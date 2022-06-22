Please
A new generation is probably finding out about Kate Bush this week, someone else who appeared a little later, but with quieter entrance and less commercially successful was Elizabeth Fraser, with the Cocteau Twins. So, as she releases an EP with her Echo and the Bunnymen/Massive Attack partner Damon Reece. for the benefit of those with shorter histories, here's an introduction.
Underwater
-
Elizabeth Fraser/Damon Reece (Sun's Signature) (EP 18th June 2022)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/e0f-gwU5dhI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/e0f-gwU5dhI</a>
Feathers Oar Blades
Cocteau Twins (Peel Session 1982)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8rlJ0B0wXW8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8rlJ0B0wXW8</a>
Song For The Siren This Mortal Coil/Elizabeth Fraser (1984), Tim Buckley Song
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HFWKJ2FUiAQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HFWKJ2FUiAQ</a>
Suckling The Mender-Cocteau Twins (1988)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/C5HgIC3nIjk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/C5HgIC3nIjk</a>
Candleland-Ian McCulloch/Elizabeth Fraser (1989)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oytzwp7rLxg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oytzwp7rLxg</a>
C
herry Coloured Funk-Cocteau Twins (1990)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wMwO9UACbSQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wMwO9UACbSQ</a>
Rilkean Heart-Cocteau Twins (1996)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/lkvmjniEW0E" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/lkvmjniEW0E</a>
Grace-Jeff Buckley (1996)
(Use google to find why this is in there)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/A3adFWKE9JE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/A3adFWKE9JE</a>
Teardrop-Massive Attack/Elizabeth Fraser (1996)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/u7K72X4eo_s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/u7K72X4eo_s</a>
Alice-The Cocteau Twins (1996) The Lovely Bones
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Sy2o6dzE9w8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Sy2o6dzE9w8</a>
This Love-Craig Armstrong/Elizabeth Fraser (1998)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/URvC-7lcrvI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/URvC-7lcrvI</a>
Silent Spring-Massive Attack/Elizabeth Fraser (2006)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/wi-i8kYCFzI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/wi-i8kYCFzI</a>
Moses-Elizabeth Fraser (2009)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_Jb1xm-eCvc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_Jb1xm-eCvc</a>
Downside Up-Peter Gabriel/Elizabeth Fraser/Paul Buchanan (2011)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RkIDBJoAqRo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RkIDBJoAqRo</a>
She Moved Through The Fair-Elizabeth Fraser (2016)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Rjdb7BQ3obI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Rjdb7BQ3obI</a>
At Last I Am Free-Elizabeth Fraser (2017)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CiRA5ny2Vrs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CiRA5ny2Vrs</a>
Re: Elizabeth Fraser
Lots of fantastic songs there, from an amazing talent.
Re: Elizabeth Fraser
Just fully caught up with two of the other tracks on the EP, wow, as good as anything in that 40 year career. Damon Reece/
Sean Cook (Spiritualised/Lupine Wolf)
must take a lot of credit for that rhythm on Underwater, (2:05 plus) plus Steve Hackett in there as well. Feels more Massive Attack than Cocteau Twins which is understandable.
https://www.metacritic.com/music/suns-signature-ep/suns-signature
https://www.theguardian.com/music/2022/jun/19/suns-signature-by-suns-signature-review-swoonworthy-sounds-from-a-mighty-pop-partnership
Underwater
-
Elizabeth Fraser/Damon Reece (Sun's Signature) (EP 18th June 2022)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/e0f-gwU5dhI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/e0f-gwU5dhI</a>
Golden Air
-
Elizabeth Fraser/Damon Reece (Sun's Signature) (EP 18th June 2022)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FN1fTs15jD4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FN1fTs15jD4</a>
[/size]
Apples
-
Elizabeth Fraser/Damon Reece (Sun's Signature) (EP 18th June 2022)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GRE8MFkWIFw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GRE8MFkWIFw</a>
Re: Elizabeth Fraser
Another released track today, another one worth a listen if you like the other stuff
Blue Dusk
-
Elizabeth Fraser/Damon Reece (Sun's Signature)
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gGYuPj07nAw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gGYuPj07nAw</a>
