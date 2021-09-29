Speaking to my partner who is an NHS consultant with a full day of patients booked a week on Monday, has opened my eyes.
If the funeral is announced for a weekday, then the effect of the bank holiday, happening at such short notice, will be that thousands of NHS operations and procedures, some of which people have been waiting for for two years, will get cancelled. Biopsies, chemotherapy, etc., most will have to be rescheduled at next available slots. Some people will suffer and some may die.
The sensible thing would be to have the funeral on Sunday.