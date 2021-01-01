But its okay to ridicule that grief is it SoS? Whether or not you feel it is okay or not, the grief is genuine and to take pleasure in that grief and to mock it doesnt sit comfortably with me. Esp when its little old ladies.



I wouldnt necessarily agree that the majority are republicans or anti monarchists. Thats not my experience of this country. But I dont know, you may be correct.



You must be confusing me with someone else. I do not ridicule grief. I actually counsel bereaved people. It's not a subject to mock.If you read my posts in this thread you'll see I've been very respectful.I take no pleasure in the death of the Queen and I have not mocked her in here or to anyone outside of here.What I do take issue with is the establishment and the media that crawls at its feet telling everyone how they should feel.I'm not sure how many people are republican or royalist in this country. All I know is that pretty much everyone I've spoke to or overheard talking about the coverage are talking about trying to avoid it. I'm sure that differs depending on your location, though.