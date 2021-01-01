If a transfer is permissible, we'll swap who we want. Or, as suggested early on, ban trading altogether.



Don't mind any of the paths, as long as it's clear.







Robbie PMd me and explained why he is happy to go with it. Youve convinced me no free transfers at all for the sake of fairness, so well cancel that one.Samie and Andy barely made effort to get players (look at their picks, theyll probably happily tell you) not having them fill up their teams with half decent players just by asking, or people giving them trade offs for players they dont want.As I said, trades can happen with permission, to stop stupid trades happening.