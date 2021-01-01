Sheep draft rules -
All players to be judged on current ability.
Everyone submits (via PM) a player to me that fits into the days category (eg Players that have played for a Ukrainian club). Your pick has to be unique, or you won't get it and have to resubmit a player.
For example
Samie - Fernandinho
Betty - Willian
Linudden - Willian
Samie gets Fernandinho but Betty and Linudden have to resubmit players.
Players that are picked by more than one person will then go on the "banned" list and are not pickable in future rounds unless stated.
I think that's all the rules!
If anyone has any categories they feel would be good for this please PM them to me and I will consider them.
We usually do 15 rounds, so will do similar this time.
Sign up list -
Crosby Nick
Tubby
Lobo
Adz
Lastrador
red1977
Robbieredman
Samie
Hazell
Drink Sangria