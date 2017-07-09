That's very kind of you. Do you take Scottish notes too?
like it or not mate right or wrong everything is driven by the media narrative just like this major historical change in British culture is. The good thing is that you can choose to watch as much or as little of it as you wish.
Interesting fact that may have been made already...QCs are automatically now called KCs.
Yes.Good business for the old sign writer who will be rushing around Lincolns Field and the Temple amending all the signage on the barristers chambers.
Missus is glued to the telly. I couldn't give a fuck
But she's someone's mum/nan.Yeah, who used our money to get her nonce son off.
Also I bet any royal merchandise with the queen on will be worth something now I bet. Any old Queen mugs around the house get down to flog it sharpish.
football cancelled. shite
the Queen used to send them?
Crosby Nick never fails.
I am genuinely curious about the people who are upset by it.
I've not checked the website but some have said sales for Ajax at home have been suspended, should anything be made of that or do we reckon it's only going to be that way today? I'm not personally buying tickets I just want to know if the game is in any doubt reall
https://twitter.com/annastewartcnn/status/1567945821123137538?s=20&t=SPxDVhdGgc-no7VPn4MFCAYoung Tories singing God Save The King
Harry Kane has 2 weeks to learn the new lyrics, could be tight.
Are we all getting a day off or what?
You'll have to use Vim.
"I went to University with a pile of Tories training to be Barristers, every single one of them a prick, Kings Counsel?, Kings c*nts is more like it."I think it's quite clear you didn't.
Incorrigible FCA@ImIncorrigibleIt's going to be a long two weeks....
marry Christmas everyone
I am all for authoritarian rule
The Daily Mail going full moving statues there.
Page created in 0.024 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.63]