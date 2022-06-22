Teardrop-Massive Attack/Elizabeth Fraser (1996) [/color][/font]<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/u7K72X4eo_s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/u7K72X4eo_s</a>
She was supposedly pregnant when she recorded that song, hence the video of a foetus in a womb. Was originally to be sung by Madonna. Better decision made in the end.
Teardrop is a brilliant song. I really like the Jose Gonzalez version, but nothing tops this.
