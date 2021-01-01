Tactics boffs are saying there wont be keepers within 20 years - forward thinker.Could one of the usual heroes help me convert my sorry mess into a team please - RonaldoOlmo Reus Berardi F.Ruiz E.AlvarezSosa Kimpembe Hummels Walker-Pieters Donnarumma4-2-3-1 with the full backs getting forward. Yellow kit for my canaries down a mineshaft.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Look out lads, weve got an MS Paint badass on our hands here.
This any good?
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
What rounds do we need to fill for them?
Lovely.Andy CB Harry Maguire (round 13) CB Phil Jones (round 12)RB Wan Bissaka (round 10)CM Tom Davies (round 7)SamieGK Jakupovic (round 9)RB Lowton (round CB Jagielka (round 9)CB Mustafi (round 11)ST - Akinfenwa (round 15)RW - Puncheon (round 10)
Is Jagielka even playing at this stage?
Trade agreedSurfer recieves UpamecanoRobbieredman recieves no player in return
The vote trading has begun
Alas, Akinfenwa has retired. Do you know who is still playing though? John Stead. Or Roque Santa Cruz. The Paraguayan John Stead. David Nugent perhaps?
I'll take his Bebe then, if it needs to be marked as a trade. Thought it was more honest first time round mind..
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.33]