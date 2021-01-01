Plenty on here will have to reconsider how they intend to vote at the next election. The Labour Party standing united in support of the former monarch and the new monarch. Can you vote for a Labour Party that supports the Monarchy?







There's never been a Labour Party that doesn't - at least officially. The relationship between the Queen and Harold Wilson (her favourite PM) was pretty much the end of any real Labour opposition to the monarchy. Ultimately some people are going to have to face the fact that the Labour Party has not been what THEY think it should be at almost any stage...Ultimately the monarchy is - at this stage - a symptom of the British constitutional problem. Is having a random bloke who happened to have a certain mum and dad the default head of state 73 years later a good model - no. But a replacement Head of State doesn't work without a fundamental reshaping of our entire system. The head of state, executive and legislature are all meshed, the house of lords isn't a thing - and in actual powers the Prime Minister is almost a head of state, a member of the legislature, the executive and also appoints the rest of it (and the current one is elected by 80,000 old racist pensioners)