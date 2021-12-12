Truss is like Colin from What we do in the shadows
Will be avoiding TV for a few weeks when she finally falls off the perch. Was bad enough when Phil the Greek died.
Ive saved up a few series' for a rainy, its about to piss down.
Is it best that the Wolves game on Saturday is postponed or Chelsea with a new manager the following weekend? Come on Lizzie, do us a favour here.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
That clip of a teenaged Liz Truss talking about wanting to abolish the monarchy is going to be doing the rounds...
Ive just said to my mate who hates his job, youre about to get a week off. Truss the convert will go into overdrive to quell any anti monarchy rhetoric. Could even be a month off.
That's the weekend games cancelled then.
The thrill of Boris going and the dismay at Truss coming in.They do say mixing uppers and downers is a lethal cocktail.
Klopp's googling package holidays to Tenerife right now for a warm weather training camp as we speak
already isI think its stupid dragging that up anywayI'm sure everyone thought or said stuff when younger than was stupid
they just said on BBC news that her being forced to be upright to meet those c*nts may have taken it out of her.The Tories have killed the Queen!
What would happen if she died during the world cup, would the England team not compete or what.
Liz Truss spoke a lot more sense when she was young.It's what she says now that worries me.
