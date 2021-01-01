Listen, you do you, my friend. I'm sure they'll return the favour one day.



Can we try not just hating everyone and being angry for angry's sake. Get off the high horse and try engaging and articulating the thoughts rather than snipingRegardless of anything she served in the war and oversaw a period in which the country and the world took huge steps forward and was part of an era where as shit as we may think things are it is still better than where it was.Fuck any of you who take pleasure or make light of her death - I'm not pro monarchy but she is not the cause of your problems and she has been around for more good than bad happening.The monarchy has to end and I reckon after Charles it will but the way QE2 is misguided