« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16] 17   Go Down

Author Topic: The Monarchy  (Read 13900 times)

Online Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,258
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #600 on: Today at 07:06:31 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 07:03:51 pm
My father is 97 and in hospital having broken his hip last weekend. Found out today he has had a small heart attack this week as well. He also has dementia now

It's not an easy thing to think of, but sometimes you think it's for the best that the Queen has passed so quickly. It's no life at that age.
Sorry to hear this about your father.

I pray for better days for you all.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #601 on: Today at 07:11:13 pm »
Absolute Radio are just playing music (original I think) without the singing.


Every Cloud and all that.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,418
  • Never Forget
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #602 on: Today at 07:11:15 pm »
Never really appreciated what she endured until I watched The Crown, then had a whole new respect for her.

Quite like William and Kate but don't have too much time for the test of them.

Charles is a bit of blow hard and doesn't seem like he will be much of anything.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,937
  • 🇺🇦
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #603 on: Today at 07:11:41 pm »
King Charles III it is then!
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,587
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #604 on: Today at 07:12:19 pm »
Liz Truss on every channel there.  Johnson will hate not being PM at this point.
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,968
  • JFT96.
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #605 on: Today at 07:12:38 pm »
Truss with a pretty decent statment there to be fair, no unnecessary waffle or bluster like we would have gotten from that floppy-headed c*nt Johnson.*





*I detest Truss like the rest of them by the way, but could you imagine him in this moment?
Logged

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,458
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #606 on: Today at 07:12:47 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 07:03:51 pm
My father is 97 and in hospital having broken his hip last weekend. Found out today he has had a small heart attack this week as well. He also has dementia now

It's not an easy thing to think of, but sometimes you think it's for the best that the Queen has passed so quickly. It's no life at that age.

My father had dementia,he was in such a state towards the end I just wanted him to go.
Logged

Online Wghennessy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 667
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #607 on: Today at 07:13:09 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:12:19 pm
Liz Truss on every channel there.  Johnson will hate not being PM at this point.

Oh he'll be absolutely raging.
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,968
  • JFT96.
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #608 on: Today at 07:13:28 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:12:19 pm
Liz Truss on every channel there.  Johnson will hate not being PM at this point.

Just said this to me arl fella. He'll be fucking seething.
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,720
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #609 on: Today at 07:13:32 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:12:19 pm
Liz Truss on every channel there.  Johnson will hate not being PM at this point.

This is gold dust for her. She's now seen across the country by people with little interest in politics AS the Prime Minister. She'll get a massive poll boost.
Logged

Online Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,429
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #610 on: Today at 07:13:54 pm »
King sausage fingers it is then.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,995
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #611 on: Today at 07:13:58 pm »
With Charles becoming King, who's the Oliver Cromwell of our time?
Logged

Online AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,418
  • Never Forget
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #612 on: Today at 07:14:08 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 07:02:11 pm
Could be the death knell for the Union. Silver linings.

Add the Commonwealth to that too. Australia always said they would dump all connection to the crown and UK when the Queen passed.
Logged

Online Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,320
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #613 on: Today at 07:14:17 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 07:06:11 pm

Funeral expected to be on Sunday 18th.

Thats the Chelsea game off
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,968
  • JFT96.
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #614 on: Today at 07:14:25 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 07:13:32 pm
This is gold dust for her. She's now seen across the country by people with little interest in politics AS the Prime Minister. She'll get a massive poll boost.

Absolutely.
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,587
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #615 on: Today at 07:15:16 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 07:13:32 pm
This is gold dust for her. She's now seen across the country by people with little interest in politics AS the Prime Minister. She'll get a massive poll boost.

She will.  I was semi cringing as she stepped up expecting a gaff or 2.  But she spoke well to be fair.
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,720
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #616 on: Today at 07:15:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:13:58 pm
With Charles becoming King, who's the Oliver Cromwell of our time?

Probably Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.
Logged

Online AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,418
  • Never Forget
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #617 on: Today at 07:15:31 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 07:13:32 pm
This is gold dust for her. She's now seen across the country by people with little interest in politics AS the Prime Minister. She'll get a massive poll boost.

My friend joked that one meeting with Liz Truss was all it took
Logged

Online keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,670
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #618 on: Today at 07:15:32 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 07:14:17 pm
Thats the Chelsea game off
Potentially no league game until Brighton with Lallana as player/manager.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,968
  • JFT96.
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #619 on: Today at 07:16:02 pm »
The important question is this: will Babestation still be broadcasting tonight?
Logged

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,544
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #620 on: Today at 07:16:04 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 07:12:38 pm
Truss with a pretty decent statment there to be fair, no unnecessary waffle or bluster like we would have gotten from that floppy-headed c*nt Johnson.*





*I detest Truss like the rest of them by the way, but could you imagine him in this moment?

Far far better of course.

But still so wooden and lacking in any gravitas. The Queen must have despaired of how low the standards for her PMs have become over the last few years.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,763
  • Truthiness
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #621 on: Today at 07:16:10 pm »
Truss referred to him as King Charles III in her speech.

Quite right too. Only 50% of the King Charles's got their heads lopped off, so he'd be pretty unlucky to make it 67%.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Caps4444

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 301
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #622 on: Today at 07:16:13 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 07:14:17 pm
Thats the Chelsea game off

Season will have to be extended into Summer if 2 rounds get postponed.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,767
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #623 on: Today at 07:16:26 pm »
Theres a lad I know a liverpool fan on Facebook now saying the worst things you can imagine I wont even repeat here

Its the most shame Ive felt as a Liverpool fan Ive felt in a long while because I know he probably isnt on his own

Im not a royalist like many here but anyone doing that is just vermin
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,587
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #624 on: Today at 07:16:32 pm »
King Charles III it is
Logged

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,911
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #625 on: Today at 07:16:33 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 07:15:32 pm
Potentially no league game until Brighton with Lallana as player/manager.

Mental if the league games can't go ahead, but the CL has to carry on as normal.
Logged

Online Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,070
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #626 on: Today at 07:16:37 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 07:11:15 pm
Never really appreciated what she endured until I watched The Crown, then had a whole new respect for her.


Yeah it gave me a new level of respect for her also. An incredibly strong, resolute lady. RIP
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,995
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #627 on: Today at 07:17:18 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 07:16:02 pm
The important question is this: will Babestation still be broadcasting tonight?

Tit's Out For Queenie!
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,718
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #628 on: Today at 07:17:19 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 07:14:17 pm
Thats the Chelsea game off

Just to go alll Fromola for a sec, great, gives Potter more time to bed his ideas in at Chelsea.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #629 on: Today at 07:17:50 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 07:14:08 pm
Add the Commonwealth to that too. Australia always said they would dump all connection to the crown and UK when the Queen passed.

As they should,hope they're allowed to stay in the Games though.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Henry Kissinger

  • Posterior sponsored by Wilkinson Sword. On the Llama Protection Register. Should wash his mouth out with soap and water.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,544
  • Experience is the name we give our mistakes
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #630 on: Today at 07:18:14 pm »
Bummer.
Logged
"What's passive smoking? There's passive lots of things. Like passive listening to shitheads. I have to put up with that every day. Are you going to ban people from talking crap? They give me a headache. Believe me, they're killing me. One day people's conversations on the street will do me in." Terry Hall

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,995
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #631 on: Today at 07:18:21 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 07:15:32 pm
Potentially no league game until Brighton with Lallana as player/manager.

Europe has no allegiance to the Monarchy of this land.
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,968
  • JFT96.
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #632 on: Today at 07:18:32 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 07:16:04 pm
Far far better of course.

But still so wooden and lacking in any gravitas. The Queen must have despaired of how low the standards for her PMs have become over the last few years.

Indeed, I do wonder what her personal thoughts have been over the past few years. She did seem like an erudite and level-headed judge of character from what we could tell looking in. I bet she called some of them for all kinds internally.
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,968
  • JFT96.
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #633 on: Today at 07:19:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:17:18 pm
Tit's Out For Queenie!

With a kebab in your honour lad :D
Logged

Online Caps4444

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 301
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #634 on: Today at 07:19:50 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 07:16:33 pm
Mental if the league games can't go ahead, but the CL has to carry on as normal.

Could be a full cancellation for English teams in Europe, will just have to fit them in at some point in Jan?
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,763
  • Truthiness
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #635 on: Today at 07:20:25 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 07:16:33 pm
Mental if the league games can't go ahead, but the CL has to carry on as normal.
There's literally no room in the calendar for rescheduling the games.

They'll have to null and void the season, and I hate saying that.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,797
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #636 on: Today at 07:20:49 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:13:58 pm
With Charles becoming King, who's the Oliver Cromwell of our time?

President Matrin Lewis.
Logged

Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,433
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #637 on: Today at 07:20:52 pm »
Rip. No ill will to her.

I'll do my celebrating when subhuman scum like Putin and Trump croak.I
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,720
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #638 on: Today at 07:21:03 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 07:20:25 pm
There's literally no room in the calendar for rescheduling the games.

They'll have to null and void the season, and I hate saying that.

Except Community Shield, that was fully completed.
Logged

Online Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,070
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #639 on: Today at 07:21:24 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 07:16:26 pm
Theres a lad I know a liverpool fan on Facebook now saying the worst things you can imagine I wont even repeat here

Its the most shame Ive felt as a Liverpool fan Ive felt in a long while because I know he probably isnt on his own

Im not a royalist like many here but anyone doing that is just vermin

It's really pathetic, I see Snide the Snail was at it here also. It's all performative shite for social media, these people are just lost. Look at how hardcore and left-wing I am!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 11 12 13 14 15 [16] 17   Go Up
« previous next »
 