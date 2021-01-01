« previous next »
The Monarchy*

Musketeer Gripweed

Re: The Monarchy*
Yesterday at 11:12:56 pm
Politics now? Bye
KillieRed

Re: The Monarchy*
Yesterday at 11:14:26 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 11:12:56 pm
Politics now? Bye

Eh? I mean how do you exist without recognising politics? Everything is political whether you like it or not.
Re: The Monarchy*
Yesterday at 11:16:17 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 10:52:36 pm
Has the Labour party ever been anti-monarchy? I ask because I genuinely don't know.

I did see a staunchly pro-monarchy essay from Clement Attlee doing the rounds on Twitter earlier, but I don't know if that was normal or not.

Yorky should be good for providing some information on this, but just from the very little that I know, Keir Hardie (Labours first parliamentary leader) was not a fan of the monarchy. Other than that, Im not really sure. Nothing too major I would say. There will be a sizeable amount of Labour supporters/traditional Labour voters who range from not particularly interested to outspoken republican, but the vast majority of them wont decide on whether or not to vote Labour based on the Partys stance on the monarchy.
Re: The Monarchy*
Yesterday at 11:20:23 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:49:56 pm
I thought Christopher was deemed a saint?

He upset a lot of people with his intelligence and his left-wing views.
Re: The Monarchy*
Yesterday at 11:22:41 pm
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 10:41:05 pm
Plenty on here will have to reconsider how they intend to vote at the next election. The Labour Party standing united in support of the former monarch and the new monarch.  Can you vote for a Labour Party that supports the Monarchy?



There's never been a Labour Party that doesn't - at least officially. The relationship between the Queen and Harold Wilson (her favourite PM) was pretty much the end of any real Labour opposition to the monarchy. Ultimately some people are going to have to face the fact that the Labour Party has not been what THEY think it should be at almost any stage...

Ultimately the monarchy is - at this stage - a symptom of the British constitutional problem. Is having a random bloke who happened to have a certain mum and dad the default head of state 73 years later a good model - no. But a replacement Head of State doesn't work without a fundamental reshaping of our entire system. The head of state, executive and legislature are all meshed, the house of lords isn't a thing - and in actual powers the Prime Minister is almost a head of state, a member of the legislature, the executive and also appoints the rest of it (and the current one is elected by 80,000 old racist pensioners)
Re: The Monarchy*
Yesterday at 11:23:23 pm
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 11:16:17 pm
Yorky should be good for providing some information on this, but just from the very little that I know, Keir Hardie (Labours first parliamentary leader) was not a fan of the monarchy. Other than that, Im not really sure. Nothing too major I would say. There will be a sizeable amount of Labour supporters/traditional Labour voters who range from not particularly interested to outspoken republican, but the vast majority of them wont decide on whether or not to vote Labour based on the Partys stance on the monarchy.

I think that's right. Hardie was a certainly a formidable critic. But Labour quickly learned there was nothing to be gained by posing as a republican party. And the British monarchy had been de-fanged so far as most democratic socialists were concerned. The enemy was capitalism, not royalty.
Re: The Monarchy*
Yesterday at 11:23:30 pm
Well this thread is a lot less entertaining than last night  ;D
Re: The Monarchy*
Yesterday at 11:25:39 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:20:23 pm
He upset a lot of people with his intelligence and his left-wing views.
Christopher Hitchens is/was brilliant; could watch his debates all night.
Re: The Monarchy*
Yesterday at 11:40:26 pm
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 10:50:29 pm
Not at all.  But how can you vote for a party that supports the monarchy?  That is the Labour stance.   Lesser of two evils compared with the tories?

Seriously comments like this absolutely fucking baffle me to bits.

How the fuck do we think Labour get back into power by saying fuck the royals and fuck brexit and fuck the rich and so on.

I mean do the Torys campaign and say hey we are gonna take all your public services away, tax the rich less and give big businesses what they want because they put us here. No they bullshit all the sorry fuckers that vote them in every time that they are going to work for them.

If Labour do anything else but tow the line right now it is suicide, to suggest anything else is just insanely naive. They play the game, get in, then they can start making change.
Re: The Monarchy*
Yesterday at 11:42:03 pm
For the old folk in here did the media ever go on about Edward and Anne etc in the same way as they do these days with Willliam and Harry? I feel like I hardly know much about Edward. Even Harry and William get more attention than Charles.
Re: The Monarchy*
Yesterday at 11:48:24 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:20:37 pm
Hitchens on what we have in store with Charles III

https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2010/06/hitchens-prince-an-intellectual-weakling/340701/

Fortunately, as from tomorrow, I shall be in Ireland for a week. Away from the blather. It's the fawning that irritates me, and always has. And, naturally, its opposite (and equal) - the outsized hatred for the deceased person. Both are very strange phenomena.
Hitchens is an unbearable gobshite. I actually think Charles is onto something there when he talks about what we've lost to the age of science and reason and a 'deep inner crisis of the soul'. And I'm neither anti-science nor religious.

Enjoy your stay in Ireland Yorky.
Re: The Monarchy*
Yesterday at 11:49:08 pm
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 11:42:03 pm
For the old folk in here did the media ever go on about Edward and Anne etc in the same way as they do these days with Willliam and Harry? I feel like I hardly know much about Edward. Even Harry and William get more attention than Charles.

He's not exactly a big draw. There was some minor coverage when he got married but mostly he's just kept his head down, comparatively. He was never going to be King anyway, barring some kind of calamitous Royal pile-up so no-one's ever been that arsed.

(That I recall, I'm no Royal expert)
Re: The Monarchy*
Yesterday at 11:52:22 pm
Chris Hitchens was solid snake peter is liquid snake.
Re: The Monarchy*
Yesterday at 11:53:21 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:47:25 pm

As was his brother.
I had a lot more time for Christopher. At least he could put a cogent argument together. I think he was wrong about Iraq, but at least he was wrong for the right reasons. And he had the Clinton's number.
Re: The Monarchy*
Yesterday at 11:58:25 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:20:23 pm
He upset a lot of people with his intelligence and his left-wing views.


He would've picked right wing but his brother won the speed wank competition.
Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 12:02:22 am
Just an observation but Charles seems to have morphed into Rowley Birkin in recent years.
Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 12:03:56 am
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 11:40:26 pm
Seriously comments like this absolutely fucking baffle me to bits.

How the fuck do we think Labour get back into power by saying fuck the royals and fuck brexit and fuck the rich and so on.

I mean do the Torys campaign and say hey we are gonna take all your public services away, tax the rich less and give big businesses what they want because they put us here. No they bullshit all the sorry fuckers that vote them in every time that they are going to work for them.

If Labour do anything else but tow the line right now it is suicide, to suggest anything else is just insanely naive. They play the game, get in, then they can start making change.

Hard to disagree with any of this though I'm wary of the thread straying too far into politics.

Labour can't win an election without winning significant seats in England. Scotland will vote for the SNP, and there will be the usual mix in Wales.

England is regrettably a conservative country which broadly supports the monarchy. Across the UK only 21% were "against" it in May 2021. Republicanism is not a vote winner and probably isn't seen as a significant political priority at this point even by those who would support it at an election.

Any Labour leader, at the current time, doing any less than supporting the monarch in this country, or worse advocating a republic, would be committing political suicide on behalf of them and their party.
Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 12:12:05 am
Do we think that 21% will go up now the Royals are no longer headed by a cuddly-Grandmother type figure who everyone's grown up with?

(I'm not saying this in relation to Labour's position btw, they're just flat out never going to do anything like that so no point even bothering)
Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 12:15:09 am
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 12:12:05 am
Do we think that 21% will go up now the Royals are no longer headed by a cuddly-Grandmother type figure who everyone's grown up with?

(I'm not saying this in relation to Labour's position btw, they're just flat out never going to do anything like that so no point even bothering)
I think some people will give up on the Royals now she's passed. I think a lot of people were invested because of her and I don't think a lot of people are going to give that same investment into a Charles led monarchy. Had it been William taking the throne and not Charles I think not many people give up on the monarchy since people are really into the whole William/Kate thing (which I have always found nauseating)
Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 12:15:48 am
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 12:03:56 am
Hard to disagree with any of this though I'm wary of the thread straying too far into politics.

Labour can't win an election without winning significant seats in England. Scotland will vote for the SNP, and there will be the usual mix in Wales.

England is regrettably a conservative country which broadly supports the monarchy. Across the UK only 21% were "against" it in May 2021. Republicanism is not a vote winner and probably isn't seen as a significant political priority at this point even by those who would support it at an election.

Any Labour leader, at the current time, doing any less than supporting the monarch in this country, or worse advocating a republic, would be committing political suicide on behalf of them and their party.


And it wouldn't even be a close run thing,destroyed before the flyers had left the printers.
Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 12:16:41 am
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 12:12:05 am
Do we think that 21% will go up now the Royals are no longer headed by a cuddly-Grandmother type figure who everyone's grown up with?

(I'm not saying this in relation to Labour's position btw, they're just flat out never going to do anything like that so no point even bothering)
If I were to bet, I'd be confident in saying yes. Especially if charles returns to form, getting involved with government ministers and promoting religiosity
