cashmere pringle

Re: The Monarchy*
Quote from: Ashburton on Today at 11:55:05 am
Indeed, it's embarrassing.  If you genuinely aren't bothered, stay out of the topic.  For me it's about loss of continuity, loss of that expectation to some extent that things are they are - the sun comes up every morning, the Queen reigns - and she has for twice as long as most of our lifetimes. 

There are a lot of similar themes to football teams and support - that continuity you reach out for when other things may be spinning off-centre in your life.  'Ah well, least I can watch the reds this weekend'.  For many that is the physical and metaphorical 'root' she provided, a connection to what is it to be British - and for all those who scoff at that for some people it does mean something and I won't begrudge them an identity they value.  We are all here because of a shared identity we value, after all.

im not scoffing. I really don't care emotionally but am genuinely curious about what she means and why.  Your answer is interesting and informative. cheers
Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:01:48 am
Incorrigible FCA
@ImIncorrigible
It's going to be a long two weeks.





 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Brother. The only thing 'astonishing' about that is that some people are astonished by a cloud. ::)
Schmarn

Re: The Monarchy*
Is the PL going to refund us for cancellation charges? Avanti taking £10 per ticket. Flights will be worse.
SouthDerryLaggo

Re: The Monarchy*
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 11:58:43 am
Is the PL going to refund us for cancellation charges? Avanti taking £10 per ticket. Flights will be worse.
im not too bad in that was only driving down, my friend flying over cancelled two days work to get over though and we booked an appt in town which will be non refundable now. Some people will have it much much worse
Fiasco

Re: The Monarchy*
Perhaps a policing issue meant they had to cancel? A large number of people will be heading down to London you would imagine, and they might not have the numbers to properly police so many people in one place. It surely played a part.
liversaint

Re: The Monarchy*
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 11:58:43 am
Is the PL going to refund us for cancellation charges? Avanti taking £10 per ticket. Flights will be worse.

I wouldnt sit refreshing your bank app in anticipation if I were you
scouseman

Re: The Monarchy*
Apparently the ECB could lose up to 4 million quid if the 3rd test match with SA gets cancelled as they are not insured for the death of a head of State. I would ask they question is anybody insured as the Queen has been such part of British cultural identity for so long.   
thaddeus

Re: The Monarchy*
The Venn diagram of the people that bemoan snowflakes and the people that get so hysterical over the death of a stranger that they cancel football matches would be interesting.

The players can stick a black armband on and observe a minute's silence - if they must - but all this is so over the top.
lfcred1976

Re: The Monarchy*
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:01:48 am
Incorrigible FCA
@ImIncorrigible
It's going to be a long two weeks.





https://twitter.com/ImIncorrigible/status/1568139492455768064

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

Looks like Yoda to me.
Crosby Nick

Re: The Monarchy*
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 11:43:24 am
Interesting fact that may have been made already...QCs are automatically now called KCs.

And the Jury will now be known as The Sunshine Band.
cashmere pringle

Re: The Monarchy*
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:03:27 pm
And the Jury will now be known as The Sunshine Band.

very good !
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The Monarchy*
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 11:44:29 am
Didnt generalise, but youre either an idiot or naive to think there arent 1000s of pissed up/coked up fans traipsing up and down the country every Saturday.


So people are on the ale? So what?

What are you a puritan absentia - if you can't handle your ale, don't drink. Plenty of fans can go out with their mates and have a great day without causing bother.
Ray K

Re: The Monarchy*
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:03:27 pm
And the Jury will now be known as The Sunshine Band.
Give it up, Nick.
thaddeus

Re: The Monarchy*
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 12:00:47 pm
Perhaps a policing issue meant they had to cancel? A large number of people will be heading down to London you would imagine, and they might not have the numbers to properly police so many people in one place. It surely played a part.
On the day of the funeral I'd buy that and, sadly, it's an event that might draw attention from people with bad motives.

Surely the nationwide police forces aren't just decamping to London between now and then though.  The police requirement for a couple of hour around a football game is a small commitment compared to what we'd expect they'd be doing for their local areas the other 90+% of their working week.
Schmarn

Re: The Monarchy*
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:02:50 pm
The Venn diagram of the people that bemoan snowflakes and the people that get so hysterical over the death of a stranger that they cancel football matches would be interesting.

The players can stick a black armband on and observe a minute's silence - if they must - but all this is so over the top.

Agreed though not sure some of ours would have observed the minutes silence.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The Monarchy*
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:47:09 am
Cos you'll be under her feet on Saturday afternoon . ;D

I shall be doing my duty, going to town with my mates, getting smashed and doing karaoke before a rather cheeky but beguilling curry :)
