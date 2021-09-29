Indeed, it's embarrassing. If you genuinely aren't bothered, stay out of the topic. For me it's about loss of continuity, loss of that expectation to some extent that things are they are - the sun comes up every morning, the Queen reigns - and she has for twice as long as most of our lifetimes. There are a lot of similar themes to football teams and support - that continuity you reach out for when other things may be spinning off-centre in your life. 'Ah well, least I can watch the reds this weekend'. For many that is the physical and metaphorical 'root' she provided, a connection to what is it to be British - and for all those who scoff at that for some people it does mean something and I won't begrudge them an identity they value. We are all here because of a shared identity we value, after all...
Incorrigible FCA@ImIncorrigibleIt's going to be a long two weeks.https://twitter.com/ImIncorrigible/status/1568139492455768064
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.
Is the PL going to refund us for cancellation charges? Avanti taking £10 per ticket. Flights will be worse.
Interesting fact that may have been made already...QCs are automatically now called KCs.
Crosby Nick never fails.
And the Jury will now be known as The Sunshine Band.
Didnt generalise, but youre either an idiot or naive to think there arent 1000s of pissed up/coked up fans traipsing up and down the country every Saturday.
Perhaps a policing issue meant they had to cancel? A large number of people will be heading down to London you would imagine, and they might not have the numbers to properly police so many people in one place. It surely played a part.
The Venn diagram of the people that bemoan snowflakes and the people that get so hysterical over the death of a stranger that they cancel football matches would be interesting.The players can stick a black armband on and observe a minute's silence - if they must - but all this is so over the top.
Cos you'll be under her feet on Saturday afternoon .
