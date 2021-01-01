Not sure Ive ever seen Skriniar kick a ball and Im still annoyed I missed out on him. Finding a modern draft quite tricky. Dont watch enough these days.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
That would've been hilarious to be honest Lobo's already got this draft sewn up anyway. Well played. Too many have been playing way too safe (myself included).
If we are judging on current ability then Neymar is a liability.
Is he really though? I know it's fashionable to bash him and he definitely wasted his best years in a nothing league, but he's still one of the most dangerous forwards in the world. Like Elzar says, football is going through a bit of a transition right now and the shortfall in great players is pretty huge compared to years past. In hindsight, maybe going all-time ability might've worked better for this pool of players. Then you'd open the door to some elite names whose career is winding down, as well as the future talents.
Not bashing him. He clearly is quite skilled as player but think he is quite lazy and is coming off his worst season in terms of end product. His motivation has gone is past 2-3 years. There is a reason why PSG want to get rid and only teams interested are the second tier teams.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Hazell and Tubby!
