« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Monarchy  (Read 6371 times)

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,131
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #120 on: Today at 01:00:07 pm »
Truss is like Colin from What we do in the shadows
Logged

Online Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,344
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #121 on: Today at 01:00:31 pm »
Family on their way, BBC programming interrupted its not far off. When the news readers start wearing black, you know its happened
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,753
  • Truthiness
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #122 on: Today at 01:00:43 pm »
Is it best that the Wolves game on Saturday is postponed or Chelsea with a new manager the following weekend?
Come on Lizzie, do us a favour here.

Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 01:00:07 pm
Truss is like Colin from What we do in the shadows
:D
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online lfcred1976

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 93
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #123 on: Today at 01:01:09 pm »
Will be avoiding TV for a few weeks when she finally falls off the perch. Was bad enough when Phil the Greek died.
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,955
  • JFT96.
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #124 on: Today at 01:03:06 pm »
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Today at 01:01:09 pm
Will be avoiding TV for a few weeks when she finally falls off the perch. Was bad enough when Phil the Greek died.

On a positive note, Nigel Frottage might spontaneously combust at the news so all isn't lost.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,781
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #125 on: Today at 01:03:13 pm »
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Today at 01:01:09 pm
Will be avoiding TV for a few weeks when she finally falls off the perch. Was bad enough when Phil the Greek died.

Ive saved up a few series' for a rainy, its about to piss down. 
Logged

Online lfcred1976

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 93
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #126 on: Today at 01:04:44 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:03:13 pm
Ive saved up a few series' for a rainy, its about to piss down.

Good shout. Cant be arsed with all the flag waving gammons crying their eyes out over a woman who lived in sheer luxury all her life while the rest of the country is on its arse.
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,318
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #127 on: Today at 01:05:32 pm »
That clip of a teenaged Liz Truss talking about wanting to abolish the monarchy is going to be doing the rounds...
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,925
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #128 on: Today at 01:08:15 pm »
The thrill of Boris going and the dismay at Truss coming in.

They do say mixing uppers and downers is a lethal cocktail.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,633
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #129 on: Today at 01:09:36 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:00:43 pm
Is it best that the Wolves game on Saturday is postponed or Chelsea with a new manager the following weekend?
Come on Lizzie, do us a favour here.
 :D

Hope not, as my 5 year old is buzzing about going over in the Belfast - Birkenhead boat tomorrow night  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,781
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #130 on: Today at 01:09:48 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 01:05:32 pm
That clip of a teenaged Liz Truss talking about wanting to abolish the monarchy is going to be doing the rounds...

Ive just said to my mate who hates his job, youre about to get a week off. Truss the convert will go into overdrive to quell any anti monarchy rhetoric. Could even be a month off.

Logged

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,184
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #131 on: Today at 01:11:03 pm »
That's the weekend games cancelled then.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,449
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #132 on: Today at 01:11:12 pm »
Elmo, can I kip at yours ?I feel the need to be near Balmoral at this grave time .
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,710
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #133 on: Today at 01:11:39 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:09:48 pm
Ive just said to my mate who hates his job, youre about to get a week off. Truss the convert will go into overdrive to quell any anti monarchy rhetoric. Could even be a month off.

She wanted to cancel the extra Bank Holiday but the decision hasn't been formally taken...
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,951
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #134 on: Today at 01:12:22 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 01:05:32 pm
That clip of a teenaged Liz Truss talking about wanting to abolish the monarchy is going to be doing the rounds...
already is

I think its stupid dragging  that up anyway

I'm sure everyone thought or said stuff when younger than was stupid
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,399
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #135 on: Today at 01:13:26 pm »
What would happen if she died during the world cup, would the England team not compete or what.

Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 01:11:03 pm
That's the weekend games cancelled then.
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,955
  • JFT96.
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #136 on: Today at 01:13:29 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 01:11:03 pm
That's the weekend games cancelled then.

Klopp's googling package holidays to Tenerife right now for a warm weather training camp as we speak :D
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,021
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #137 on: Today at 01:14:41 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 01:08:15 pm
The thrill of Boris going and the dismay at Truss coming in.

They do say mixing uppers and downers is a lethal cocktail.
they just said on BBC news that her being forced to be upright to meet those c*nts may have taken it out of her.

The Tories have killed the Queen!
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,449
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #138 on: Today at 01:15:02 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 01:13:29 pm
Klopp's googling package holidays to Tenerife right now for a warm weather training camp as we speak :D
Or a visit to derren brown to see if he can trick our players into the ones they were last year.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,925
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #139 on: Today at 01:15:12 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 01:12:22 pm
already is

I think its stupid dragging  that up anyway

I'm sure everyone thought or said stuff when younger than was stupid

Liz Truss spoke a lot more sense when she was young.

It's what she says now that worries me.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,449
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #140 on: Today at 01:15:23 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:14:41 pm
they just said on BBC news that her being forced to be upright to meet those c*nts may have taken it out of her.

The Tories have killed the Queen!
That's some impressive spin !
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online lfcred1976

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 93
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #141 on: Today at 01:15:42 pm »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 01:13:26 pm
What would happen if she died during the world cup, would the England team not compete or what.

Shouldnt have any impact. Pretty sure the players wouldnt be arsed.  Just crack on with the tournament as planned.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,449
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #142 on: Today at 01:15:58 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 01:15:12 pm
Liz Truss spoke a lot more sense when she was young.

It's what she says now that worries me.
went downhill from three months.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,780
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: The Monarchy
« Reply #143 on: Today at 01:16:37 pm »
Just looking forward to the headline, BAKED BEAN BROWN BREAD!
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 