Golden Air

-Elizabeth Fraser/Damon Reece (Sun's Signature) (EP 18th June 2022)

Feathers Oar Blades

–Cocteau Twins (Peel Session 1982)

Song For The Siren –This Mortal Coil/Elizabeth Fraser (1984), Jeff Buckley Song

Suckling The Mender-Cocteau Twins (1988)

Candleland-Ian McCulloch/Elizabeth Fraser (1989)

Cherry Coloured Funk-Cocteau Twins (1990)

Rilkean Heart-Cocteau Twins (1996)





Grace-Jeff Buckley (1996)

(Use google to find why this is in there)

Alice-The Cocteau Twins (1996) ‘The Lovely Bones’

This Love-Craig Armstrong/Elizabeth Fraser (1998)

Silent Spring-Massive Attack/Elizabeth Fraser (2006)

Moses-Elizabeth Fraser (2009)



Downside Up-Peter Gabriel/Elizabeth Fraser/Paul Buchanan (2011)



She Moved Through The Fair-Elizabeth Fraser (2016)

Whilst a new generation is finding out about Kate Bush this week, another artist who appeared not long afterwards but quieter and less commercially successful was Elizabeth Fraser with the Cocteau Twins. So, as she releases an EP with her Echo and The Bunnymen partner Damon Reece.So, for the benefit of those with shorter histories, here's an introduction.