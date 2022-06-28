and they are happy for it to stay like this - would rather no british winners for decades than some normal kid from a council estate. I remember being a kid and jeremy bates being the only highlight for brits and lots of people on tv 'why can't we produce a winner' even as a kid i said to my parents its because hardly anyone gets a chance.



Where I grew up in Ireland there was a tennis club, but only rich kids with DUP voting parents could ever afford to go, I lived on a council estate and all we had was football and GAA, hockey/cricket/rugby were regarded as "Protestant" sports, so if you did want to play them you'd likely have gotten your head kicked in walking through the staunchly Loyalist estates to get to the clubs, thankfully it's changed completely now, as my son plays rugby, but as with the poster I quoted, those sports were ringfenced by either expense or religious division.