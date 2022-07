Just fully caught up with two of the other tracks on the EP, wow, as good as anything in that 40 year career. Damon Reece/

Sean Cook (Spiritualised/Lupine Wolf)

must take a lot of credit for that rhythm on Underwater, (2:05 plus) plus Steve Hackett in there as well. Feels more Massive Attack than Cocteau Twins which is understandable.

Underwater

-Elizabeth Fraser/Damon Reece (Sun's Signature) (EP 18th June 2022)

Golden Air

-Elizabeth Fraser/Damon Reece (Sun's Signature) (EP 18th June 2022)

Apples

-Elizabeth Fraser/Damon Reece (Sun's Signature) (EP 18th June 2022)

[/size]