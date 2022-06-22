Sheep draft rules -



All players to be judged on current ability.



Everyone submits (via PM) a player to me that fits into the days category (eg Players that have played for a Ukrainian club). Your pick has to be unique, or you won't get it and have to resubmit a player.



For example



Samie - Fernandinho

Betty - Willian

Linudden - Willian



Samie gets Fernandinho but Betty and Linudden have to resubmit players.



Players that are picked by more than one person will then go on the "banned" list and are not pickable in future rounds unless stated.



I think that's all the rules!



If anyone has any categories they feel would be good for this please PM them to me and I will consider them.



We usually do 15 rounds, so will do similar this time.



Sign up list -

Crosby Nick

Tubby

Lobo

Adz

Lastrador

red1977

Robbieredman

Samie

Hazell

Drink Sangria

Lone Star Red