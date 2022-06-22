« previous next »
Elizabeth Fraser

Elizabeth Fraser
June 22, 2022, 12:34:35 am
A new generation is probably finding out about Kate Bush this week, someone else who appeared a little later, but with quieter entrance and less commercially successful was Elizabeth Fraser, with the Cocteau Twins. So, as she releases an EP with her Echo and the Bunnymen/Massive Attack partner Damon Reece. for the benefit of those with shorter histories, here's an introduction.


Underwater-Elizabeth Fraser/Damon Reece (Sun's Signature) (EP 18th June 2022)[/font]<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/e0f-gwU5dhI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/e0f-gwU5dhI</a>


Feathers Oar BladesCocteau Twins (Peel Session 1982)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8rlJ0B0wXW8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8rlJ0B0wXW8</a>


Song For The Siren This Mortal Coil/Elizabeth Fraser (1984), Tim Buckley Song

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HFWKJ2FUiAQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HFWKJ2FUiAQ</a>


Suckling The Mender-Cocteau Twins (1988)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/C5HgIC3nIjk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/C5HgIC3nIjk</a>


Candleland-Ian McCulloch/Elizabeth Fraser (1989)
 
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oytzwp7rLxg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oytzwp7rLxg</a>


Cherry Coloured Funk-Cocteau Twins (1990)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wMwO9UACbSQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wMwO9UACbSQ</a>


Rilkean Heart-Cocteau Twins (1996)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lkvmjniEW0E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lkvmjniEW0E</a>


Grace-Jeff Buckley (1996) (Use google to find why this is in there)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/A3adFWKE9JE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/A3adFWKE9JE</a>


Teardrop-Massive Attack/Elizabeth Fraser (1996)
 
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/u7K72X4eo_s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/u7K72X4eo_s</a>


Alice-The Cocteau Twins (1996) The Lovely Bones
 
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Sy2o6dzE9w8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Sy2o6dzE9w8</a>


This Love-Craig Armstrong/Elizabeth Fraser (1998)
 
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/URvC-7lcrvI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/URvC-7lcrvI</a>

Silent Spring-Massive Attack/Elizabeth Fraser (2006)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wi-i8kYCFzI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wi-i8kYCFzI</a>


Moses-Elizabeth Fraser (2009)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_Jb1xm-eCvc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_Jb1xm-eCvc</a>


Downside Up-Peter Gabriel/Elizabeth Fraser/Paul Buchanan (2011)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RkIDBJoAqRo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RkIDBJoAqRo</a>


She Moved Through The Fair-Elizabeth Fraser (2016)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Rjdb7BQ3obI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Rjdb7BQ3obI</a>


At Last I Am Free-Elizabeth Fraser (2017)


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CiRA5ny2Vrs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CiRA5ny2Vrs</a>
Re: Elizabeth Fraser
Reply #1 on: June 23, 2022, 01:21:54 am
Lots of fantastic songs there, from an amazing talent.
Re: Elizabeth Fraser
Reply #2 on: June 24, 2022, 12:02:53 am

Just fully caught up with two of the other tracks on the EP, wow, as good as anything in that 40 year career. Damon Reece/Sean Cook (Spiritualised/Lupine Wolf) must take a lot of credit for that rhythm on Underwater, (2:05 plus) plus Steve Hackett  in there as well. Feels more Massive Attack than Cocteau Twins which is understandable.


https://www.metacritic.com/music/suns-signature-ep/suns-signature

https://www.theguardian.com/music/2022/jun/19/suns-signature-by-suns-signature-review-swoonworthy-sounds-from-a-mighty-pop-partnership



Underwater-Elizabeth Fraser/Damon Reece (Sun's Signature) (EP 18th June 2022)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/e0f-gwU5dhI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/e0f-gwU5dhI</a>


Golden Air-Elizabeth Fraser/Damon Reece (Sun's Signature) (EP 18th June 2022)<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FN1fTs15jD4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FN1fTs15jD4</a>[/size]


Apples-Elizabeth Fraser/Damon Reece (Sun's Signature) (EP 18th June 2022)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GRE8MFkWIFw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GRE8MFkWIFw</a>
Last Edit: Today at 12:42:16 am by Black Bull Nova
Re: Elizabeth Fraser
Reply #3 on: Today at 12:45:42 am

Another released track today, another one worth a listen if you like the other stuff

Blue Dusk-Elizabeth Fraser/Damon Reece (Sun's Signature)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gGYuPj07nAw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gGYuPj07nAw</a>
