« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Monarchy  (Read 16444 times)

Online 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,660
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #760 on: Today at 08:40:32 pm »
Even Amazon's got a black banner up for the Queen. They could have at least said she was still in her Prime. Missed opportunity.
Logged

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,260
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #761 on: Today at 08:41:37 pm »
give it Unsey
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,543
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #762 on: Today at 08:42:38 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 08:40:32 pm
Even Amazon's got a black banner up for the Queen. They could have at least said she was still in her Prime. Missed opportunity.

Is any media safe? (i.e. Queen free)
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,913
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #763 on: Today at 08:43:39 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:31:06 pm
Aye, but the club is getting pelters on the quote tweets for tweeting hours after evrey other club bar Celtic has and posting it with her giving us a trophy, thus making it about us.  ;D
Well I suppose someone had to be the last, but anyone criticising the club doesn't quite get it.
Leave them to it.

Leave them all to it Samie. On both sides.

We had a brief discussion in the staff room months ago about preparing for this day and although like everyone has said "I'm not a monarchist", I can't understate how pleased I am with the decency 99.9% of people on this forum have shown by about this old lady dying.
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,152
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #764 on: Today at 08:44:08 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 08:31:17 pm
Jesus we are going to boo the silence arent we

I want to switch this season off so much
I reckon we should not honour it but show a bit of respect.
I don't particularly like the Royal Family, nor was I a great fan of hers, but she was never as bad as Thatcher.
Let's not give the rest of the Country the opportunity to put the boot in to Scousers again.   
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,386
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #765 on: Today at 08:44:21 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:21:09 pm
Club just posted a tribute.

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1567953502202118145



Great picture...picturing my arle fella and uncles in the arle Wembley, all ready to raise the roof when Big Ron lifts the trophy
« Last Edit: Today at 08:46:13 pm by Pistolero »
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,600
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #766 on: Today at 08:44:40 pm »
I only just caught up with the news as I barely watch it nowadays. I am not a royalist or anything, but I have a certain respect for her. RIP.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,768
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #767 on: Today at 08:46:07 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 08:44:08 pm
I reckon we should not honour it but show a bit of respect.
I don't particularly like the Royal Family, nor was I a great fan of hers, but she was never as bad as Thatcher.
Let's not give the rest of the Country the opportunity to put the boot in to Scousers again.   

Thats the fear

And well give them what they want aswell
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,260
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #768 on: Today at 08:46:12 pm »
BBC reporting that a second plane has just flown into her.
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,157
  • ....mmm
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #769 on: Today at 08:48:16 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 08:46:07 pm
Thats the fear

And well give them what they want aswell

I understand the fear but I don't think so.

Booing the National Anthem has never really been about Elizabeth.
Logged
:D

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,053
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #770 on: Today at 08:49:00 pm »
The BBC Home page is just a black background and a portrait of  her, no links to any news at all, sums it all up really.

It's a moment in history that we have lived through.

It is sad, despite me being indifferent to her and her ilk
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,094
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #771 on: Today at 08:49:20 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 08:48:16 pm
I understand the fear but I don't think so.

Booing the National Anthem has never really been about Elizabeth.

The problem is it only takes one idiot.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Spezialo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #772 on: Today at 08:49:52 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 08:46:12 pm
BBC reporting that a second plane has just flown into her.

 :lmao

In our work, we get the Queen's birthday off. Should changed to Charles' now.
Logged

Online scouseman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,828
  • aspiring mod of RAWK
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #773 on: Today at 08:50:54 pm »
I was just thinking that regardless of if you are wealthy, leading a life of privilege given to you one constant remains the same in that regardless of who you are a time will come when you will pass away. No amount of power, money or trappings of state can change that. I sure if it would have been possible the rich and powerful elite would of tried long before now to find a solution to dying. I guess its natural human evolution at work in its purist form. You cannot take any of your trappings of comfort or wealth with you when you pass.         
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,543
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #774 on: Today at 08:52:13 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:49:00 pm
The BBC Home page is just a black background and a portrait of  her, no links to any news at all, sums it all up really.

Even worse than I imagined then.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,652
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #775 on: Today at 08:52:40 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:49:00 pm
The BBC Home page is just a black background and a portrait of  her, no links to any news at all, sums it all up really.

It's a moment in history that we have lived through.

It is sad, despite me being indifferent to her and her ilk


You have to click to get to the other sites  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Up
« previous next »
 