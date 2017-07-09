I was just thinking that regardless of if you are wealthy, leading a life of privilege given to you one constant remains the same in that regardless of who you are a time will come when you will pass away. No amount of power, money or trappings of state can change that. I sure if it would have been possible the rich and powerful elite would of tried long before now to find a solution to dying. I guess its natural human evolution at work in its purist form. You cannot take any of your trappings of comfort or wealth with you when you pass.