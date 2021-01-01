Seriously comments like this absolutely fucking baffle me to bits.
How the fuck do we think Labour get back into power by saying fuck the royals and fuck brexit and fuck the rich and so on.
I mean do the Torys campaign and say hey we are gonna take all your public services away, tax the rich less and give big businesses what they want because they put us here. No they bullshit all the sorry fuckers that vote them in every time that they are going to work for them.
If Labour do anything else but tow the line right now it is suicide, to suggest anything else is just insanely naive. They play the game, get in, then they can start making change.
Hard to disagree with any of this though I'm wary of the thread straying too far into politics.
Labour can't win an election without winning significant seats in England. Scotland will vote for the SNP, and there will be the usual mix in Wales.
England is regrettably a conservative country which broadly supports the monarchy. Across the UK only 21% were "against" it in May 2021. Republicanism is not a vote winner and probably isn't seen as a significant political priority at this point even by those who would support it at an election.
Any Labour leader, at the current time, doing any less than supporting the monarch in this country, or worse advocating a republic, would be committing political suicide on behalf of them and their party.