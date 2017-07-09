like it or not mate right or wrong everything is driven by the media narrative just like this major historical change in British culture is. The good thing is that you can choose to watch as much or as little of it as you wish.



I flicked the tv on last night and the five traditional channels were all consumed by it. I immediately thought of my old man ranting and raving at his freeview box as he navigates down towards repeats of Morse of ITV4.I gave up on it but my wife flicked over to watching Australian MasterChef. The entire show was broadcast with a big banner across the bottom fifth of the screen informing that Buckingham Palace had made an important announcement. My wife's not one for ranting - she leaves that to me - but not being able to see the food on a cookery show tested her patience.