« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Monarchy  (Read 20165 times)

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,664
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #1040 on: Today at 11:44:25 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 11:40:34 pm
Ive got something we can all get behind

Well never have to hear Trevor Sinclair again


He's ghosting his fucking boss.

Bastard coward.

Quote
Issuing a statement on the tweet, talkSport replied: We have been trying to make contact with Trevor Sinclair following opinions expressed on his Twitter account.

talkSPORT does not support those views expressed and is investigating the matter.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,263
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #1041 on: Today at 11:45:02 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 11:29:51 pm
So she was personally responsible for the history that went before her? Fucking hell!  :lmao

Listen, you do you, my friend. I'm sure they'll return the favour one day.
Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,299
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #1042 on: Today at 11:45:44 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:42:45 pm
70 years in the same job though. Where was her ambition?

I heard she had a spell as assistant manager at Dagenham & Redbridge, but left when she was passed over for the top job. Sometimes it's hard to get back on the ladder.
Logged

Online Koplass

  • As anti-social as you could want
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,033
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #1043 on: Today at 11:45:48 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 11:35:28 pm
I take your point, ultimately people tend to appreciate certainty and consistency, so someone who stays the course as she did is bound to be popular.

She's the Ken Barlow of British politics.  ;)
Logged
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,849
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #1044 on: Today at 11:47:06 pm »
I love how Trevor Sinclair has become the Gazza with a fishing rod and chicken to the whole event
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,791
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #1045 on: Today at 11:47:15 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 11:44:25 pm

He's ghosting his fucking boss.

Bastard coward.


Wish it had been, actually any of them. Apart from the two in the afternoon 1-4. Theyre Allright really
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,670
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #1046 on: Today at 11:49:05 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 11:42:38 pm
So it's weird to dislike someone you've never met (even if they're the figurehead of a harmful institiution at odds with your personal politics) but it's normal to be hysterically defensive of someone you've never met?
How can you dislike someone you've never met?  ;D
Hysterically?... Put the Vodka bottle down luv; time you hit the sack :-*
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,299
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #1047 on: Today at 11:50:36 pm »
Keep the personal out of this please.
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,981
  • JFT96.
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #1048 on: Today at 11:55:17 pm »
Do we think Lizzie ever had a joint? Salt and pepper chicken? Did she ever play beer pong perhaps? These are the questions I really need the answers to.
Logged

Online Koplass

  • As anti-social as you could want
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,033
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #1049 on: Today at 11:55:33 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 11:49:05 pm
How can you dislike someone you've never met?  ;D
Hysterically?... Put the Vodka bottle down luv; time you hit the sack :-*


Oh I don't know, I'm sure you're the first to shout down anyone on this forum who criticises Eddie Howe for being the lovable face of sportswashing and a human rights abusing regime. Because, it's obviously impossible to have a negative opinion of someone you've never met...

In the same token, how can you be so defensive of someone you've never met? You seem awfully hurt, luv.
Logged
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 795
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #1050 on: Today at 11:56:36 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 11:45:02 pm
Listen, you do you, my friend. I'm sure they'll return the favour one day.

Can we try not just hating everyone and being angry for angry's sake. Get off the high horse and try engaging and articulating the thoughts rather than sniping

Regardless of anything she served in the war and oversaw a period in which the country and the world took huge steps forward and was part of an era where as shit as we may think things are it is still better than where it was.

Fuck any of you who take pleasure or make light of her death - I'm not pro monarchy but she is not the cause of your problems and she has been around for more good than bad happening.

The monarchy has to end and I reckon after Charles it will but the way QE2 is misguided
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Up
« previous next »
 