Author Topic: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion  (Read 8634 times)

Offline Adz LFC

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 08:17:50 pm »
Im so glad that Jürgen is a Red

Offline Adz LFC

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #481 on: Yesterday at 08:37:42 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 08:13:45 pm
Tactics boffs are saying there wont be keepers within 20 years - forward thinker.

Could one of the usual heroes help me convert my sorry mess into a team please -

                    Ronaldo

Olmo               Reus           Berardi

           F.Ruiz         E.Alvarez

Sosa   Kimpembe   Hummels  Walker-Pieters

                   Donnarumma

4-2-3-1 with the full backs getting forward. Yellow kit for my canaries down a mineshaft.



This any good?
Im so glad that Jürgen is a Red

Online Crosby Nick

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 09:46:21 pm »
Kimmich.  Camavinga

Eriksen

Or

Kimmich

Camavinga.  Eriksen
Online tubby

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #483 on: Yesterday at 09:46:41 pm »
First one.
Online Lastrador

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #484 on: Yesterday at 09:46:44 pm »
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #485 on: Yesterday at 10:02:59 pm »
Look out lads, weve got an MS Paint badass on our hands here.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #486 on: Yesterday at 10:06:03 pm »
Por favor...

Pope

Pavard.   Gomez.   Alaba.  Tierney

Kimmich.   Camavinga

Eriksen

Rodrygo.  Isaak.  Coman

Nice pretty kit please.
Online Lastrador

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #487 on: Yesterday at 10:15:01 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:02:59 pm
Look out lads, weve got an MS Paint badass on our hands here.
c*nt.  ;D

No need to flex my MS paint muscles on this though, createformation.com got me covered. You only have to type your player's name in the correct position, and the ugly face magically appears.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #488 on: Yesterday at 10:19:17 pm »
Quote from: Adz LFC on Yesterday at 08:37:42 pm


This any good?
Cheers Adz, thats great thank you. Unlike my team.
Online tubby

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #489 on: Yesterday at 10:25:07 pm »
Really good team for Last.
Offline Betty Blue

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #490 on: Yesterday at 10:53:36 pm »
Barring any last minute trading -



Could also put Jorginho in over Gavi, but not sure Jorginho brings anything that Thiago doesn't?
Offline Max_powers

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #491 on: Today at 02:36:33 am »
Online Elzar

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #492 on: Today at 09:03:43 am »
Andy Muller sheep suggestions - CB, CB, RB and maybe a CM
Samie sheep suggestions - GK, RB, CB, CB, ST, RW/LW


Anyone got any to add?

Round 10 - Javi Manquillo
Round 12 - Bebe / Maguire
Round 13 - Wan Bissaka
Round 14 - Iwobi and Grant Hanley


Online El Lobo

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #493 on: Today at 09:10:19 am »
What rounds do we need to fill for them?
Online Elzar

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #494 on: Today at 09:11:02 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:10:19 am
What rounds do we need to fill for them?
Samie - Needs players from Rounds: 5,6,7,8,9, 10, 11, 13, 14,15


Andy Muller - Needs players from Rounds: 2,4,5,6,7,8,10,11,12,13,14,15
Online El Lobo

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #495 on: Today at 09:30:16 am »
Lovely.

Andy

CB Harry Maguire (round 13)
CB Phil Jones (round 12)
RB Wan Bissaka (round 10)
CM Tom Davies (round 7)

Samie

GK Jakupovic (round 9)
RB Lowton (round
CB Jagielka (round 9)
CB Mustafi (round 11)
ST - Akinfenwa (round 15)
RW - Puncheon (round 10)
Online AndyMuller

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #496 on: Today at 09:34:25 am »
Hahahahaha for fuck sake.
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #497 on: Today at 09:36:19 am »
Nice work Lobo  ;D
Online El Lobo

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #498 on: Today at 10:04:17 am »
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #499 on: Today at 10:51:57 am »
Last, Betty, Max and Lobo with good teams.
Online Elzar

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #500 on: Today at 01:43:02 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:30:16 am
Lovely.

Andy

CB Harry Maguire (round 13)
CB Phil Jones (round 12)
RB Wan Bissaka (round 10)
CM Tom Davies (round 7)

Samie

GK Jakupovic (round 9)
RB Lowton (round
CB Jagielka (round 9)
CB Mustafi (round 11)
ST - Akinfenwa (round 15)
RW - Puncheon (round 10)


Seems good enough unless anyone has other options. Will throw in Bebe for Samie at right wing if he wanted...

Lets get some XI's together if haven't already done so. Will try put some votes up tomorrow.
Online Linudden

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #501 on: Today at 03:10:23 pm »
Is Jagielka even playing at this stage? :D
Online Elzar

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #502 on: Today at 03:20:57 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 03:10:23 pm
Is Jagielka even playing at this stage? :D

Stoke Cities centre back? Of course he is!
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #503 on: Today at 03:31:46 pm »
Final team


Online Elzar

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #504 on: Today at 03:32:47 pm »
Trade agreed
Surfer recieves Upamecano
Robbieredman recieves no player in return
Offline Betty Blue

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #505 on: Today at 03:44:16 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 03:32:47 pm
Trade agreed
Surfer recieves Upamecano
Robbieredman recieves no player in return

The vote trading has begun  :D
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #506 on: Today at 03:46:29 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 03:44:16 pm
The vote trading has begun  :D
;D


Surfer was the only one to make me an offer and I didn't need who he offered.


Trading closed for me now
Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #507 on: Today at 06:01:25 pm »
Cheers robbie.

Will post my lineup later Elzar. 

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #508 on: Today at 06:12:31 pm »
Think people are mostly sorted now, but in case anyone still needs something... feel free to pick from Zlatan,  Schar,  Julian Alvarez,  Norgaard.
Offline Samie

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #509 on: Today at 06:17:27 pm »
I'll take Zlatan mate.  :wave
Online Elzar

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #510 on: Today at 06:22:14 pm »
No you wont. No freebies for the sake of it for fuck sake ;D

Youve all gone soft
Offline Samie

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #511 on: Today at 06:24:24 pm »
He offered, I took. Sealed with a kiss. I get Zlatan.  :wave
Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #512 on: Today at 06:30:21 pm »
Samie can have Zlatan...Better to see players put to use. 

Just passing on robbie's kindness  ;D

Online Elzar

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #513 on: Today at 07:10:15 pm »
In that case you dont get Upamecano. No boring sharing, we want Akinfenwa upfront.
Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #514 on: Today at 07:46:56 pm »
I'll take his Bebe then,  if it needs to be marked as a trade.  Thought it was more honest first time round mind..


Online El Lobo

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #515 on: Today at 07:56:37 pm »
Literally defeats the object of the whole thing :duh
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #516 on: Today at 08:05:30 pm »
Alas, Akinfenwa has retired.

Do you know who is still playing though? John Stead. Or Roque Santa Cruz. The Paraguayan John Stead. David Nugent perhaps?
Online Elzar

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #517 on: Today at 08:08:00 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:05:30 pm
Alas, Akinfenwa has retired.

Do you know who is still playing though? John Stead. Or Roque Santa Cruz. The Paraguayan John Stead. David Nugent perhaps?

Good point! Never noticed that. Roque Santa Cruz it is
Online Elzar

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #518 on: Today at 08:08:42 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 07:46:56 pm
I'll take his Bebe then,  if it needs to be marked as a trade.  Thought it was more honest first time round mind..




Fair enough, hes going on your right wing in that case
