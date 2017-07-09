« previous next »
Author Topic: The Monarchy*  (Read 24924 times)

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1240 on: Today at 12:53:57 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 12:49:25 pm
That's very kind of you. Do you take Scottish notes too?

No I'm not a saint.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1241 on: Today at 12:56:47 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 12:47:11 pm
like it or not mate right or wrong everything is driven by the media narrative just like this major historical change in British culture is. The good thing is that you can choose to watch as much or as little of it as you wish.  
I flicked the tv on last night and the five traditional channels were all consumed by it.  I immediately thought of my old man ranting and raving at his freeview box as he navigates down towards repeats of Morse of ITV4.

I gave up on it but my wife flicked over to watching Australian MasterChef.  The entire show was broadcast with a big banner across the bottom fifth of the screen informing that Buckingham Palace had made an important announcement.  My wife's not one for ranting - she leaves that to me - but not being able to see the food on a cookery show tested her patience.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1242 on: Today at 12:57:16 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 12:49:25 pm
That's very kind of you. Do you take Scottish notes too?

is that not up to the individual shop/business to decide if they accept Scottish notes in other words they are not forced to accept them. 
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1243 on: Today at 01:01:08 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 11:43:24 am
Interesting fact that may have been made already...QCs are automatically now called KCs.

Yes.

Good business for the old sign writer who will be rushing around Lincolns Field and the Temple amending all the signage on the barristers chambers.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1244 on: Today at 01:04:02 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:01:08 pm
Yes.

Good business for the old sign writer who will be rushing around Lincolns Field and the Temple amending all the signage on the barristers chambers.
I went to University with a pile of Tories training to be Barristers, every single one of them a prick, Kings Counsel?, Kings c*nts is more like it.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1245 on: Today at 01:05:46 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:52:22 pm
Missus is glued to the telly. I couldn't give a fuck :)



I understand it mate just like your wife they feel a connection to the lose of the Queen. We may not have had any links to here personally but she has been in the background for 70 years like at Christmas along with shakin stevens marry Christmas everyone . I mean she jumped out of a plane during the 2012 Olympics so you have to have respect to her for that and for being a world ambassador for all things British.   
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1246 on: Today at 01:08:04 pm »
Quote from: Spezialo on Today at 01:05:06 pm
But she's someone's mum/nan.

Yeah, who used our money to get her nonce son off.
Is correct, however I do find it distasteful to hear jokes about anyone dying, no matter who it is to be honest, although as far as I'm concerned the whole fucking lot of them should be sent down to the job centre rather than siphoning millions from the public pocket, imagine the amount of good that could be done with the annual funds allocated to this lot?
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1247 on: Today at 01:09:43 pm »
I've not checked the website but some have said sales for Ajax at home have been suspended, should anything be made of that or do we reckon it's only going to be that way today? I'm not personally buying tickets I just want to know if the game is in any doubt reall
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1248 on: Today at 01:10:10 pm »
Also I bet any royal merchandise with the queen on will be worth something now I bet. Any old Queen mugs around the house get down to flog it sharpish.   
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1249 on: Today at 01:11:20 pm »
Just think, if Oliver Cromwell had a decent succession plan rather than relying on his ineffectual son we wouldnt have had the Restoration, Charles Stuart would have died in France and wed be a Republic.

Plot for a counter factual novel there.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1250 on: Today at 01:11:52 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 01:10:10 pm
Also I bet any royal merchandise with the queen on will be worth something now I bet. Any old Queen mugs around the house get down to flog it sharpish.
I've got a lot of coins and notes with her face on it. Got to be worth a few bob.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1251 on: Today at 01:12:07 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerbyLaggo on Today at 11:38:22 am
football cancelled. shite

Good.

Give us a bit of time to get our shit together.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1252 on: Today at 01:12:49 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:49:06 pm
the Queen used to send them?

Always with the Commemorative plates.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1253 on: Today at 01:14:22 pm »
Quote from: cashmere pringle on Today at 11:33:51 am
  I am genuinely curious about the people who are upset by it.

Because they're told to.

No individual thought as to why.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1254 on: Today at 01:14:51 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 01:09:43 pm
I've not checked the website but some have said sales for Ajax at home have been suspended, should anything be made of that or do we reckon it's only going to be that way today? I'm not personally buying tickets I just want to know if the game is in any doubt reall
You'll have to use Vim.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1255 on: Today at 01:15:45 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:01:08 pm
Yes.

Good business for the old sign writer who will be rushing around Lincolns Field and the Temple amending all the signage on the barristers chambers.

Have the two letters swapped? Guess we wont know until the next series of Qavanagh KC comes out.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1256 on: Today at 01:16:52 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerbyLaggo on Today at 11:38:22 am
football cancelled. shite

even the Kids football. First match of the season an all.  they'll just go the skate park anyway. At they will be wearing black hoodies instead of football kits.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1257 on: Today at 01:17:50 pm »
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1258 on: Today at 01:19:02 pm »
"I went to University with a pile of Tories training to be Barristers, every single one of them a prick, Kings Counsel?, Kings c*nts is more like it."

I think it's quite clear you didn't.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1259 on: Today at 01:19:38 pm »
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1260 on: Today at 01:23:24 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 01:17:50 pm
https://twitter.com/annastewartcnn/status/1567945821123137538?s=20&t=SPxDVhdGgc-no7VPn4MFCA

Young Tories singing God Save The King

Harry Kane has 2 weeks to learn the new lyrics, could be tight.

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1261 on: Today at 01:24:43 pm »
When is the funeral ?
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1262 on: Today at 01:24:52 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:23:24 pm
Harry Kane has 2 weeks to learn the new lyrics, could be tight.



:D
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1263 on: Today at 01:25:27 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:23:24 pm
Harry Kane has 2 weeks to learn the new lyrics, could be tight.


:D
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1264 on: Today at 01:26:04 pm »
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1265 on: Today at 01:28:52 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 12:50:18 pm
Are we all getting a day off or what?

I believe it tends to be down to the employer. So basically the schools will and I will have to take a day off for that .. great.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1266 on: Today at 01:30:42 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:14:51 pm
You'll have to use Vim.
"Under the sink, two bars on",

10 points to whoever gets that reference.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1267 on: Today at 01:31:37 pm »
Quote from: Thé_Ḓárk_P̌áşşéngér on Today at 01:19:02 pm
"I went to University with a pile of Tories training to be Barristers, every single one of them a prick, Kings Counsel?, Kings c*nts is more like it."

I think it's quite clear you didn't.
I must have imagined it then!, idiot.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1268 on: Today at 01:32:56 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:01:48 am
Incorrigible FCA
@ImIncorrigible
It's going to be a long two weeks.

...
The Daily Mail going full moving statues there.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1269 on: Today at 01:33:01 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 01:05:46 pm
marry Christmas everyone


A popular festive song in Utah
'
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1270 on: Today at 01:35:41 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 01:09:43 pm
I've not checked the website but some have said sales for Ajax at home have been suspended, should anything be made of that or do we reckon it's only going to be that way today? I'm not personally buying tickets I just want to know if the game is in any doubt reall
Maybe the club is just taking a day off or something? I presume it's down to UEFA whether a CL game gets cancelled.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1271 on: Today at 01:36:32 pm »
Quote from: Thé_Ḓárk_P̌áşşéngér on Today at 01:19:02 pm
"I went to University with a pile of Tories training to be Barristers, every single one of them a prick, Kings Counsel?, Kings c*nts is more like it."

I think it's quite clear you didn't.

;D
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #1272 on: Today at 01:37:12 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 01:32:56 pm
The Daily Mail going full moving statues there.
The BBC News website is currently dedicated to reporting nothing else other than the death of the Queen, about 25 articles/opinion pieces etc, then "other news" at the bottom, not that I've bothered, but I'm guessing it would be a grave error to switch on the TV or radio?
