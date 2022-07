Tactics boffs are saying there won’t be keepers within 20 years - forward thinker. Could one of the usual heroes help me convert my sorry mess into a team please - Ronaldo Olmo Reus Berardi F.Ruiz E.Alvarez Sosa Kimpembe Hummels Walker-Pieters Donnarumma 4-2-3-1 with the full backs getting forward. Yellow kit for my canaries down a mineshaft.

“Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too.” Rafa Benitez