Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion

Elzar

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Today at 12:03:54 pm
Apologies, got stuck in a meeting. Results to come.

Didn't get a pick from XabiArt or max, hopefully they can join the next round
Elzar

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Today at 12:11:54 pm
Well done to all who spotted De Bruyne's birthday. Or maybe not so well done

Quote from: Elzar on Today at 12:09:41 pm
Round 1

Crosby Nick - Lewandowski
Tubby - De Bruyne
Lobo - De Bruyne
Adz - Lewandowski
Lastrador - Kante
red1977 - Muller
Robbieredman - De Gea
Samie - Fernandinho
Hazell - De Bruyne
Drink Sangria - Thiago Alcantara
Lone Star Red - Thiago Silva
Vishwa - Benzema
surfer - Rui Patricio
Andy Muller - Suarez
Betty Blue - Thiago Alcantara
XabiArt- No Pick
Redsince86 - Mykolenko - invalid pick
Max Powers- No Pick

Players needing to repick:
Crosby Nick
Tubby
Adz
El Lobo
Hazell
Betty Blue
Drinks Sangria

Banned List;
De Bruyne, Lewandowski, Thiago
Crosby Nick

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Today at 12:21:01 pm
FFS Adz. :D

And annoyingly, one other I strongly considered went unpicked. Serves me right for over thinking it.
Crosby Nick

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Today at 12:22:17 pm
Also, further evidence that Tubby and Hazell are the same person in terms of drafting.

And Tubby has stitched DS up by getting Betty to pick Thiago. :D
tubby

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Today at 12:43:19 pm
I think I'll go with Modric and Bellingham this time round.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
