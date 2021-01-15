« previous next »
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1600 on: Today at 08:48:51 am »
Quote from: cashmere pringle on Today at 08:41:13 am
Ive been thinking the same and finding myself, quite unexpectedly, admiring her for it.
The whole duty and service thing was deep.
Besides seeing Johnson out the door she made sure the sorry mess at least had a leader before dying. How much longer would have been to have a functional government if she died before handover was completed?

Her greatest achievement was never opening her mouth. For 75 years she kept schtum.

What did she think about de-colonisation? She never said.
Who did she prefer? The Tories or Labour? She never said.
Was she pro-Scottish independence? She never said.
Pro or anti-EU? She never said.

Perhaps we think we know the answers to all those questions, but the fact is she never said. Her greatest service was keeping the crown out of politics and holding the ring.

The grown-up baby who has replaced her will most likely fuck it all up within a month. In which case goodbye Monarchy, hello President.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1601 on: Today at 08:55:22 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 08:25:17 am
I think I'm slowly turning into a republican in theory and a monarchist in practice. I wonder what would have happened if she'd gone a year earlier, would Boris have resigned? Or would he have tried to call an election and dare the King to refuse it?

I said back at the start of the thread that the advantage of the monarchy is not the powers that it has, but the power it stops other people from having. But it only really works if the monarch is more popular than a populist PM.

I'm very glad that Boris got the boot in time.
I think in a country fast losing it's reputation for upholding the ideals of 'fair play', "Not cricket!", and all that, any threat to the neutrality of the head of state is of critical importance. We need a mature, intelligent person of no political persuasion. Now this is impossible amongst the general public. Any mature adult of reasonable intelligence must have political leanings of one sort or another! Fortunately we have a specially (in)bred family of freaks who are paid to perform this duty. So long as we give them lots of money (I think they would do it for 1% of what we pay them) plus lots of fancy dress accoutrements, bells, whistles and generally anything shiny, they are prepared to be the useful fools and play charades. Win/win.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1602 on: Today at 09:28:55 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:17:59 am
I dont see a president Johnson as much worse than a King Charles. And if the majority want president Johnson, thats at least democratic. Plus, Id much prefer him as a ceremonial, hand-shaking president than a PM.

Fuck me.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1603 on: Today at 09:31:36 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 08:55:22 am
I think in a country fast losing it's reputation for upholding the ideals of 'fair play', "Not cricket!", and all that, any threat to the neutrality of the head of state is of critical importance. We need a mature, intelligent person of no political persuasion. Now this is impossible amongst the general public. Any mature adult of reasonable intelligence must have political leanings of one sort or another! Fortunately we have a specially (in)bred family of freaks who are paid to perform this duty. So long as we give them lots of money (I think they would do it for 1% of what we pay them) plus lots of fancy dress accoutrements, bells, whistles and generally anything shiny, they are prepared to be the useful fools and play charades. Win/win.

Given the previous incumbent was either too stupid or too restrained to recognise Johnson lying to her. when he prorogued parliament Id say its a great time  to look at alternatives.  If a monarch cant spot a rogue PM, then whats the point.

Germany and Austria seem to function well with a ceremonial HoS. Im sure we will be fine.

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1604 on: Today at 09:34:25 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 07:56:39 am

Compared to what would replace them (and I am talking of President Johnson here) she played a bit of a blinder.


How about President Attenborough? Or President Fry?
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1605 on: Today at 09:41:00 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:47:17 am
I took from that, JBs thinks Bozo trying to return to power is inevitable and he is very good electorally. He is less dangerous as  a ceremonial President than a a Prime Minister.

This is precisely what I meant. I could ignore a ceremonial president.

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1606 on: Today at 09:43:44 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 09:28:55 am
Fuck me.

What part do you object to? The democracy bit? The neutered head of state? The comparison of Charles to Johnson?
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1607 on: Today at 09:52:06 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:31:36 am
Given the previous incumbent was either too stupid or too restrained to recognise Johnson lying to her. when he prorogued parliament Id say its a great time  to look at alternatives.  If a monarch cant spot a rogue PM, then whats the point.

Germany and Austria seem to function well with a ceremonial HoS. Im sure we will be fine.


It took a fairly expensive and complicated supreme court case to determine that issue so I hardly think you can blame her for that.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1608 on: Today at 09:56:39 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:31:36 am
Given the previous incumbent was either too stupid or too restrained to recognise Johnson lying to her. when he prorogued parliament Id say its a great time  to look at alternatives.  If a monarch cant spot a rogue PM, then whats the point.

Germany and Austria seem to function well with a ceremonial HoS. Im sure we will be fine.


there's no guarantee that it would be a Ceremonial President though, we could go down the French route or possibly a federal UK like the US.

The only way the monarchy would get abolished you would think would be via a referendum and the last one we had has truly fucked us as a country.

I'm not a fan of the royals at all but sometimes the grass isn't greener on the other side.

I'd hate President Johnson whether he was ceremonial or notz a c*nt is a c*nt at the end if the day and no way would he not be able to meddle particularly if the governing party was of his own political persuasion.

Maybe the Irish model would work OK as the only time we tend to see them is before rugby matches being presented to the players, not sure how well known they are outside of Ireland
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1609 on: Today at 09:58:39 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 09:52:06 am
It took a fairly expensive and complicated supreme court case to determine that issue so I hardly think you can blame her for that.
not really sure what she could do about it anyway, Johnson should have been forced to quit when he was found to have lied to her of course but she has to believe what the PM tells her
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1610 on: Today at 10:06:54 am »
Fuck me this accession council stuff if nonsense isnt it.

Very Tudor era.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1611 on: Today at 10:10:44 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 09:52:06 am
It took a fairly expensive and complicated supreme court case to determine that issue so I hardly think you can blame her for that.

It took one to prove it legally.  Its not really about blame, but the pointlessness of the  office she holds.  £100m a year for what?

Ill cut ribbons and lay poppy wreaths for half that, no problem. 
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1612 on: Today at 10:13:19 am »
Unsurprisingly there are countless gobshites on social media attributing the cancellation of football down to us.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1613 on: Today at 10:15:14 am »
EXCLUSIVE: Royal beekeeper has informed the Queen's bees that the Queen has died

https://twitter.com/MailOnline/status/1568507298238136321?s=20&t=cAF6EZoWQm1TAESIqyR3rA

Fuck me.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1614 on: Today at 10:27:11 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:15:14 am
EXCLUSIVE: Royal beekeeper has informed the Queen's bees that the Queen has died

https://twitter.com/MailOnline/status/1568507298238136321?s=20&t=cAF6EZoWQm1TAESIqyR3rA

Fuck me.

What the actual fuck?
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1615 on: Today at 10:29:00 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:15:14 am
EXCLUSIVE: Royal beekeeper has informed the Queen's bees that the Queen has died

https://twitter.com/MailOnline/status/1568507298238136321?s=20&t=cAF6EZoWQm1TAESIqyR3rA

Fuck me.

Be a disaster if they think its their queen
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1616 on: Today at 10:35:33 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:29:00 am
Be a disaster if they think its their queen
When they find out it isn't they'll be buzzing.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1617 on: Today at 10:36:00 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:15:14 am
EXCLUSIVE: Royal beekeeper has informed the Queen's bees that the Queen has died

https://twitter.com/MailOnline/status/1568507298238136321?s=20&t=cAF6EZoWQm1TAESIqyR3rA

Fuck me.
the world has gone officially insane!
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1618 on: Today at 10:40:05 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 10:35:33 am
When they find out it isn't they'll be buzzing.
in fairness he broke the news to them gently so it took the sting out of it a bit
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1619 on: Today at 10:42:15 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:15:14 am
EXCLUSIVE: Royal beekeeper has informed the Queen's bees that the Queen has died

https://twitter.com/MailOnline/status/1568507298238136321?s=20&t=cAF6EZoWQm1TAESIqyR3rA

Fuck me.

I think that's a pretty old tradition, to "tell the bees" when someone important in your life has been born, married, or died.
Apparently some people leave a piece of the wedding cake for the bees.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1620 on: Today at 10:42:59 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:16:09 am

"I was a member for over a decade" - so no time at all, really

"I wouldn't vote for them in a million years if I still lived in England" - so you don't live in the UK?

"Sir Keith and his band of Red Tories" are you five years old?

"Red Tories" - Are you genuinely five years old? Or perhaps younger?

"so pro establishment" - have you got any examples of the Labour Party being openly 'anti-establishment?' what does that even mean in this context? How can a ruling government be 'anti-establishment'?

Game. Set. Match.

Us Andys run this forum dont you ever forget that Flaccido.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1621 on: Today at 10:44:13 am »
I still cant get over Liz Truss actually playing a part in all this. Say what you will about the monarchy, the Queen dying and Charles being proclaimed King is something that will always be remembered. I just find it funny that Liz Truss is the PM while it happens. It looks hilarious to me seeing her in all these photos.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1622 on: Today at 10:45:21 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:48:51 am


The grown-up baby who has replaced her will most likely fuck it all up within a month. In which case goodbye Monarchy, hello President.

Sounding a bit like Frottage there Yorky.  He hates Charles too, for some reason.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1623 on: Today at 10:45:27 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:13:19 am
Unsurprisingly there are countless gobshites on social media attributing the cancellation of football down to us.

Bet there are tens of thousands of likes on those tweets as well. Honestly, they are so boring.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1624 on: Today at 10:45:54 am »
Also gutted that Tony Cascarino Chinese story isnt true.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1625 on: Today at 10:47:30 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:13:19 am
Unsurprisingly there are countless gobshites on social media attributing the cancellation of football down to us.

Liverpool Football Club,the power behind the throne.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1626 on: Today at 10:47:57 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:10:44 am
It took one to prove it legally.  Its not really about blame, but the pointlessness of the  office she holds.  £100m a year for what?

Ill cut ribbons and lay poppy wreaths for half that, no problem.
I think you'll find that there's a lot more to the job than that.
You have to go to garden parties full of toffs, as well as sit through the entire Royal Variety show  :(
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1627 on: Today at 10:49:20 am »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 10:42:15 am
I think that's a pretty old tradition, to "tell the bees" when someone important in your life has been born, married, or died.
Apparently some people leave a piece of the wedding cake for the bees.

Learn something new everyday https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Telling_the_bees

Its nuts but also a bit harmless, like many traditions. "Our" new king talks to plants.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1628 on: Today at 10:50:10 am »
Quote from: S on Today at 10:45:54 am
Also gutted that Tony Cascarino Chinese story isnt true.

The fact that people weren't sure if he said it or not, says a lot about the man.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1629 on: Today at 10:50:57 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:15:14 am
EXCLUSIVE: Royal beekeeper has informed the Queen's bees that the Queen has died

https://twitter.com/MailOnline/status/1568507298238136321?s=20&t=cAF6EZoWQm1TAESIqyR3rA

Fuck me.
It's not true; they're just pollen your leg.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1630 on: Today at 10:51:14 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 10:13:19 am
Unsurprisingly there are countless gobshites on social media attributing the cancellation of football down to us.

The cesspit of social media, surely not?  Can imagine the reaction if the club had opposed a postponement.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1631 on: Today at 10:52:16 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:15:14 am
EXCLUSIVE: Royal beekeeper has informed the Queen's bees that the Queen has died

https://twitter.com/MailOnline/status/1568507298238136321?s=20&t=cAF6EZoWQm1TAESIqyR3rA

Fuck me.

What about the Corgis?
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1632 on: Today at 10:52:37 am »
Bank Holiday confirmed for Queens funeral.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1633 on: Today at 10:53:31 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 10:47:57 am
I think you'll find that there's a lot more to the job than that.
You have to go to garden parties full of toffs, as well as sit through the entire Royal Variety show  :(

Then I'll  need the full amount.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1634 on: Today at 10:54:54 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:53:31 am
Then I'll  need the full amount.
;D
