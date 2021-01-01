« previous next »
Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion

Elzar

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Yesterday at 10:31:20 pm
We need one more to get 16. I'll start tomorrow around lunch time with either 14 or 16 ( Betty was in if it was 15 plus him).

Elzar

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Today at 08:23:38 am
Anyone else fancy it? :D
Crosby Nick

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Today at 09:32:11 am
If any of you regulars have a sleeper account that you have in case of emergency now is the time to step forward and register an interest.
tubby

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Today at 10:03:37 am
Are there any newbies we can trick into joining the cult?
Drinks Sangria

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Today at 10:11:37 am
Theres a few regulars in the transfer forum that know their shit - Barefoot Doctor?
XabiArt

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Today at 11:14:51 am
I'll play, not drafted in a good while now!
Elzar

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Today at 11:25:49 am
Amazing! That means it's 16 with Betty in.

Thread and PM to come
Elzar

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Today at 11:50:22 am
By the way, if anyone wanted to suggest any rounds, send them to me, as I have a load but I'm sure you all have interesting ideas.
El Lobo

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Today at 11:52:23 am
I assume over 31 is current players, and we cant just pick players who have retired?
Elzar

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Today at 11:53:59 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:52:23 am
I assume over 31 is current players, and we cant just pick players who have retired?

All players must still be active, and any dates/cut offs will be as of today 28 June. (caps, age etc)
Crosby Nick

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Today at 11:57:14 am
Love the link to the original sheep draft (I guess). It was a cricket one. Me and blurred ended up with Aftab Habib and Chris Cowdrey as our final two picks so Im guessing it didnt go to plan.
Elzar

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Today at 12:27:42 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:57:14 am
Love the link to the original sheep draft (I guess). It was a cricket one. Me and blurred ended up with Aftab Habib and Chris Cowdrey as our final two picks so Im guessing it didnt go to plan.

That was 9 years ago! Does not feel like it.
Samie

Today at 12:56:33 pm
We got one more lads if that's okay.  :wave
AndyMuller

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Today at 01:05:26 pm
How do we discuss this then seeing as nobody knows what anybody has picked haha?
Samie

Today at 01:06:24 pm
You just chat more shit than usual. ;D
red1977

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Today at 01:19:52 pm
If we are judging on recent performances. Is there a time frame on that? ie: this season only, last couple of seasons? Cheers.
Hazell

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Today at 01:20:17 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:06:24 pm
You just chat more shit than usual. ;D

Is that even possible for some of us?
Elzar

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Today at 01:35:26 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:56:33 pm
We got one more lads if that's okay.  :wave

Has he posted?

Can join in now since it's still round 1
Elzar

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Today at 01:36:33 pm
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 01:19:52 pm
If we are judging on recent performances. Is there a time frame on that? ie: this season only, last couple of seasons? Cheers.

Pretty much the past season or so - It's impossible to make people vote for an exact time frame really.
red1977

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Today at 01:41:22 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 01:36:33 pm
Pretty much the past season or so - It's impossible to make people vote for an exact time frame really.

 :thumbup
Elzar

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Today at 01:45:54 pm
Anyone is welcome to change their pick up until deadline by the way. If we get all picks in early I will just move onto the next round.
tubby

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Today at 01:47:29 pm
I'm picking Thiago btw, just letting everyone know.
Crosby Nick

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Today at 01:52:41 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 01:47:29 pm
I'm picking Thiago btw, just letting everyone know.

Silva?
tubby

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Today at 01:54:14 pm
