I don't know, maybe it feels too soon to question this whole farce right now while everything is fresh and a funeral is being arranged. Let's face it, the people who consume the media coverage right now (not dipping in and out, but constantly) are broadly in favour of all of this nonsense, so having an anti royalist isn't going to really help them, especially if they're grieving.



I confess, I don't know when the right time is, but this just feels too soon, maybe once she's buried, people can finally wake up and think, right, her positives were she was a "constant", and "always there", "never put a foot wrong" and "never took sides", so let's build a statue instead that does pretty much the same thing without the overhead, and maybe do away with the whole royal circus costing the nation billions to change currency etc, or millions to upkeep.



Those who love the pageantry, costumes, weird traditions can perhaps do so in a theatre or a show that can run once in a while, just like any museum relic you visit from time to time and be inspired by.



Maybe the money that goes towards this on annual basis can be put towards helping the homeless, Grenfell (and future prevention), helping families through a winter such as the one we're about to experience, improving/expanding the hospital wards and knocking down the waiting lists for those on chemo or waiting to go under the knife.



A debate needs to be had, it needed to be done even when the queen was alive, but now even more so.



I genuinely don't hate any of them; I was a lad and a then prince Charles came to my school once, asked me what I was drawing and I told him it was a bridge, he was charming, polite, smiled, and I take that memory as a very pleasant experience.



I just don't think the structure is fit to purpose any longer and hasn't been for some time.