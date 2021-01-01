Alas, Akinfenwa has retired. Do you know who is still playing though? John Stead. Or Roque Santa Cruz. The Paraguayan John Stead. David Nugent perhaps?

Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez