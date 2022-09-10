https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/pm-truss-accompany-king-charles-tour-britain-lead-mourning-2022-09-10/
Her greatest achievement was never opening her mouth. For 75 years she kept schtum. What did she think about de-colonisation? She never said. Who did she prefer? The Tories or Labour? She never said.Was she pro-Scottish independence? She never said.Pro or anti-EU? She never said.Perhaps we think we know the answers to all those questions, but the fact is she never said. Her greatest service was keeping the crown out of politics and holding the ring.The grown-up baby who has replaced her will most likely fuck it all up within a month. In which case goodbye Monarchy, hello President.
At the next match there should be a minute's forelock tugging.
