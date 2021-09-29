« previous next »
Classycara

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1720 on: Today at 03:32:00 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:22:02 pm
For some reason that privvy council meeting made me think of those meetings that Stringer Bell used to hold in The Wire.

Would have been great if Penny Mordaunt, as chair, recognised Slim Charles.
;D

What charles was saying to his lackey when at that desk https://youtu.be/hGo5bxWy21g?t=74
Bangin Them In

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1721 on: Today at 03:36:08 pm
Quote from: stoopid yank on Today at 03:15:09 pm
We do?

I do find it interesting as an outsider due to the levels of absurdity and pomp, as mentioned.

Yes and I dont know why

You have your own, Warren Buffett I think his name is
Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1722 on: Today at 03:45:08 pm
Has anyone been watching Ali Velshi on MSNBC? He's been talking a lot (from the bits I've caught) about history of British Colonialism and its negative effects. I don't expect that there has been any of that on British TV. More is on now.

https://livenewschat.eu/politics/
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1723 on: Today at 03:58:35 pm
Given Emily Maitlis' comments about needing to hunt around for a pro Brexit expert, is ok to feel annoyed that the BBC haven't had any anti royalist guests?
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1724 on: Today at 03:59:00 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:22:02 pm
For some reason that privvy council meeting made me think of those meetings that Stringer Bell used to hold in The Wire.

Would have been great if Penny Mordaunt, as chair, recognised Slim Charles.
"Muthafucka, you taking notes on a criminal conspiracy?!?".
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1725 on: Today at 03:59:17 pm
Quote from: stoopid yank on Today at 03:20:33 pm
I think that is very much a reflection of the specific city you are in, and doesn't really represent the rest of the usa.

No doubt get it more here but  had convo's from New Orleans to Seattle where one of em would come up!
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1726 on: Today at 04:01:31 pm
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Today at 03:36:08 pm
Yes and I dont know why

You have your own, Warren Buffett I think his name is
 

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1727 on: Today at 04:04:49 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 03:58:35 pm
Given Emily Maitlis' comments about needing to hunt around for a pro Brexit expert, is ok to feel annoyed that the BBC haven't had any anti royalist guests?
I think it is wrong that only one side is represented at this time. There is a sizable proportion of the UK population who think this is the time to make a fundamental change and are completely marginalised from the situation. But, you'd never know it of course. Looking in from the outside - at least - the British people this, the British people that, all positive about the Queen, and all grief stricken. Well, except for the content from Ali Velshi.
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1728 on: Today at 04:35:16 pm
I don't know, maybe it feels too soon to question this whole farce right now while everything is fresh and a funeral is being arranged. Let's face it, the people who consume the media coverage right now (not dipping in and out, but constantly) are broadly in favour of all of this nonsense, so having an anti royalist isn't going to really help them, especially if they're grieving.

I confess, I don't know when the right time is, but this just feels too soon, maybe once she's buried, people can finally wake up and think, right, her positives were she was a "constant", and "always there", "never put a foot wrong" and "never took sides", so let's build a statue instead that does pretty much the same thing without the overhead, and maybe do away with the whole royal circus costing the nation billions to change currency etc, or millions to upkeep.

Those who love the pageantry, costumes, weird traditions can perhaps do so in a theatre or a show that can run once in a while, just like any museum relic you visit from time to time and be inspired by.

Maybe the money that goes towards this on annual basis can be put towards helping the homeless, Grenfell (and future prevention), helping families through a winter such as the one we're about to experience, improving/expanding the hospital wards and knocking down the waiting lists for those on chemo or waiting to go under the knife.

A debate needs to be had, it needed to be done even when the queen was alive, but now even more so.

I genuinely don't hate any of them; I was a lad and a then prince Charles came to my school once, asked me what I was drawing and I told him it was a bridge, he was charming, polite, smiled, and I take that memory as a very pleasant experience.

I just don't think the structure is fit to purpose any longer and hasn't been for some time.
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1729 on: Today at 04:42:54 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 04:04:49 pm
I think it is wrong that only one side is represented at this time. There is a sizable proportion of the UK population who think this is the time to make a fundamental change and are completely marginalised from the situation. But, you'd never know it of course. Looking in from the outside - at least - the British people this, the British people that, all positive about the Queen, and all grief stricken. Well, except for the content from Ali Velshi.

It's a manufacturing consent machine isn't it? Or is now.

Can't have balance on one of the absolute, unquestionable 'this will never change' aspects of Britain. Or even debate, nothing but unquestioning deference and subservience. Balance on finding one of the few economists who didn't think Brexit would be a massive self-inflicted disaster and airing them equally? Yes. Balance of finding scientists who might not agree climate change is going to be a bit crap? Oh sure. The Royals? Hell no.

EDIT: Obviously at this specific time no one expects Alexei Sayle or someone being interviewed on his dislike of them or anything.
Last Edit: Today at 04:44:51 pm by Father Ted
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1730 on: Today at 04:49:13 pm
At a guess the television media engaged in incessant rolling coverage are probably assessing when to pull the plug on coverage, given this (death of a monarch) is unprecedented in these days of rolling news.

Its all becoming a bit repetitive and running out of talking heads and guests.  Even vox pop types will wear thin quite soon.
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1731 on: Today at 04:52:55 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 04:49:13 pm
At a guess the television media engaged in incessant rolling coverage are probably assessing when to pull the plug on coverage, given this (death of a monarch) is unprecedented in these days of rolling news.

Its all becoming a bit repetitive and running out of talking heads and guests.  Even vox pop types will wear thin quite soon.

I haven't watched one second of any of it, so not really finding it repetitive at all.

It's like people haven't got anything better to do. Yeah, fine, if you're well into it and into the history and the pomp and the ceremony and the experts and the gravitas and the speeches and the ideas, ideals and interest of the matter than watch it to bits.

If you're not and you're finding it tiresome, put on Netflix or Disney+ or Sky or go for a walk. Maybe read a book, compose some music. Dance the Light Fandango, take up astronomy, have a crack at drumming or Spanish or German or French or do a Martial art or just chill with a pint and some music.

Plenty of things in this world to do.
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1732 on: Today at 04:55:45 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:52:55 pm
I haven't watched one second of any of it, so not really finding it repetitive at all.

It's like people haven't got anything better to do. Yeah, fine, if you're well into it and into the history and the pomp and the ceremony and the experts and the gravitas and the speeches and the ideas, ideals and interest of the matter than watch it to bits.

If you're not and you're finding it tiresome, put on Netflix or Disney+ or Sky or go for a walk. Maybe read a book, compose some music. Dance the Light Fandango, take up astronomy, have a crack at drumming or Spanish or German or French or do a Martial art or just chill with a pint and some music.

Plenty of things in this world to do.

Well Id plans to be exiting Anfield about now hopefully after a win, but that never happened.  So stuck at home channel flicking.
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #1733 on: Today at 05:00:31 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 04:55:45 pm
Well Id plans to be exiting Anfield about now hopefully after a win, but that never happened.  So stuck at home channel flicking.

Well me too, but ended up having to work all day, so you're having more fun than I am :)
