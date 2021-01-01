If a transfer is permissible, we'll swap who we want. Or, as suggested early on, ban trading altogether.
Don't mind any of the paths, as long as it's clear.
Robbie PMd me and explained why he is happy to go with it. Youve convinced me no free transfers at all for the sake of fairness, so well cancel that one.
Samie and Andy barely made effort to get players (look at their picks, theyll probably happily tell you) not having them fill up their teams with half decent players just by asking, or people giving them trade offs for players they dont want.
As I said, trades can happen with permission, to stop stupid trades happening.