Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #440 on: Today at 05:31:29 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 05:29:49 pm
If its today. Surely Saturday shouldnt be affected?
not a chance the game will be played on Saturday, there will be a period of national mourning and sport will be unlikely to be played, might even put the home CL games next week at risk
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #441 on: Today at 05:32:36 pm »
Quote from: HarryLabrador on Today at 05:30:39 pm
t
Exactly. She's probably had a stroke and likely to stay alive for a few weeks?

Who? Truss?
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #442 on: Today at 05:32:44 pm »
So Prince Paedo travelled in a car with Wills, Eddie and Eddie's missus
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #443 on: Today at 05:33:06 pm »
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #444 on: Today at 05:33:06 pm »
Weekend won't be called off

News is pretty mental
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #445 on: Today at 05:33:10 pm »
St Leger will still get run though, right? She would like that.
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #446 on: Today at 05:33:30 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:33:06 pm
Weekend won't be called off

News is pretty mental
if she's dead it 100% will be
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #447 on: Today at 05:34:57 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:33:06 pm
Weekend won't be called off

News is pretty mental

It will if she dies.
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #448 on: Today at 05:35:04 pm »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 05:28:23 pm
Maybe they could reopen the transfer window too , just to give us some breathing space.

Null and void the season, anything else is disrespectful
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #449 on: Today at 05:36:01 pm »
Let's hope the doctors keep her going until the start of the working week then.
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #450 on: Today at 05:37:07 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 05:29:49 pm
If its today. Surely Saturday shouldnt be affected?


Do you not live in this country? Half the cretins are grief junkies. The wailing and gnashing of teeth will go on for days and weeks.

Now's the time to buy shares in florists
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #451 on: Today at 05:37:40 pm »
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 05:36:01 pm
Let's hope the doctors keep her going until the start of the working week then.

Id rather we have our game postponed from purely a situation where Klopp wants more training time.
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #452 on: Today at 05:38:39 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 05:31:29 pm
not a chance the game will be played on Saturday, there will be a period of national mourning and sport will be unlikely to be played, might even put the home CL games next week at risk

Good job there's loads of room to fit rearranged games in.

Probably end up having to extend the season so we get even less of a break this summer.
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #453 on: Today at 05:38:42 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 05:25:37 pm
I always pictured her as a would-be centurion. In a way it would be good because it might make 'King Charles' not a thing.

Either way, we don't know how bad she is doing so there's no need to speculate. People of that age may have many serious medical emergencies before they actually pass away.


Oh it's definitely bad - they would never had made this announcement today if it wasn't.  They very rarely report on the Queen's health as it's consider stricly private,
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #454 on: Today at 05:39:18 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 05:06:30 pm
She has clearly died or is about to but they are keeping it quiet because they have to follow the protocol.


I'll get it out there. I'm about as anti-monarchist as you could get.

She hasn't died but there are obviously grave concerns for health. Family gathering for what may or not be coming over the next few days. Nothing more, nothing less and certainly no conspiracy theories that you may be concerned about.

Maybe just chill out and think of it in normal family terms but with the protocol attached (i.e. news may be delayed).
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #455 on: Today at 05:40:33 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 05:31:27 pm
This isn't even meant in an edgy way but the season is already congested enough ffs  :no

Can't you just cancel all the tory sports for a week or something?

I think pushing a game back in this case might be good if it buys us time to get bodies back. If she could kick it before the Chelsea game that'd be handy.
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #456 on: Today at 05:42:03 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 05:40:33 pm
I think pushing a game back in this case might be good if it buys us time to get bodies back. If she could kick it before the Chelsea game that'd be handy.

As Klopp said about the Mancs maybe getting the game abandoned the other week, there's nowhere else to play it.
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #457 on: Today at 05:42:36 pm »
At the moment to escape coverage we have pointless on bbc2 and something called moneybags on ch4.
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #458 on: Today at 05:43:29 pm »
Stopped off for a crate of ale on the way home there.
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #459 on: Today at 05:43:49 pm »
Marijompole City are winning 2-0 against Atmosfera with just a few minutes to go. Imagine if she dies now and the game is postponed!
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #460 on: Today at 05:43:51 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:42:03 pm
As Klopp said about the Mancs maybe getting the game abandoned the other week, there's nowhere else to play it.

Unless we go deep in every competition again, which isn't looking that likely, a gap will appear somewhere.
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #461 on: Today at 05:43:53 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 05:25:37 pm
Either way, we don't know how bad she is doing so there's no need to speculate. People of that age may have many serious medical emergencies before they actually pass away.

Didn't her husband have a dodgy spell in hospital, recover , then not too long after (6 weeks?) pass away?
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #462 on: Today at 05:43:54 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 05:42:36 pm
At the moment to escape coverage we have pointless on bbc2 and something called moneybags on ch4.

It's Disney day so we're going to watch the new Thor film 👍
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #463 on: Today at 05:43:57 pm »
I'm getting this out there. Simon Callow has been the Queen for the last six months at least.FACT.
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #464 on: Today at 05:45:06 pm »
Unfortunately it will probably mean that the new series of The Crown gets postponed. Was due out this Autumn.
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #465 on: Today at 05:45:16 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 05:01:17 pm
that doesn't make a lot of sense, if you have Tory beliefs then how can you not be a Tory?
I think I'll go with former Tory. I'm probably classed as a liberal now.  But I do totally see what a bunch of utter c*nts the majority of Tories in government are.
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #466 on: Today at 05:45:42 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:43:54 pm
It's Disney day so we're going to watch the new Thor film 👍

I thought today was Star Trek day?
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #467 on: Today at 05:47:37 pm »
Im gonna watch Death in Paradise.
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #468 on: Today at 05:49:16 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 05:43:51 pm
Unless we go deep in every competition again, which isn't looking that likely, a gap will appear somewhere.

If Chelsea was called off for example then it's feasible that between the two of us we go deep enough in Europe/domestic cups to leave no gap to play the game. And when you get to the later stages of the FA Cup there's already league games scheduled for those dates.
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #469 on: Today at 05:49:27 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 05:47:37 pm
Im gonna watch Death in Paradise.
Fucking hell mate, things are bleak enough with the war in Ukraine, the Queen on her last legs and Liverpool looking like Everton in disguise without doing that to yourself.
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #470 on: Today at 05:49:40 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:45:06 pm
Unfortunately it will probably mean that the new series of The Crown gets postponed. Was due out this Autumn.
Shes never gonna see how it ends now either :(
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #471 on: Today at 05:50:22 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:49:16 pm
If Chelsea was called off for example then it's feasible that between the two of us we go deep enough in Europe/domestic cups to leave no gap to play the game. And when you get to the later stages of the FA Cup there's already league games scheduled for those dates.

Flip a coin with Camilla's face on it to decide the winner. If it's against Chelsea we might as well do that . Let Kepa make the call though.
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #472 on: Today at 05:51:18 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:43:53 pm
Didn't her husband have a dodgy spell in hospital, recover , then not too long after (6 weeks?) pass away?

Yeah, but it's not like that. The docs have said, this is it. Probably a matter of hours, if ahe has not gone already
 They wouldn't have called all the family and kicked off the news protocols (dresscodes, suspend planned programmes) otherwise.
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #473 on: Today at 05:52:00 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 05:47:37 pm
Im gonna watch Death in Paradise.

First time Aberdeen has ever been called that.
