Abolishing the monarchy is probably not achievable, and has every chance of leaving us in a Tory led dictatorship, so I don't think it's a worthwhile fight from a pragmatic point of view.
Royal Spending, the bulk covered by the tax payer, has reached £102m, up £14m. Fucking absurd at any time, especially so during a period where people are struggling to feed their families.
i newspaper@theipaperBut the existence of a so-called golden ratchet clause, inserted by former prime minister David Camerons government in 2012, means the level of the grant cannot be reduced whatever the state of the economy.
Always nauseating seeing the Royal box at Wimbledon. UK tennis always feels a bit elitist and snobbery
That's because it is. Unfortunately unless you have money, the chances of you making it in Tennis are slim to none and the British Tennis Association don't give any real help in terms of helping young kids have easy access to courts. Instead its about allowing rich, fat, middle age c*nts play all the time and are priced as such.Its the same for many sports in this country. For all we lambast football in this country, it at least is very accessible for all sections of society.
The paparazzi and their invasive photo-lenses. Disgraceful. I mean, who wants to see that!?
and they are happy for it to stay like this - would rather no british winners for decades than some normal kid from a council estate. I remember being a kid and jeremy bates being the only highlight for brits and lots of people on tv 'why can't we produce a winner' even as a kid i said to my parents its because hardly anyone gets a chance.
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/jul/15/sandringham-estate-police-barred-investigating-wildlife-crimeSays it all really. Get rid of the lot of them
The Guardian seems to be coming out with an exclusive on this rancid mob nearly every other day now. What has changed?
