew from the occassional news snippet is a bit mind blowing.

The daily Mail posting pics of clouds shaped like Liz and rainbows over Buck Palace was eerily similar to articles that ran in North Korea when Kim Jung Il died.

Quote
According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), during his death a fierce snowstorm "paused" and "the sky glowed red above the sacred Mount Paektu" and the ice on a famous lake also cracked so loud that it seemed to "shake the Heavens and the Earth".
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,805
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1771 on: Today at 09:06:44 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:01:17 pm
The daily Mail posting pics of clouds shaped like Liz and rainbows over Buck Palace was eerily similar to articles that ran in North Korea when Kim Jung Il died.

..... And our bog brush suddenly took on his likeness.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,690
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1772 on: Today at 09:06:57 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:32:33 pm
Mikes' a poet
and we didn't know it
He says things that rhyme
quite often
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,512
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1773 on: Today at 09:16:30 pm »
I see they're blaming us for getting the footy cancelled now. Boiling piss without even trying.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,627
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1774 on: Today at 09:46:37 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 09:06:57 pm
He says things that rhyme
quite often, flashing rhythm
poetic license
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,236
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1775 on: Today at 09:56:26 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 09:16:30 pm
I see they're blaming us for getting the footy cancelled now. Boiling piss without even trying.

F*ck em. We werent the team chanting through a minutes silence at Wembley last season.
Logged

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,690
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1776 on: Today at 09:59:41 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 09:46:37 pm

I'm crap at haiku
It's not something that I do
Very well I'm afraid
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,078
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1777 on: Today at 10:03:26 pm »
So why is football binned this week (Including local kids team ffs) but cricket and other sports continues?
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,627
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1778 on: Today at 10:03:50 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 09:59:41 pm
I'm crap at haiku
It's not something that I do
Very well I'm afraid

Tone will be in here eventually, his RAWK haiku radar is unerring...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,690
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1779 on: Today at 10:05:04 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 10:03:50 pm
Tone will be in here eventually, his RAWK haiku radar is unerring...
Yeah man; he's brilliant at it  :thumbup
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,921
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1780 on: Today at 10:11:27 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 10:03:26 pm
So why is football binned this week (Including local kids team ffs) but cricket and other sports continues?

Because us footy fans are all vile yobs .....not sure if that is the official reason though !
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,023
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1781 on: Today at 10:12:58 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 10:03:26 pm
So why is football binned this week (Including local kids team ffs) but cricket and other sports continues?
It doesnt make much sense really ..
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,285
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1782 on: Today at 10:39:07 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 10:03:26 pm
So why is football binned this week (Including local kids team ffs) but cricket and other sports continues?

Because the FA are carrying on in their usual manner of treating match going fans like shit.
Logged

Offline johnybarnes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,366
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1783 on: Today at 10:49:06 pm »
Not sure why the news is out interviewing people at 2am but this is my favourite interview https://twitter.com/NoContextBrits/status/1568215065874124800
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,753
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1784 on: Today at 10:49:25 pm »
Ok so - the Queen was a fundamental link with history for the country and the world. A genuine link through the century. Shes been an ever preeent in peoples lives so people mourning is natural.

But fuck me today has been weird. Surely to fucking goodness places like Antigua, Jamaica, Canada and Australia are going to bin off having a British King as head of state - its mental.

Also when are we going to drop the fucking fancy dress. Soldiers walking around with muskets and pikes dressed theyre off to have a tiff with Napoleon. We need to grow the fuck up.
Logged

Online gemofabird

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,135
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1785 on: Today at 10:59:40 pm »
Quote from: johnybarnes on Today at 10:49:06 pm
Not sure why the news is out interviewing people at 2am but this is my favourite interview https://twitter.com/NoContextBrits/status/1568215065874124800
Haha ha. Laughed loudly at that lad. Eejit
Logged
The media's the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that's power. Because they control the minds of the masses.
Pages: 1 ... 40 41 42 43 44 [45]   Go Up
« previous next »
 