Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 04:41:01 pm
Not sure Ive ever seen Skriniar kick a ball and Im still annoyed I missed out on him. Finding a modern draft quite tricky. Dont watch enough these days.

Going to open it up a bit more the later we get, as I realise the pool of top players isnt as big. Especially as we are in a bit of a transition of player quality. Lots of older players fading and new stars on the up around Europe.
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 04:32:26 pm
That would've been hilarious to be honest  :D

Lobo's already got this draft sewn up anyway. Well played. Too many have been playing way too safe (myself included).

If we are judging on current ability then Neymar is a liability.
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 07:23:34 pm
If we are judging on current ability then Neymar is a liability.

Is he really though? I know it's fashionable to bash him and he definitely wasted his best years in a nothing league, but he's still one of the most dangerous forwards in the world. Like Elzar says, football is going through a bit of a transition right now and the shortfall in great players is pretty huge compared to years past. In hindsight, maybe going all-time ability might've worked better for this pool of players. Then you'd open the door to some elite names whose career is winding down, as well as the future talents.
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 07:46:20 pm
Is he really though? I know it's fashionable to bash him and he definitely wasted his best years in a nothing league, but he's still one of the most dangerous forwards in the world. Like Elzar says, football is going through a bit of a transition right now and the shortfall in great players is pretty huge compared to years past. In hindsight, maybe going all-time ability might've worked better for this pool of players. Then you'd open the door to some elite names whose career is winding down, as well as the future talents.

Not bashing him. He clearly is quite skilled as player but think he is quite lazy and is coming off his worst season in terms of end product. His motivation has gone is past 2-3 years.  There is a reason why PSG want to get rid and only teams interested are the second tier teams.
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 09:23:51 pm
Not bashing him. He clearly is quite skilled as player but think he is quite lazy and is coming off his worst season in terms of end product. His motivation has gone is past 2-3 years.  There is a reason why PSG want to get rid and only teams interested are the second tier teams.

I don't disagree with any of that. He's definitely declined, but he's still above 80% of the players in his position IMO. And ultimately, he's a big name who people have seen play. I think quite a few of us in here know our old school footballers inside out, but not so much the next gen outside of the Premier League.
 :-X
Think Neymar is probably still in the top 10 wide attackers when fit and playing at a good level, and that's what people would judge it from realistically.
Results incoming, just formatting and deciding on next round
Hazell and Tubby! :wanker
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:04:35 pm
Hazell and Tubby! :wanker

Was convinced Jota would somehow slip under the radar.
