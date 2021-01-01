« previous next »
Elzar

Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Sheep draft rules -

All players to be judged on current ability.

Everyone submits (via PM) a player to me that fits into the days category (eg Players that have played for a Ukrainian club). Your pick has to be unique, or you won't get it and have to resubmit a player.

For example

Samie - Fernandinho
Betty - Willian
Linudden - Willian

Samie gets Fernandinho but Betty and Linudden have to resubmit players.

Players that are picked by more than one person will then go on the "banned" list and are not pickable in future rounds unless stated.

I think that's all the rules!

If anyone has any categories they feel would be good for this please PM them to me and I will consider them.

We usually do 15 rounds, so will do similar this time.

Sign up list -
Crosby Nick
Tubby
Lobo
Adz
Lastrador
red1977
Robbieredman
Samie
Hazell
Drink Sangria
Crosby Nick

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Love a sheep draft, although Im crap at them.

In.
tubby

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Yip
El Lobo

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
:thumbup
Adz LFC

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
In :wave
Lastrador

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
In
Samie

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
If you're doing a Sheep Draft you need Saint Kopite.  :wave
Saint Kopite

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Saint Kopite

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
And Hello Everyone.

Hope all of you are doing well.
Elzar

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Welcome back! You in?  :D
Elzar

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
You joining then?
red1977

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Ill have a pop! (Juke box stops and the whole pup full of hells angels turn round to look at the skinny guy in chino shorts stood at the door).
Linudden

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
I don't watch enough football nowadays for this sorry to say  :-X
Elzar

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
I might not be able to start this until Monday by the way, as I'm away this weekend so unable to do the player picks.
Samie

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
RobbieRedman

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
In  8)
Hazell

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Crap at these but in please :wave
Elzar

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Well?!

Samie

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
I suppose I'm in Nabil.  :wave
Lastrador

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
Isn't the current champion morally obliged to participate in the next draft?
Drinks Sangria

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Sign up and discussion
So we submit in secret and then get told if you need to resubmit?

Ill have a go.
