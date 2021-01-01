As someone part Irish-part Scottish, I don't really have any thoughts about this either way. I'm neither "happy" or sad. She lived a long and healthy life in a position of power.



I kind of understand postponing the fixtures this weekend as a mark of respect. Can't understand potentially postponing the CL games though. Ultimately, going back to what I said above, who really gives a f*ck if she is dead or alive?



There's two certainties in life.



This event represents one. The other will continue to be on show in the form of the Monarch taking your taxes.