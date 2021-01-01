« previous next »
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 05:14:00 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 05:05:59 pm
Sorry folks, Ive been on the ale since Thursday basically so this completely slipped by. Shall I have a go of catching up or does somebody want to take the reigns?

Keep going. Youre not too far behind some of us!
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 05:34:01 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 05:05:59 pm
Sorry folks, Ive been on the ale since Thursday basically so this completely slipped by. Shall I have a go of catching up or does somebody want to take the reigns?

If you want to continue, you have a repick for the last round and a double pick, could easily get 3 players and be right back on track.
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 08:34:11 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:14:00 pm
Keep going. Youre not too far behind some of us!

Yeah keep going. Some of us have been on the ale since Wednesday so only one days drinking to catch up.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:35:51 pm by red1977 »
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #283 on: Today at 11:54:44 am »
Stunning round for Lone Star who has got players in and is now taking risks!
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #284 on: Today at 12:05:22 pm »
Three out of three for me! And Ive even seen one of them play a couple of times.

Feels like that this is turning into an U23 draft for me. Ive taken the judge as they are now criteria quite seriously I think. Unlike picking Lucas Leiva for example. :D
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #285 on: Today at 12:11:37 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:54:44 am
Stunning round for Lone Star who has got players in and is now taking risks!

The problem is Dybala has been shite for the last few seasons and De Ligt has been taking massive flak at Juve. Definitely smart for him to start taking risks, but judging on current form neither are world beaters.

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:05:22 pm
Three out of three for me! And Ive even seen one of them play a couple of times.

Feels like that this is turning into an U23 draft for me. Ive taken the judge as they are now criteria quite seriously I think. Unlike picking Lucas Leiva for example. :D

Haha same. New tactic, pick all rumoured Liverpool transfer targets. Is Quaresma still playing?
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #286 on: Today at 12:25:36 pm »
God damnit Last.
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #287 on: Today at 12:28:01 pm »
My best options for the next category will be absolutely Draft poison I think. Not sure whether to choose one anyway for the LOLs or play it safer.
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #288 on: Today at 12:33:11 pm »
I'll be blocking the most obvious pick available this round. If you want to block yourself then go for it.
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #289 on: Today at 12:40:41 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 12:33:11 pm
I'll be blocking the most obvious pick available this round. If you want to block yourself then go for it.

Well I'm picking Youri betty,  and as proven uselessly so far,  I'm a man of my word unlike these rapscallions.

Edit: oops tielemans taken. 
« Last Edit: Today at 01:55:44 pm by surfer. Fuck you generator. »
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #290 on: Today at 01:27:13 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:05:22 pm
Three out of three for me! And Ive even seen one of them play a couple of times.

Feels like that this is turning into an U23 draft for me. Ive taken the judge as they are now criteria quite seriously I think. Unlike picking Lucas Leiva for example. :D

Lucas, Modric and Wijnaldum in midfield. Going for votes from the Last of the Summer Wine crowd.
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #291 on: Today at 01:30:44 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:27:13 pm
Lucas, Modric and Wijnaldum in midfield. Going for votes from the Last of the Summer Wine crowd.

David Batty to complete the set?
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #292 on: Today at 02:02:21 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 12:40:41 pm
Well I'm picking Youri betty,  and as proven uselessly so far,  I'm a man of my word unlike these rapscallions.

Edit: oops tielemans taken.

I was staying quiet in the hope you wouldn't notice  :D

I'm blocking the other most obvious pick IMO.
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #293 on: Today at 02:04:56 pm »
---------------Schick

Vinicius----Szoboszlai----Gnabry

---------Ndidi---Henderson


LB-------Savic---Giminez----RB

---------------GK

Pretty happy with what I have. So far. Gonna lock down the remaining picks and then go for more risky picks later.
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #294 on: Today at 02:06:06 pm »
Need a keeper so I'll be picking Kelleher this round.
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #295 on: Today at 02:06:08 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:30:44 pm
David Batty to complete the set?

;D
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #296 on: Today at 02:14:12 pm »
Gulacsi

Chiellini Fofana De Vrij
Carvajal                                 Guerrero

Guimares Brozovic Kroos

Salah Neymar

Happy with that, might just duck out of the picking now.
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #297 on: Today at 02:15:15 pm »
Had to laugh at the Maignan pick in the last repick round. 4 people repicking and 2 of them pick AC Milan's goalkeeper for fuck sake
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #298 on: Today at 02:28:39 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:25:36 pm
God damnit Last.
And I was so smugly thinking of trades.  :butt
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #299 on: Today at 02:29:42 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 12:33:11 pm
I'll be blocking the most obvious pick available this round. If you want to block yourself then go for it.
Emre Can isn't it?  :D
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
« Reply #300 on: Today at 02:42:23 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:15:15 pm
Had to laugh at the Maignan pick in the last repick round. 4 people repicking and 2 of them pick AC Milan's goalkeeper for fuck sake

That was funny! Although Ive never seen my pick play so should let be too smug.

GK

PavardAlabaAraujoTierney

Kimmich
PaquetaCamavinga

RodrigoIsaakLW

Meh.
