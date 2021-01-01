My father is 97 and in hospital having broken his hip last weekend. Found out today he has had a small heart attack this week as well. He also has dementia now It's not an easy thing to think of, but sometimes you think it's for the best that the Queen has passed so quickly. It's no life at that age.
Liz Truss on every channel there. Johnson will hate not being PM at this point.
Could be the death knell for the Union. Silver linings.
Funeral expected to be on Sunday 18th.
This is gold dust for her. She's now seen across the country by people with little interest in politics AS the Prime Minister. She'll get a massive poll boost.
With Charles becoming King, who's the Oliver Cromwell of our time?
Thats the Chelsea game off
Truss with a pretty decent statment there to be fair, no unnecessary waffle or bluster like we would have gotten from that floppy-headed c*nt Johnson.**I detest Truss like the rest of them by the way, but could you imagine him in this moment?
Potentially no league game until Brighton with Lallana as player/manager.
Never really appreciated what she endured until I watched The Crown, then had a whole new respect for her.
The important question is this: will Babestation still be broadcasting tonight?
Add the Commonwealth to that too. Australia always said they would dump all connection to the crown and UK when the Queen passed.
Far far better of course.But still so wooden and lacking in any gravitas. The Queen must have despaired of how low the standards for her PMs have become over the last few years.
Tit's Out For Queenie!
Mental if the league games can't go ahead, but the CL has to carry on as normal.
There's literally no room in the calendar for rescheduling the games. They'll have to null and void the season, and I hate saying that.
Theres a lad I know a liverpool fan on Facebook now saying the worst things you can imagine I wont even repeat here Its the most shame Ive felt as a Liverpool fan Ive felt in a long while because I know he probably isnt on his own Im not a royalist like many here but anyone doing that is just vermin
